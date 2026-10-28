But first …

This morning a ensconced myself in front of the silver MIH microphone and did a podcast. If it shows up on the internet somewhere I’ll link it here. I don’t consider myself cut out for that type of stuff, but, well, we’ll see.

The word on the elections in occupied Palestine is this—per AmCon. I have no dog in this fight:

Voting Closes in Israel, Exit Polls Show No Clear Winner Luke Nicastro 10/27/26 4:30 PM The polls closed in Israel’s general election Tuesday evening, following the highest turnout in decades. Although official results won’t be known for several days, exit poll results released just after voting ended suggest that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his opponents secured control of the Knesset, Israel’s legislature. Sixty-one seats are needed for a majority; according to the early polls, the anti-Netanyahu bloc—which encompasses four separate political groupings, including the prominent opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party—won 52 seats, while Netanyahu’s coalition—which includes his Likud party, as well as four smaller parties—won 50. The two largest Arab parties, which oppose Netanyahu but are often excluded from coalitions by Jewish parties, together won 18 seats. Once the results of the election are finalized, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will task whichever lawmaker he deems most suitable with forming a government (Netanyahu and Eisenkot are widely seen as the most viable candidates). If the early polls are accurate, several outcomes are possible, including a minority government, a coalition between the anti-Netanyahu parties and the Arab parties, a unity coalition encompassing both the pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs (or some elements thereof), or, if forming a government proves impossible, another election.

Trump is trying to be helpful in his own inimitable way:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 2h￼ BREAKING: Netanyahu’s coalition now projected to lose its parliamentary majority, per exit polls. Eisenkot’s bloc also falls short of 61 seats, leaving neither side able to form a government. It comes Trump allies are discussing plans to keep Netanyahu on as caretaker prime minister, restart the Iran war and seek to force another vote.

There was also an election in Brazil. While details are murky, the US reaction—treating Brazil like some sort of third world stepchild—is bonkers. This is another situation in which I find myself unable to support either side. But that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea for the US to be getting involved.

Simón Levy @SimonLevyMx￼ As I reported hours ago, Flávio Bolsonaro has arrived safely in United States. The mastermind behind this operation is U.S. Secretary of State @SecRubio. From the United States, free and safe, Flávio will lead the opposition against Lula.

Reports are that Bolsonaro fled Brazil to Argentina, and thence to Florida. But other reports claim none of that is true. If Bolsonaro is given political asylum in the US, does that mean that any Brazilian can claim political persecution and get asylum? In related news, Trump asked a crowd in Lubbock, TX, whether they wanted Venezuela—currently ruled by Little Marco—to become the 51st state. By the way, can you name the last time a Republican president thought it was necessary to campaign in Lubbock, TX?

I want to highly recommend Larry Johnson’s post today. LJ goes through an article at The Atlantic about how John Ratcliffe’s CIA is running the US war on Russia:

Here’s the money passage, but follow the link for more details. There’s nothing good in this for America: