Other news accounts of L14’s words made no mention of his remarks regarding Gaza—only Ukraine. Granted, he didn’t speak as explicitly about Gaza as he did about Ukraine. With regard to Ukraine, L14 clearly took sides, as he had in the past. With regard to Gaza …

Prince of Peace: Pope Leo XIV Calls for an End to War

by William Astore | May 12, 2025

Reprinted from Bracing Views with the author’s permission.

The new pope, Leo XIV, is off to an encouraging start as he calls for peace (from CNN):

Pontiff calls for ‘authentic, just and lasting peace’

Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Sunday blessing from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday and used the address to pray for peace. “In today’s dramatic scenario of a third world war being fought piecemeal, as Pope Francis said, I too turn to the world’s leaders with an ever timely appeal: never again war!”

Sadly for the pope, U.S. leaders believe that peace is achieved through military strength and total dominance, unleashing “warriors” across the world. It doesn’t matter who the president is or which political party is putatively in charge. The Imperial State insists on colossal spending on wars and preparations for the same.

With respect to Gaza and the ongoing death and destruction there, Leo XIV had this to say:

“I am deeply pained by what is happening. Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released.”

Sensible words. But it will take far more than words to stop Israel from its destruction of Gaza and its evisceration and evacuation of the Palestinians there.

…