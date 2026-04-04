In the last week I’ve twice referred to the Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil export terminals near St. Petersburg—Russia’s gateway to the Baltic and, thus, the North Sea and beyond. I believe this facility may be the largest in Russia. It turned out that the Ukrainian drones evaded Russian AD by using Polish and Baltic (Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian) air space. Yesterday I quoted Glenn Diesen who cited Russian sources stating that those countries could face retaliation for those damaging strikes. Diesen pointed out that this comes at a time when the US is pretty fully occupied elsewhere in the world, and I added that that warning applies also to the Far East.

Ukraine supporters have been crowing about the supposed damage to Russia’s economy but, as so often, effects of an action are not what were originally calculated. For example, in this instance, it turns out that damage to the Russian economy is best measured not by oil that flows out but, instead, by revenue that flows in. I’ve come across a good explanation of this contrary effect:

East_Calling @East_Calling 3h￼ Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil infrastructure are not yet having the expected effect and may even increase Moscow’s revenues. Such an assessment was made by Alexander Kolyandr, a researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis, who previously worked at The Wall Street Journal and Credit Suisse, in the pages of the Spectator magazine. He recalls Reuters data, according to which 40% of Russia’s export capacities were subject to various types of strikes in March. However, it is necessary to take into account the mechanics of forming Russian oil revenues. After the 2024 tax reform, the Russian budget receives the bulk of these revenues through a production tax, which depends on the price of oil on the global market and production volumes, rather than on exports. That is, the money enters the budget at the moment of oil extraction, even if it is not sent abroad. Against this backdrop, strikes on infrastructure reduce the supply on the global market and contribute to price increases, including for Russian oil. Due to supply disruptions and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, oil has already exceeded $100 per barrel, and the average price of Urals in March could be 50% higher than in February. This directly increases the Russian budget’s revenues: every $10 increase in the price adds about $1.5 billion per month. In March, the additional income could be about $4.5 billion, even if there is a drop in exports. As a result, the opposite effect occurs: the reduction in physical supplies is offset by price increases, and the budget receives more. As Kolyandr notes, “at a price of $65, the strategy worked, but at $100 and above, the arithmetic turns in the other direction.”

None of the Anglo-Zionist global pressure levers are working like they used to.

In other supply chain disruption news:

Per Wikipedia: