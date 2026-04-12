First the Iranian view:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics

30m￼

￼ IRIB report: Twenty-one hours of intensive negotiations have ended without agreement. Such intensive negotiations are unprecedented. The Iranian side entered with clear principles and complete good faith, but with distrust based on the Americans’ track record.

“The atmosphere of American greed in these talks prevented them from being able to reach an agreement or reach a result or progress.”

The Iranian delegation’s effort was to fully protect the achievements Iranians obtained in the forty-day battle while also reaching an agreement. The hardening of the negotiation process showed itself as American greed became clear.