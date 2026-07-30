Meaning In History

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
7h

Your son or daughter, grandson or granddaughter, that enlisted in the US military, may have been stationed in or deployed to the Middle East. You may or may not know if they have been injured. When they return home to you they may not at all be the same person who left you. This is an unfathomable heartbreak. And FOR WHAT?!

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3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
7h

Just a note for the Fed, you're going to raise rates rather you like it or not. The market WILL prevail despite all of the trickery. Pay me now or pay me more later . . . Jerks.

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7 replies by Mark Wauck and others
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