I feel overwhelmed by events today. I can only offer a list for now, but a clue to how chaotic things are starting to become is that Sean Foo—who announced at the end of last week that he’d be going on his first vacation since the war on Russia started—came back to do a video today.

Of course it all starts with the war on Iran—the one that hasn’t happened yet. What happened to postpone it again? There are those who—contra many of the experts—who have strongly maintained that Trump will TACO, if only he can find an off ramp. Among those are Will Schryver and Patarames. My guess is that multiple factors enter into the decision not to decide. I suspect that a more sober analysis of both Iran’s current capabilities—which includes a more sober analysis of Russian/Chinese support—as well as of limitations on US preparedness have played a significant role. Is this finally getting through to the Joint Chiefs?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ The USS Gerald Ford is flooded with sewage on its way to the Persian Gulf to go to war for Israel. An incredible metaphor. The Ford was built with vacuum toilets and they’ve never really functioned properly, a testament to American engineering. The funniest part? The vacuum system was supposed to be an upgrade from the old gravity system which ALSO flooded constantly. … Some photos from the USS Eisenhower 2016 cruise. Notice the apple in the bathroom flooded with fecal matter. Second photo is the “water” that came out of the water fountains most days. No, it is not Mountain Dew.

Also an important consideration—probably far more so than we’re hearing has probably been Iran’s promise to shut down the Strait of Hormuz. No doubt Huckabee’s dumbass affirmation of the Jewish Supremacy Project across the entire Middle East didn’t help, having aroused Muslim fury and outrage. All in all, and depending on Russian/Chinese support, the prospects for very significant military, economic, and geopolitical losses for the US are increasing every day.

Before we get to strictly domestic—well, very little in the affairs of an international empire are strictly domestic—matters, we need to give a nod to Mexico. There is a real possibility of a civil war—or an all-sides-in violent power struggle—breaking out there, and the spark was assisted by the US. Interestingly, the cartels are very strong in the main silver producing regions. And Mexico is a top global silver producer. Add that to hemispheric unrest created by Little Marco, this time with a long border with the US. Starting a war halfway round the world with this happening near home is asking for trouble.

A thread:

Hüseyin Dogru @hussedogru￼ As videos of Mexico’s cartels burning cities spread, here’s some context: this didn’t emerge out of nowhere. The U.S. “war on drugs” and CIA-linked Cold War operations helped empower trafficking networks—funding militias and entrenching a drug trade that still destabilizes regions today. …

The drumbeat of Epstein revelations continues. That will be front and center at the SOTU. Tucker’s American audience will understand what this also says about the US, Trump, and our political class:

illuminatibot @iluminatibot 7h￼ Tucker Carlson: “You will never convince me at gunpoint even, that Keir Starmer is making independent decisions about the future of Britain.” “He is taking orders, that could not be clearer. And I think it’s clear to the British population.”

But so will the tariffs be front and center at the SOTU. The SCOTUS decision was a major defeat for Trump’s Make Our Anglo-Zionist Empire Great Forever agenda. Bad as that was—and it was always foreseeable, inevitable—Trump doubled down on dumb by then petulantly violating another tariff related law, S. 122, by slapping on more global tariffs. How dumb was that? I’ll count two ways. The first way is that Trump’s action nullified ipso facto all his so-called “trade deals”—and multiple major trading partners were quick to point that out. The second way is that the probability that his action will be quickly stopped via restraining order approaches, IMO, nearly 100%:

Trump WALKS into INSTANT DISASTER with New Tariffs Popok explains that Trump has already violated federal law in imposing literally overnight what’s called “Section 302” tariffs without the required investigation, notice, and hearing, making his 15% replacement tariffs soon the subject of emergency lawsuits to block them as well. That’s a lot of phony energy just to make Tuesday’s State of the Union go better for him.

Far from making the SOTU go better for Trump, I suspect that it will go worse. The Dems are in warp speed, looking to get that restraining order in time for the SOTU.

To top it all, the economy and King Dollar are in deep trouble. Foreign investment is fleeing. Debt is exploding. AI is a bubble. Trump and Bessent are scrambling for a fix, but having made enemies of Mammon, who will be inclined to help America out in its time of need? As if to make matters worse, Rubio was sent to Munich to tell the world that the US plans to re-colonize the world, without compunction. And Trump doubled down on that when he was whining about the SCOTUS, stating that the law allows him to “destroy” nations. Alastair Crooke gets into much of this in his must-listen-to interview with Judge Nap today.

There’s more. And this may be the most disturbing of all.

Russia has announced that they have in custody the Ukrainians who tried to assassinate the #2 guy at the GRU (Russian Military Intel). Russia also announced that the Ukrainians were aided in this by MI6. Further, Ukraine just hit a Russian factory 1300km inside Russia with one of their so-called Flamingo missiles. While notionally produced by Ukraine, it’s widely considered that the Flamingo is a knock off of a Brit design—provided to Ukraine. Larry Johnson reports via Russian sources that Russian anger is white hot—and directed at the UK. Oreshnik units are on high alert. Will Russia strike at UK facilities? And did the CIA assist in this attack? Will enough finally be enough? How smart would it be to start a war on Iran—supported by Russia and China—at this juncture?

All this and more is the background to any decision for more war by Trump. That decision would be widely unpopular among Americans, as polling shows. There are reports that a major fund raiser for Trump will be at the White House today and will tell Trump that a war on Iran will end his regime. Can that overcome Jewish Nationalist pressure?