Briefly: Islamabad Talks Collapse
First the Iranian view:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
30m￼
￼ IRIB report: Twenty-one hours of intensive negotiations have ended without agreement. Such intensive negotiations are unprecedented. The Iranian side entered with clear principles and complete good faith, but with distrust based on the Americans’ track record.
“The atmosphere of American greed in these talks prevented them from being able to reach an agreement or reach a result or progress.”
The Iranian delegation’s effort was to fully protect the achievements Iranians obtained in the forty-day battle while also reaching an agreement. The hardening of the negotiation process showed itself as American greed became clear.
Vance gave a statement, which sounded like a new threat:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
4m￼
￼￼￼ Full statement from JD Vance following 21 hours of talks in Islamabad:
“We have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States.”
Vance says the US made clear its red lines and what it would accommodate, Iran chose not to accept US terms. The core issue:
“We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.”
He claims Iran’s enrichment facilities “have been destroyed” but says the US hasn’t seen “a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term.”
Talks collapse.
No doubt we’ll hear more tomorrow.
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You threaten to utterly destroy a country and they don't want to give up on getting a nuclear weapon. It's just crazy. I don't know what's wrong with them. American can be trusted. They pinky swore!
It’s not about Nukes…so the statement has to be about Nukes…