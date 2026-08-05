Meaning In History

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Abiding Dude's avatar
Abiding Dude
1h

Am I a bit dense?

Why are all major Israeli cities not burning and in rubble? ALL oil and water infrastructure destroyed?

Iran has the ability to crush Israel... no? Are they holding back for fear of nukes being launched?

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Manul's avatar
Manul
1h

Even with interceptors available, a good proportion of the Iranian missiles and drones were getting through. I don’t believe Ted Postol’s single digit interception rates but I wouldn’t be surprised if the interceptors are less than 50% effective, even when firing multiple interceptors for every incoming missile. The math doesn’t work, particularly when you consider we are Incapable of producing more interceptors to keep up with the demand.

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