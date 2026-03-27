Meaning In History

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
5hEdited

Merkavas: (just some dumb cut&paste)

cost: Older: $3 - 5 million each Newer: $6million (avg. $4.66; X 21 = Hezbollah scored a $98million payday)

The newer ones "feature advanced AI, the Trophy active protection system, and enhanced sensors."

Manufactured in Israel beginning in 1970s; involving over 200 factories

"The program was developed by the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Armored Combat Vehicle Division, ensuring the tank's features are designed specifically to meet Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) requirements for crew survival."

No information on fate of the "specifically" protected crew.

Wouldn't it be cheaper, more cost effective to just play nice?

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TedTheKitty's avatar
TedTheKitty
5h

Mark, I watched the documentary that you posted yesterday. That terrain is unbelievable, but beautiful. It doesn't look real. Our society falls apart when we lose cell service - the people in those mountains are going to survive no matter what we throw at them (if you could even get there).

The same channel had a documentary on the Strait of Hormuz. When Larry Johnson says that coastline is all cliffs, he's not exaggerating. Even if we did have the capacity to make hundreds of bombs and missiles a day...if the west thinks its going to invade that land, and conquer those people...that is utter folly. Not now, not ever.

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