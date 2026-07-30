Briefly: Fed Feedback, War Realities
This morning I briefly referred to the Fed decision to leave interest rates as they were/are. That decision was widely expected—Trump desperately wanted rates to not go up. What wasn’t expected so much was that three important regional Fed governors dissented. But just because this non-move was widely expected doesn’t mean that it was widely approved. The markets have a voice.
zerohedge @zerohedge
10h￼
Wondering if the post-Warsh bond meltdown is over? The answer: a resounding no as the 30Y hits 5.24% (5.22 last) as the market concludes Fed is making another huge policy error.
Spoos haven’t gotten the memo yet.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
7h￼
RE: Yesterday’s Warsh presser and today’s apparent JPY [Japanese Yen] intervention (driving DXY down)...
...this was the headline of the FFTT full report from July 28, 2026 (48 hours ago).
Let’s watch.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
9h￼
Central Bank gold buying up 62% y/y in 2q26 to a record 289 tons, despite the Iran war...
...or perhaps BECAUSE of the Iran war...
...because as we’re seeing, while truth is said to be the first casualty of war...
...the second casualty of war are sovereign bonds.
David Lee @DavidLe76335983
Jul 29￼
China knows western debt is unsustainable, so they buy gold
This is not FOMO, just simple fear
Barchart @Barchart
17h￼
U.S. Debt now exceeds 100% of GDP for the first time since World War 2 ￼￼
And there’s also the problem of how much faith and credit to place in GDP.
￼Otavio (Tavi) Costa @TaviCosta
19h￼
You know something is fundamentally broken when yields surge and your currency can’t rally.
This is one of the defining macro signals of our time:
America’s debt burden is turning higher yields into evidence of fiscal stress.
None of us own enough hard assets.
This next is quite a long tweet, but I urge you to follow the link. And ponder: Who are these “Americans” they’re talking about? Are they the same ones who deindustrialized America?
Mark @Mark4XX
12h￼
BLACKROCK’S SECRET CHANCELLERY VISIT: MERZ SELLS GERMANY WHILE 177,000 INDUSTRIAL JOBS VANISH
Journalist Patrik Baab just exposed a development that should freeze every German citizen in place. The man sitting in the Chancellery is not working for Germany. He is working for BlackRock. And the sell-out is already quantifiable in hundreds of thousands of destroyed industrial jobs.
…
THE BOTTOM LINE
While factories leave, jobs evaporate, and American capital tightens its grip, the Chancellor sits in the Kanzleramt advancing BlackRock’s agenda instead of Germany’s survival.
This is not mismanagement. This is the systematic dismantling of a nation’s industrial base.
OK, war.
I highly recommend this hour long video:
Drone Strike on Egypt, War Widens /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Matt Bracken
This is a bit of a difficult listen, although worthwhile. Here are what I found to be two important takeaways:
Iran has US air power boxed in, because Iran’s missiles with submunition warheads can easily make air strips unusable for fragile and expensive US jets. That becomes all the easier as US aircraft are concentrated on fewer and fewer bases—now mostly in Israel.
What we’re not hearing about the admitted 600 US casualties is that many of them may have been caused by blast overpressure, resulting from heavy missile strikes at US bases. Those bases are basically built on pavement, and that means there is little to no protection against the reality of blast overpressure. The resulting brain injuries are quite serious, long term, life changing. Because nobody was supposed to be able to attack our bases the way Iran is doing. Not part of the plan.
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Your son or daughter, grandson or granddaughter, that enlisted in the US military, may have been stationed in or deployed to the Middle East. You may or may not know if they have been injured. When they return home to you they may not at all be the same person who left you. This is an unfathomable heartbreak. And FOR WHAT?!
Just a note for the Fed, you're going to raise rates rather you like it or not. The market WILL prevail despite all of the trickery. Pay me now or pay me more later . . . Jerks.