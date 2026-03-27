We have speculation to report, but also quantification of munitions depletion. Much of this centers around the strongly rumored US boots on the ground op in Iran. It’s a crazy concept—getting troops into Iran would be bad enough in terms of casualties, but withdrawal would be a nightmare. That would all have to be done largely by air, and Iran is awash in manpads. We saw yesterday that a manpad was used against an F-18 near Chabahar. Andrei Martyanov states that modern manpads use proximity fuses to explode, yes, in proximity to the hottest spot on a plane—showering the plane with damaging shrapnel. He suggests, based on the videos, that the F-18 may, indeed, have been forced down somewhere at sea after being forced to skedaddle from Iranian air space. Imagine helicopters and Ospreys coming under fire like that. It’s nuts.

Not to mention, well, I will—that will produce Iranian retaliation:

￼OSINTdefender @sentdefender 12h￼ Iran’s state-backed Fars News Agency has released a target list of energy infrastructure within the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that they plan to strike if the U.S. conducts a ground operation against the strategically and economically important Kharg Island or any other Iranian territory. These include desalination plants, nuclear power plants, and other power hubs across the UAE.

Trump’s face saving Plan B—a “final blow” then TACO—could result in further catastrophic damage to the world economy. To what purpose, other than a futile attempt to save face for Trump? Well, Veep Vance says it’s to prevent “the worst people in the world” from walking into American supermarkets wearing “nuclear suicide vests”—I’m not making that up, although Veep Vance is. He’s a disgrace, repeating Anglo-Zionist lies and fantasies.

Trump considers sending an additional 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East, providing more options in the Iran War — WSJ

As always, the actual number of “trigger pullers”, as opposed to support people, in those numbers are relatively tiny. They would be utterly unable to take—and hold—meaningful territory. Which may be why goofballs in the White House are contemplating Special Forces style hit and run ops, that would inevitably lead to high casualties.

Looks like “Pentagon sources” are desperately trying to rally Congress against this madness:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Pentagon sources tell CNN that the inevitable ground operation will likely result in heavy casualties with basically no purpose. It’ll be a bunch of US troops aimlessly wandering around the desert getting blown up - some may be captured. It is shocking the US are doing this.

Lastly, munitions:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ New military science term just dropped: “pounded”. Since a dictionary definition has yet to emerge allow me to give a provisional interpretation: “Pounding noun [ C or S ] UK /ˈpaʊn.dɪŋ/ To strike an impenetrable target ineffectively at great cost”.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ A table from @RUSI_org showing munition depletion by the US/Israel so far. Air defence is extremely depleted. As are basically all the stand-off weapons. The US could reload and do one more round. More likely they continue using shorter range weapons and losing aircraft.

But the usual caveat applies. Iran doesn’t have to stop. And almost certainly won’t.

Luke Gromen spends an hour explaining the bleeding obvious in terms a child could understand—although these simple explanations may not make it to Trump’s daily two minute video highlights.

What’s so obvious? Iran controls Hormuz and has largely driven the US from its regional bases—and after four weeks there’s nothing the US can do about either situation. Nor is there any prospect for doing anything about that within the next two-three weeks, by which time the world economy will be imploding. Trump maintains that the world should thank him for this. Russia and China may, but probably no other countries will. Gromen, like me, maintains that Trump is now toast and that November simply makes that official.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ Markets are finally starting to price out chaotic White House statements. It took far too long in my opinion but now that its happened people will increasingly drown out the President. Credibility matters - and if you keep making statements that fall apart in days it disappears.

That’s just the beginning. The polls aren’t lying, it’s not “fake news”.

Lebanon update: