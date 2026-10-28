But first …
This morning a ensconced myself in front of the silver MIH microphone and did a podcast. If it shows up on the internet somewhere I’ll link it here. I don’t consider myself cut out for that type of stuff, but, well, we’ll see.
The word on the elections in occupied Palestine is this—per AmCon. I have no dog in this fight:
Voting Closes in Israel, Exit Polls Show No Clear Winner
Luke Nicastro 10/27/26 4:30 PM
The polls closed in Israel’s general election Tuesday evening, following the highest turnout in decades. Although official results won’t be known for several days, exit poll results released just after voting ended suggest that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his opponents secured control of the Knesset, Israel’s legislature. Sixty-one seats are needed for a majority; according to the early polls, the anti-Netanyahu bloc—which encompasses four separate political groupings, including the prominent opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party—won 52 seats, while Netanyahu’s coalition—which includes his Likud party, as well as four smaller parties—won 50. The two largest Arab parties, which oppose Netanyahu but are often excluded from coalitions by Jewish parties, together won 18 seats.
Once the results of the election are finalized, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will task whichever lawmaker he deems most suitable with forming a government (Netanyahu and Eisenkot are widely seen as the most viable candidates). If the early polls are accurate, several outcomes are possible, including a minority government, a coalition between the anti-Netanyahu parties and the Arab parties, a unity coalition encompassing both the pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs (or some elements thereof), or, if forming a government proves impossible, another election.
Trump is trying to be helpful in his own inimitable way:
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
2h￼
BREAKING: Netanyahu’s coalition now projected to lose its parliamentary majority, per exit polls.
Eisenkot’s bloc also falls short of 61 seats, leaving neither side able to form a government.
It comes Trump allies are discussing plans to keep Netanyahu on as caretaker prime minister, restart the Iran war and seek to force another vote.
There was also an election in Brazil. While details are murky, the US reaction—treating Brazil like some sort of third world stepchild—is bonkers. This is another situation in which I find myself unable to support either side. But that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea for the US to be getting involved.
Simón Levy @SimonLevyMx￼
As I reported hours ago, Flávio Bolsonaro has arrived safely in United States.
The mastermind behind this operation is U.S. Secretary of State @SecRubio.
From the United States, free and safe, Flávio will lead the opposition against Lula.
Reports are that Bolsonaro fled Brazil to Argentina, and thence to Florida. But other reports claim none of that is true. If Bolsonaro is given political asylum in the US, does that mean that any Brazilian can claim political persecution and get asylum? In related news, Trump asked a crowd in Lubbock, TX, whether they wanted Venezuela—currently ruled by Little Marco—to become the 51st state. By the way, can you name the last time a Republican president thought it was necessary to campaign in Lubbock, TX?
I want to highly recommend Larry Johnson’s post today. LJ goes through an article at The Atlantic about how John Ratcliffe’s CIA is running the US war on Russia:
Trump Talks Peace While the CIA Is Fueling the War in Ukraine.
Here’s the money passage, but follow the link for more details. There’s nothing good in this for America:
“The CIA is in the lead”
Harris does not bury the lede. Armed with information the CIA provides, Ukraine’s military has been launching strikes deep inside Russia. American spy satellites give Ukraine early warning of incoming Russian missiles and drones. Among U.S. personnel on the ground in Ukraine, a retired senior officer who travels there frequently told him, “the CIA is in the lead.”
It gets better. A Baltic intelligence officer who works closely with the Americans told Harris that, whatever Donald Trump says in public, the CIA’s operations against Russia are now “much more aggressive” than they were under Joe Biden. Officers in the CIA’s Special Activities Center, the people who run covert and paramilitary operations, are reportedly among the happiest at Langley, because they are so busy. And this is not new. As Harris notes, the CIA helped build Ukraine’s modern intelligence apparatus after Russia took Crimea in 2014. This has been the agency’s war for more than a decade.
Let me translate that from the polite language of a magazine profile. American intelligence is identifying the targets inside Russia, American satellites are running Ukraine’s air-defense warning network, and American officers are “in the lead” on the ground. If Russia were doing that for Mexico against Texas, Washington would call it an act of war. Moscow has said for years that it is fighting NATO, not just Ukraine. Here, courtesy of The Atlantic and its anonymous sources, is the evidence.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Yes, Larry Johnson's post today was pretty illuminating. Mr. Wauck, I look forward to hearing you on a podcast!
The US now more clearly seems go be running a carrot/stick play against Russia, not just with the CIA targeting (and, if there is a Dem landslide in the midterms, the Dem media has been re-rampaging against Russia and reanimating Russiagate) but with the threat via their 'burden sharing partners' Finland, the Estonian crazies and Norway of attempting to close the Baltic to Russian tankers. While simultaneously offering financial 'deals', via the real-estate grifter team, for Russia in their own family's and the Trump family's domestic grifts.
Although it certainly seems that the Russians are dangling their frozen assets in front of the grifters (The Judge and Alastair Crooke mentioned that Lavrov referred to Kushner-Witkof as "grifters" 🤣), offering them the chance of this money being unfrozen and transferred to the US for the use of the same families - which is a wonderful way for Russia to strategically put these funds (which they have likely rationally written-off) to work in sewing division b/t the US and Europe and, domestically in the US, between the Dem and older deep-state Atlanticist and the newer deep-state financialists, Trump associated grifters and the Silicon Valley lot.
Russia more than anyone understands how agreement incapable the US is - but they can likely make strategic use of the US lot's arrogance and greed, which I would suggest that China has also been gently - as is its manner - taking advantage of this US Protestant, egoistic (for one is thus pre-destined) self-interest.