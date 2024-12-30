I’m sure the internet is lit up with anecdotal stories about this hot issue with the American—and especially the MAGA—public. It was one of THE hot campaign issues in 2024. As well as in 2020 and 2016. How hot is it? This hot:

Sundance sees something more nefarious. I won’t argue against him because 1) I don’t know, but 2) it sounds all too plausible. We shall see:

Effective December 26, Elon Musk changed the Twitter algorithm to dimmish [sic] those voices who would openly confront his network of supporters within Silicon Valley and beyond. If large follower Twitter accounts, like those of Musk himself, David Sacks, Vivek Ramaswamy and Musks’ promoted network of influencers begin blocking accounts on the platform, then the voices of those accounts get purposefully diminished by the algorithm. … President Trump previously announced that David Sacks would lead the tech, crypto and AI policy group. The team being assembled by Sacks all support extended use of H1B visas to bring in “high skilled” foreign workers. The Musk team do not want publicly visible opposition to impede their agenda. To be fair, it makes sense for the tech network to do this because it’s akin to President Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, saying she would not let what she defines as “clown car people” influence President Trump. It’s an issue of controlling a very directed policy initiative. However, the issues around immigration in general, and H1B visas specifically, are critically important to many of the long-term Trump supporters. Elon Musk is building a bubble around Donald Trump to diminish opposition to the technocratic influence. Mr Musk is shutting out, or at least making quiet, the core MAGA base while elevating a new group of arrivals that support Donald Trump. The new group of influential technocrats, billionaires in the tech industry and platform control operators, do not hold the same ideological interests as the core MAGA base. This is part of the reason for the conflict over the past week on the subject of H1B workers. …

So, here’s the anecdotal bit:

Aesthetica @Anc_Aesthetics￼ Just got a dm from someone who works in recruiting at one of big tech companies. He said it's internal policy within the team he works for to reserve roles for what they call “outside talent”. They are not allowed to recruit Americans for these roles but must go through the motions of setting up interviews with Americans. He said he and his colleagues try to keep these calls short 10-15min or some of them just ghost the call completely. They then work with an international recruiting firm out of India to fill these roles. He said the purpose is budgetary in nature. Since they pay less to these H-1B hires they can keep talent costs low by allocating a certain amount of head count to these candidates. He also said that the “talent shortage” narrative is false. They get an overwhelming amount of qualified American candidates. They are just not allowed to hire them. 5:08 PM · Dec 29, 2024 If you're wondering why people are angry, try going through dozens of these fake interviews. Spending hrs preparing for each one just to not get a call back. Thats if the interviewer even has the decency to show. They have no idea whats bubbling under the surface in this country. I've gotten hundreds more dms since posting this with people sharing the same or similar stories. A lot of people have reported this abuse to USCIS but it’s become clear they have no interest in investigating any of this. Criminal. USCIS needs to be reformed. Another loophole using the “Valuable Resource” label.

And then there was this exchange regarding the identity of the DMer:

loggie @JustMeBob123 Your wording immediately reminds me of my time at Google. ￼Aesthetica @Anc_Aesthetics 15h￼ Can't confirm or deny but you’re warm.

Trump is treading on dangerous ground here, as also the entire political establishment and ruling class. There are a lot of serious challenges for America in the emerging multipolar world, and he can’t afford to increase social divisions and tensions if he hopes to MAGA.