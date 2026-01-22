Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ML's avatar
ML
1h

A deafening silence from Jews who oppose this madness - so sad, while the usual war-mongers get all the air time.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
Manul's avatar
Manul
1h

Despite the “complete obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear program, Trump needs to attack again? What has he told us is his casus belli? Any consultation with Congress other than golfing with Graham?

He has orders from on high - the always belligerent Bibi and the donors.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture