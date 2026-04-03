The story seems to be something like this. An F-15E (these are two seat planes) was shot down over Iran by Iranian air defense forces. Initial reports refer to US CSAR (Combat Search And Rescue) activity over Khuzestan province, but later reports refer to activity over additional (adjoining) provinces. There are also claims of a US Special Forces insertion in the area that was engaged by the IRGC—it seems possible that the various reports are related, but details are unclear:

Follow the link to read up on the F-15E. It’s a multi-role fighter, but among those multiple roles are “deep strikes against high value targets” as well as delivery of nuclear bombs:

As of 2026, the F-15E is USAF's most capable tactical nuclear weapon delivery aircraft, able to carry up to five B61 Mod 12 nuclear bombs.

Bushehr province and city, with the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (which has been under repeated USraeli attacks) is directly to the south of Khuzestan. Judging from maps, all the cited locations (below) are also in relatively close proximity to Kharg Island.

In any event, CSAR operations have been launched, to include a C-130 and multiple Blackhawk helicopters as well as at least one F-35. There are unconfirmed reports that an additional Blackhawk may have been downed. Iranian media are offering a “valuable reward” for the capture of the pilots. If you go to @DD_Geopolitics there are videos of the CSAR activities:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼ BREAKING: American CSAR units including Blackhawks and a C-130 entered southern Iran to search for the missing pilots of the downed F-15. BREAKING!!! Unconfirmed reports coming that there is a BLACKHAWK DOWN. Iraqi channels are circulating footage showing a smoke plume reportedly from a downed UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, allegedly shot down by Iranian air defenses while searching for an American pilot. Details are still murky and fragmented. Will update. Additional footage circulating on Iranian media reportedly showing a U.S. C-130 Hercules military transport plane flying at a low attitude in Iran, deploying flares. Image reportedly shows the HC-130J refueling HH-60 Pave Hawk’s during the CSAR (Combat Search And Rescue) mission over Iran. Unconfirmed Iranian sources report that U.S. forces have launched search operations for downed pilots in two areas: Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, as well as near Deylam in Bushehr province. American troops allegedly conducted an airborne insertion, leading to clashes with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ground units in the Deylam area. A U.S. helicopter is likely to have been shot down during the engagement. ￼Keep in mind that this is unverified information. There are many conflicting reports going around at the moment. MQ-9 Reaper and an F-35 were spotted in assisting the CSAR mission to extract the downed F-15E crew. BREAKING: IRIB broadcasts a public announcement to residents of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province: “If you capture an enemy pilot or pilots and deliver them alive to law enforcement and military forces, you will receive a valuable reward.” US CSAR operations spotted over Khuzestan province.

In related news, Iranian media have been reporting the downing of an F-35 over central Iran. However, photos of the wreckage appear consistent with an F-15E:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 7h￼ ￼￼￼ Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya HQ reports that a U.S. F-35 fighter was shot down over central Iran. Photos of the wreckage have been released. The markings on the wreckage closely resemble the tail markings (a red stripe and the “U.S. Air Forces in Europe” shield) seen on the F-15E Strike Eagle of the 48th Fighter Wing “Liberty Wing,” based at RAF Lakenheath, England. … There is some confusion in Iranian media, with both the F-15E and F-35A being mentioned. However, based on the visible features, it appears more consistent with an F-15E.

In other USraeli war news, it looks like Hezbollah has once again kicked Israeli ass:

Ibrahim Majed @IbrahimMajed 5h￼ 𝗜𝗦𝗥𝗔𝗘𝗟 𝗦𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗪𝗔𝗥 𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗦: 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗜 𝗧𝗢 𝟯𝗞𝗠, 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗡𝗢 𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗛𝗘𝗭𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗛’𝗦 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 Israeli Army Radio reports that the military will present a plan this week to the political leadership aimed at the complete destruction of villages along the southern Lebanese border, and the establishment of a “security zone” cleared of civilians, with no return allowed for Lebanese residents of frontline towns. According to Israeli military officials, the entire area within 3–4 kilometers of the border is to be transformed into a buffer zone, reinforced by forward military positions. At the same time, the Israeli army now states that disarming Hezbollah is not among the objectives of the war. For over a year, Israeli leadership insisted Hezbollah had been crippled or effectively neutralized. Today, the goal of disarmament is no longer even pursued. The contradiction is unavoidable: if that objective has been dropped, it is because it was never achievable in the first place. What was once framed as an advance toward the Litani River has now been reduced to a narrow strip of 3–4 kilometers. If this trajectory continues, these goals will keep shrinking, until the reality becomes undeniable: holding ground inside Lebanon is not sustainable, and imposing outcomes by force has clear limits. Regardless of these plans, the reality on the ground will not follow that script. The people of the south will return to their villages. Regardless of these plans, the reality on the ground will not follow that script. The people of the south will return to their villages. A depopulated buffer zone is not something that can be imposed or sustained, it is something they will never be able to achieve.

And:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ Lukashenko thanks Trump for taking the mask off of Western hypocrisy: “Why do I — relatively speaking, as a kind of joke — approve of his policy? He has stripped it bare. He has shown what human rights, what democracy really means: it’s OIL! For that they will kill, rain down missiles, do everything. Americans will die so that they and others can live well and make billions.”

Prove him wrong?