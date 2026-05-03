Meaning In History

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Cosmo T Kat's avatar
Cosmo T Kat
6h

"we cannot let lunatics have a nuclear weapon.” ---Pres. Donald J. Trump

Lunatics, who is he referring to? Many [lunatics] already have them.

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
8h

I think this is highly pertinent to Trump's lies:

https://www.rt.com/africa/639262-baghdad-to-tehran-interventions-western-media-role/

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