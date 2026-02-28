Meaning In History

Clyde Griffith
6h

(pardon KOOO. Mark posts names & places; I try to figure out where they are, what they mean)

**Gush Dan** is the largest metropolitan area ... serving as the country's central hub for business, culture, technology, and population, with over 3 million residents along the Mediterranean coast. It includes Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, Rishon LeZion, Holon, Bat Yam, and other municipalities, often functioning as a single urban unit.

...The economic heart of Israel, hosting major high-tech, financial, and entertainment centers.

**Erbil** [in Iraq] is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Human settlement at Erbil may be dated back to the 5th millennium BC. . . .

"The modern town of Erbil stands on a tell topped by an Ottoman fort. During the Middle Ages, Erbil became a major trading centre on the route between Baghdad and Mosul, a role which it still plays today with important road links to the outside world. ...

"Erbil is also home to a large population of refugees due to ongoing conflicts in Syria. In 2020, it was estimated that 450,000 refugees had settled in the Erbil metropolitan area since 2003, with many of them expected to remain."

Israel & USA running true-to-Israeli preferences: target children and refugees.

aDoozy
6h

30 strikes hit Shiraz, Iran in 30 minutes. Can you imagine being a resident and/or worker there? I was curious about this beseiged city...

It's the 5th most populous city--approximately 2 million residents. It is an old city, dating back to 2000 BC at least. "Shiraz is one of the top tourist cities in Iran, visited by people from around the world, and is known as the city of poets, literature, and flowers."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiraz

'So let's bomb the crap out of a city full of history and beauty,' USrael said.

