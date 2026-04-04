Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2d

USrael has begun striking petrochemical facilities in Iran. That should make the rest of the world happy:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson

1h￼

This is madness. Iran will respond, and everything will get irreparably worse and take years to unfuck. The US and Israel have isolated themselves from the rest of the world. The economic blowback will be intense. The dollar & Treasuries will soon be on life support.

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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
2d

When will the American people understand that our government has, in fact, declared full financial war against us. There is no way they were not fully aware of the inflationary consequences of the covid/Ukraine/Iran debacles. These are intended consequences, not accidental.

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