On the one hand, the course remains steady:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 8h￼ ￼￼ More and more U.S. military equipment being delivered to the region. 12 flights in the past 36 hours. Interestingly most C-17s are landing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base [in Jordan], the main one to be used in an attack against Iran & to defend Israel.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 6h￼ According to my estimate, and if it hasn’t stopped en route, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) could enter the Arabian Sea today.

Am I right that currently there will still only be one carrier in the region in the event of an Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran? By Larry Wilkerson’s account, that’s actually rather threadbare for the task. My understanding is that, as of 4 days ago, the Ford—the newest carrier—remains in “our”, i.e. the Western, Hemisphere:

‘Unsustainable Strain’: New Navy Supercarrier USS Gerald R. Ford Is Being Pushed to the Breaking Point After more than 200 days at sea, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s extended cruise has become a case study in how global demand collides with limited carrier availability. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle is signaling firm resistance to stretching the deployment further, citing the human cost to sailors and the downstream damage to maintenance schedules and material readiness.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 19h￼ ￼￼ US Air Force C-32A (SAM986 | 02-0042) from McDill AFB, Tampa, landing in Jordan*. Most likely carrying US CENTCOM General, another indicator that things may heat up soon.

So the drumbeat to war continues. Meanwhile …

Iran is refusing to go along with what one has to assume is Trump’s timeline—short, violent and “decisive” (as reported by the WSJ). Well, Iran’s on board with the violent part, but not so much with the short part:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 22h Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi: “An all-out confrontation will certainly be messy, ferocious, and drag on far, far longer than the fantasy timelines that Israel and its proxies are trying to peddle to the White House.”

It remains to be seen whether the current deployment of forces can deliver on the “decisive” part.

I haven’t heard any serious talk of “negotiations” since last summer:

Fool me once, right?

Sohail Qureshi @SohailQureshi_ 19h￼ Iran is no match for the mightiest superpower in history, the United States. But history shows that when a nation is pushed to an existential edge, the choice becomes stark: die with honour and dignity, or live in humiliation. The West still fails to grasp the Shiite worldview shaped by Imam Hussain—where sacrifice in the face of injustice is a principle, not weakness. It’s evident many Iranians support their government, and that support will only harden if they are attacked under the familiar slogans of “human rights” and “liberation.” Where are Libya and Iraq now? In ruins. Analysts warn Iran would respond with everything it has against U.S. and allied targets. How much of Iran survives is uncertain—but the consequences are clear: smaller nations wiped out, energy collapse, economic shock, and an unprecedented refugee crisis. This is not a war anyone truly wins.

Sounds like a chaotic outcome, right? Who would want that? Oh yeah, regional chaos has been the desired outcome of Jewish Nationalists since just about forever. As long as “Daddy” is there to bail them out if the chaos comes too near.

Playing with fire.