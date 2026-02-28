Briefly: Fast And Furious
Events are unfolding rapidly:
Large-scale regional escalation, past 40 minutes:
• Around 30 joint U.S.–Zionist airstrikes hit Shiraz within 30 minutes, striking key sites.
• Iran fires missiles into the Dead Sea area and the Barak building in Tel Aviv.
• Shahed-136 drones land successful hits across Tel Aviv.
• Explosions spread through central occupied territory, impacts in greater Tel Aviv, Kafr Qasim, and the Gush Dan belt.
• Multiple casualties reported from Iranian bombing in Tel Aviv.
• Iran downs three advanced Zionist Hermes drones over Tabriz, Qom, and Ahvaz.
• U.S. naval assets retreat from the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, pulling back toward the Indian Ocean.
• Dubai is rocked by explosions, including hits on business infrastructure tied to Trump and IOF-linked interests in Dubai.
• Additional blasts strike Doha.
• A major explosion hits Erbil.
• Zionist military censors impose a total blackout on impact sites.
• A building in the Gush Dan zone is destroyed by a direct strike.
• Iran fortifies communication and service networks to counter hostile cyber operations.
It’s Rule One of warfare, the enemy gets a vote.
Sometimes the enemy thinks that salsa dancing and good vibes will keep Delta Force out of his house.
Sometimes the enemy has thousands of ballistic missiles, Chinese ISR support, and did a dress rehearsal eight months ago.
Lee Slusher totally gets it. “Peace” was never an option: Anglo-Zionist Empire vs. BRICS:
The entire financialized house of cards is wobbling. Meanwhile, the other side has real production capacity and resources, and is increasingly connected via its own trade routes and payment systems. Big war it is then.
Canada stands with Trump!
Mark Carney? The former Goldman Sachs executive, former Governor of the Bank of Canada, and former Governor of the Bank of England?
BREAKING: Canada expresses support for US action against Iran
I did not campaign for this.
I did not donate money for this.
I did not vote for this, in elections or Congress.
This is heartbreaking and tragic.
And how many more innocent will die?
What about our own military?
This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be.
Shame!
**Gush Dan** is the largest metropolitan area ... serving as the country's central hub for business, culture, technology, and population, with over 3 million residents along the Mediterranean coast. It includes Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, Rishon LeZion, Holon, Bat Yam, and other municipalities, often functioning as a single urban unit.
...The economic heart of Israel, hosting major high-tech, financial, and entertainment centers.
**Erbil** [in Iraq] is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Human settlement at Erbil may be dated back to the 5th millennium BC. . . .
"The modern town of Erbil stands on a tell topped by an Ottoman fort. During the Middle Ages, Erbil became a major trading centre on the route between Baghdad and Mosul, a role which it still plays today with important road links to the outside world. ...
"Erbil is also home to a large population of refugees due to ongoing conflicts in Syria. In 2020, it was estimated that 450,000 refugees had settled in the Erbil metropolitan area since 2003, with many of them expected to remain."
Israel & USA running true-to-Israeli preferences: target children and refugees.
30 strikes hit Shiraz, Iran in 30 minutes. Can you imagine being a resident and/or worker there? I was curious about this beseiged city...
It's the 5th most populous city--approximately 2 million residents. It is an old city, dating back to 2000 BC at least. "Shiraz is one of the top tourist cities in Iran, visited by people from around the world, and is known as the city of poets, literature, and flowers."
'So let's bomb the crap out of a city full of history and beauty,' USrael said.