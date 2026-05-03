Of course a blockade is an act of war. Trump’s so-called blockade of Iran has become a bit of a joke, because it has proven ineffective. That was to be expected, given the lack of naval resources that the USN has for such an operation—most of the ships that would be suitable for use for blockades purposes are needed to protect American aircraft carriers in the region.

A former MAGA type, a regular on Steve Bannon’s show, has posted an informative video. The point made is simply that China is not being squeezed by the blockade. Not mentioned in the generally informative video is the fact that, while China is indeed a major customer for the Middle East oil producers, oil is not as large a part of China’s economy as most people suppose. Follow the link for the video:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon May 2￼ Blockade the Strait of Hormuz…and China shrugs. Beijing’s oil still flows, reserves are massive, and global trade is already pivoting toward them. Washington thought it was squeezing China. It may be accelerating its rise.

If DoJ could be considered Trump’s lawyers, they have a fool for a client. DoJ is trying to do an end run on the Congressional oversight of Trump’s war by claiming the war on Iran isn’t really a war—only to be immediately undermined by their client:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 1h￼ “Not a war. It’s a pageant. We need a theme. A song. Some visuals. It’s a pageant. It’s like the Oscars, that’s why we came to you!” Quote￼ Open Source Intel @Osint613· 3h U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the United States is engaged in a military operation in Iran, not a war.

But:

Trump Faces the Complicated Reality of a Costly, Unpopular War in Iran President Trump’s predictions of a relatively short-term conflict with minimal economic consequences appear to be crumbling. … For the moment, the two sides appear to be locked in a test of wills. Washington has maintained a blockade on Iranian shipping as Iranians have refused to accede to his demands to turn over enriched uranium. Mr. Trump on Friday described the U.S. Navy as acting like “pirates” as he celebrated the takeover of one of Iran’s cargo ships. On Saturday, a senior Iranian general said that renewed confrontation between Iran and the United States was possible, according to a report from the Fars news agency.

Now, I suppose Trump could have a point about not being in a war—if the USN is actually a pirate fleet. Wars are carried out by national states. Pirates do not engage in wars. They engage in, well, piracy. So if Trump is a pirate—a plausible argument—then … maybe he’s not at war?

Mr. Trump has also acknowledged that military strikes might start up again. He told reporters in Florida on Saturday that a resumption of military strikes in Iran is a possibility, though he wouldn’t give details. “But you know, it’s a possibility that could happen,” he said. … The closure of the strait also complicates Mr. Trump’s high-stakes trip to China in two weeks. President Xi Jinping has demanded the United States reopen the waterway through which China imports about a third of its oil and gas. … The president has declined to ask Congress for permission to continue the war, despite passing the 60-day statutory deadline to do so on Friday. The administration has argued it does not need such approval because the cease-fire essentially stopped the clock. Just hours after letters were sent to Congress making that case, the president undercut his own argument. “You know we’re in a war,” Mr. Trump said in Florida. “Because I think you would agree we cannot let lunatics have a nuclear weapon.”

So, immediately after sending a letter to Congress saying the US isn’t in a war he tells people, publicly, that “we’re in a war.” As if that’s news. But that scotches the piracy argument.

Also this:

Trump Tells Congress Why He Doesn’t Need Its Authorization for the Iran War In letters to the House and Senate, the president asserted that the hostilities had “terminated,” in an apparent attempt to avoid having to seek congressional approval. President Trump sent letters to Congress on Friday making the case that a Vietnam-era law requiring him to seek congressional authorization to continue military operations in Iran did not apply because the conflict was in a cease-fire. In the letters — sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate — Mr. Trump said that he was writing to inform them “of changes in the posture of United States Forces” and reiterated his administration’s position that a cease-fire he declared on April 7 had stopped the clock on the war. Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, if presidents deploy American forces into hostilities without congressional authorization, they must end the operation after 60 days if the legislative branch does not grant permission for the continued use of forces on the mission. The law also allows the president a single 30-day extension, but only to safely bring troops home, not to extend combat. But Mr. Trump’s letters made the case that there had “been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7,” and that hostilities the United States and Israel began on Feb. 28 “have terminated,” in an apparent attempt to avoid having to seek congressional approval. He did not mention that U.S. forces fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship on April 19. And just hours later on Friday, the president undercut his own argument. “You know we’re in a war,” Mr. Trump said in remarks in Florida. “Because I think you would agree we cannot let lunatics have a nuclear weapon.”

A blockade is an act of war, so Trump is right—we’re in a war. But he’s wrong in saying that the war was paused.