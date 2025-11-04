This will be a regular Grampa day, but I want to follow up on the long Nigeria post from yesterday. Toward the end of that post I talked a bit about how our regime changing—especially in Libya—had led to the violence across the Sahel. Trump is now threatening to insert our military into Nigeria, which is by far the largest country in a resource rich region. This is after the local population had ejected the remaining colonial powers—the French, mostly, backed up by the US—while a US proxy, the UAE, arms the worst of the worst terrorists (for the time being, it’s an ongoing competition for that title). The claims about defending Christians sounds like a subterfuge to get us back in to control the resources. Does that sound to cynical? Read on.

Today we learn …

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Ya’ll remember Boko Haram? Financed via the US NGO complex apparently. Dark stuff. Yet the creatures that work in this space come back from their little jaunts abroad and lecture the rest of us. Gross.￼ Quote￼ Richard @ricwe123 Nov 3 So USAID was funding Boko Haram, a jihadist group responsible for terror attacks, on especially Christians, in Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad. (US Congressman Scott Perry) ￼0:40 / 1:50 ￼2:52 AM · Nov 4, 2025

OK, so we’re all about fairness here at MIH, and in fairness to Trump he shut down USAID—in a de facto sense. It still exists as part of the US DoS, but its funding has been slashed. To be honest, I don’t know the true reasoning behind this. It was sold to the public mostly as saving money that was being wasted, but on conservative sites there was plenty of reporting about the abuses.

However, based on Trump’s latest threats there must be more going on here. US funds anti-Christian terror. US threatens Nigeria to force them to shut down anti-Christian terror that was funded by the US? Sow chaos and terror, then step in to supposedly fight it? Folks, it doesn’t get much more cynical than that, but it’s the same playbook we’ve used in Iraq and elsewhere. If Trump were on the up and up in his concern for “our CHERISHED Christians,” why wouldn’t he explain to We the People our role in promoting anti-Christian terrorists—and acknowledge the same to the local governments in Africa? Perhaps because he and the Anglo-Zionists are still funding terrorists who kill Christians, in Syria and elsewhere.