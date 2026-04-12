Meaning In History

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Lillia Gajewski's avatar
Lillia Gajewski
5h

You threaten to utterly destroy a country and they don't want to give up on getting a nuclear weapon. It's just crazy. I don't know what's wrong with them. American can be trusted. They pinky swore!

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Jeff Martineau's avatar
Jeff Martineau
5h

It’s not about Nukes…so the statement has to be about Nukes…

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