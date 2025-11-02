Briefly: Israel's Golden-Horizon Aeroballistic Stealth Glider
I’m inserting a 15 minute video on this little known weapon system. It’s highly informative in a number of respects. I won’t attempt to summarize it, but two aspects that jumped out are:
The Golden Horizon appears to be the weapon that was used in at least the major decapitation strikes directed at the Iranian leadership.
Although this is an Israeli weapon, it can only be used with the assistance of the US ISR network. In other words, the sneak attack on Iran was a US operation from start to finish.
