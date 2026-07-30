This morning I briefly referred to the Fed decision to leave interest rates as they were/are. That decision was widely expected—Trump desperately wanted rates to not go up. What wasn’t expected so much was that three important regional Fed governors dissented. But just because this non-move was widely expected doesn’t mean that it was widely approved. The markets have a voice.

zerohedge @zerohedge 10h￼ Wondering if the post-Warsh bond meltdown is over? The answer: a resounding no as the 30Y hits 5.24% (5.22 last) as the market concludes Fed is making another huge policy error. Spoos haven’t gotten the memo yet.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 7h￼ RE: Yesterday’s Warsh presser and today’s apparent JPY [Japanese Yen] intervention (driving DXY down)... ...this was the headline of the FFTT full report from July 28, 2026 (48 hours ago). Let’s watch.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 9h￼ Central Bank gold buying up 62% y/y in 2q26 to a record 289 tons, despite the Iran war... ...or perhaps BECAUSE of the Iran war... ...because as we’re seeing, while truth is said to be the first casualty of war... ...the second casualty of war are sovereign bonds.

David Lee @DavidLe76335983 Jul 29￼ China knows western debt is unsustainable, so they buy gold This is not FOMO, just simple fear

Barchart @Barchart 17h￼ U.S. Debt now exceeds 100% of GDP for the first time since World War 2 ￼￼

And there’s also the problem of how much faith and credit to place in GDP.

￼Otavio (Tavi) Costa @TaviCosta 19h￼ You know something is fundamentally broken when yields surge and your currency can’t rally. This is one of the defining macro signals of our time: America’s debt burden is turning higher yields into evidence of fiscal stress. None of us own enough hard assets.

This next is quite a long tweet, but I urge you to follow the link. And ponder: Who are these “Americans” they’re talking about? Are they the same ones who deindustrialized America?

Mark @Mark4XX 12h￼ BLACKROCK’S SECRET CHANCELLERY VISIT: MERZ SELLS GERMANY WHILE 177,000 INDUSTRIAL JOBS VANISH Journalist Patrik Baab just exposed a development that should freeze every German citizen in place. The man sitting in the Chancellery is not working for Germany. He is working for BlackRock. And the sell-out is already quantifiable in hundreds of thousands of destroyed industrial jobs. … THE BOTTOM LINE While factories leave, jobs evaporate, and American capital tightens its grip, the Chancellor sits in the Kanzleramt advancing BlackRock’s agenda instead of Germany’s survival. This is not mismanagement. This is the systematic dismantling of a nation’s industrial base.

OK, war.

I highly recommend this hour long video:

This is a bit of a difficult listen, although worthwhile. Here are what I found to be two important takeaways: