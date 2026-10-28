Meaning In History

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Barbara Skotte's avatar
Barbara Skotte
15h

Yes, Larry Johnson's post today was pretty illuminating. Mr. Wauck, I look forward to hearing you on a podcast!

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Shannon Holopainen's avatar
Shannon Holopainen
15h

The US now more clearly seems go be running a carrot/stick play against Russia, not just with the CIA targeting (and, if there is a Dem landslide in the midterms, the Dem media has been re-rampaging against Russia and reanimating Russiagate) but with the threat via their 'burden sharing partners' Finland, the Estonian crazies and Norway of attempting to close the Baltic to Russian tankers. While simultaneously offering financial 'deals', via the real-estate grifter team, for Russia in their own family's and the Trump family's domestic grifts.

Although it certainly seems that the Russians are dangling their frozen assets in front of the grifters (The Judge and Alastair Crooke mentioned that Lavrov referred to Kushner-Witkof as "grifters" 🤣), offering them the chance of this money being unfrozen and transferred to the US for the use of the same families - which is a wonderful way for Russia to strategically put these funds (which they have likely rationally written-off) to work in sewing division b/t the US and Europe and, domestically in the US, between the Dem and older deep-state Atlanticist and the newer deep-state financialists, Trump associated grifters and the Silicon Valley lot.

Russia more than anyone understands how agreement incapable the US is - but they can likely make strategic use of the US lot's arrogance and greed, which I would suggest that China has also been gently - as is its manner - taking advantage of this US Protestant, egoistic (for one is thus pre-destined) self-interest.

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