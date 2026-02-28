Events are unfolding rapidly:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ Large-scale regional escalation, past 40 minutes: • Around 30 joint U.S.–Zionist airstrikes hit Shiraz within 30 minutes, striking key sites. • Iran fires missiles into the Dead Sea area and the Barak building in Tel Aviv. • Shahed-136 drones land successful hits across Tel Aviv. • Explosions spread through central occupied territory, impacts in greater Tel Aviv, Kafr Qasim, and the Gush Dan belt. • Multiple casualties reported from Iranian bombing in Tel Aviv. • Iran downs three advanced Zionist Hermes drones over Tabriz, Qom, and Ahvaz. • U.S. naval assets retreat from the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, pulling back toward the Indian Ocean. • Dubai is rocked by explosions, including hits on business infrastructure tied to Trump and IOF-linked interests in Dubai. • Additional blasts strike Doha. • A major explosion hits Erbil. • Zionist military censors impose a total blackout on impact sites. • A building in the Gush Dan zone is destroyed by a direct strike. • Iran fortifies communication and service networks to counter hostile cyber operations.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 2h￼ It’s Rule One of warfare, the enemy gets a vote. Sometimes the enemy thinks that salsa dancing and good vibes will keep Delta Force out of his house. Sometimes the enemy has thousands of ballistic missiles, Chinese ISR support, and did a dress rehearsal eight months ago.

Lee Slusher totally gets it. “Peace” was never an option: Anglo-Zionist Empire vs. BRICS:

Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC 1h￼ The entire financialized house of cards is wobbling. Meanwhile, the other side has real production capacity and resources, and is increasingly connected via its own trade routes and payment systems. Big war it is then.

Canada stands with Trump!

Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC 1h￼ Mark Carney? The former Goldman Sachs executive, former Governor of the Bank of Canada, and former Governor of the Bank of England? The Spectator Index @spectatorindex 6h BREAKING: Canada expresses support for US action against Iran