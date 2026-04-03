Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Megatron @Megatron_ron

2m￼

NEW:

￼￼￼ A French general at Trump’s plan to build a runway inside Iran to fly out uranium under active bombing:

“American officials should stop snorting cocaine between meetings.”

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Mark Wauck
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New lesson for Americans--get your news from Iranian sources?

Megatron @Megatron_ron

45m￼

BREAKING: Axios now confirms that an American F-15E fighter jet was shot down in Iran, and that rescue efforts are ‘ongoing’

CENTCOM lied yesterday…

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