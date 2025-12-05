Even as Trump keeps breathing threats of military strikes against Venezuela—as well as against any other country that displeases him—the betting is that there will NOT be military action before January. If then:

Megatron @Megatron_ron NEW: Trump likely won’t attack Venezuela by the end of the year - Polymarket prediction Trump announced yesterday that he will attack Venezuela soon. But there is a 64% chance that Trump will not attack Venezuela after all.

US messaging on Venezuela—as well as on the use of our military generally throughout Latin America—is getting more complicated. Rubio now says it’s about Hezbollah and Iran, for now. That could change of course, depending on how he understands “regional stability,” a concept that can definitely be in the eyes of the beholder. But wait, I thought that the Trump regime mantra is that Iran was put in its place by Operation Midnight Hammer—and now they’re threatening “regional stability” thousands of miles away? What am I missing?

It seems clear that the “drugs from Venezuela on little motorboats” scare has failed to gain traction, so the regime is pivoting to try to draw in more Zionist support for regime change here, there, and various other places South of the Border. Border security for us, but not so much for anyone else in the hemisphere. Invoking Iran and Hezbollah covers a multitude of sins, but will it work here? Is this the ticket for fooling most of the people, at least this time?

Meanwhile, Trump says, ‘About those civilians on the boats? Hey, it’s a war—that means civilians get killed.’ Wait, “it’s a war”? Wait. Who declared that? Americans tend to be forgiving of foreign adventures on the part of the POTUS as long as they go well, but very unforgiving of foreign misadventures. Trump’s idea of “strategic ambiguity” toward the rest of the world—maybe we’ll attack you, maybe not this time, I'm still thinking about it, maybe I’ll set a deadline—is crazy and America will regret it. Moreover, Trump could be setting himself up for major political problems at home. Even Congress could wake up to the dangers of a POTUS making war or peace decisions without a by your leave to We the People through their representatives.

Unless these threats are all bluster and intimidation. But that is a very dangerous gambit, too. Like the little boy calling “wolf” too often. One gets the sense that this whole venture was embarked upon without a helluva lot of hard thinking and a foolish willingness to try to gaslight We the People into war. In fact, according SecWar, hard thinking is discouraged—”it’s move out fast and don’t ask questions” when POTUS decides on war. That goes for generals and admirals, too, not just enlisted people. Think about all this from the perspective of other countries. They see the country with by far the largest military budget in the world, which has renamed the Department of Defense to the Department of War, whose SecWar openly talks about the “wars we choose,” whose POTUS threatens, conducts sneak attacks, sets unilateral deadlines, claims to unilaterally close air space, who thinks civilians are somehow legit targets, and who claims an entire hemisphere as basically his playground, without any diplomacy. Other countries are noticing, and so, it seems, are the political elite. They know that this has never been the way that the US military has operated in the past:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 11h￼ ￼￼ “You’re either on the team or you’re not. When you get an order, you move out fast and don’t ask questions.” NEW: WSJ confirms what a lot of people inside the Pentagon have been whispering about Hegseth’s Caribbean safari. Admiral Alvin Holsey, head of U.S. Southern Command, did not just “decide to retire.” According to two senior Pentagon officials, Hegseth asked him to step down after months of tension, starting days after Trump’s inauguration and escalating once Holsey raised concerns about the legality of those lethal strikes on suspected drug boats. In their first secure call, Hegseth reportedly laid down the line: “You’re either on the team or you’re not. When you get an order, you move out fast and don’t ask questions.” Holsey’s doubts began as the Sept. 2 boat strike campaign ramped up – the same operation where Hegseth allegedly ordered “kill them all,” followed by a second missile on two survivors in the water. Holsey worried parts of the mission fell outside his direct chain of command and that the legal basis was shaky, even with DOJ’s secret OLC memo trying to redefine drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations” in an “armed conflict.” Instead of slowing down, Hegseth sidelined him. Congress has noticed. Rep. Adam Smith, ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, put it bluntly: “Never before in my over 20 years on the committee can I recall seeing a combatant commander leave their post this early and amid such turmoil.” That’s happening in the middle of an expanding campaign that has already killed more than 80 people, with JSOC units and SEAL Team 6 involved, and almost no public transparency on targets, identities, or rules of engagement.

Now, Hegseth is clearly a dangerous kook, but he’s not the guy issuing the orders. Hegseth’s orders come from the White House in one form or another. He’s not the guy in charge, and he’s also clearly not a real smart guy either—he’s setting himself up for a fall. But this all affects America and America’s interests around the world.

I get the impression that the Trump regime took power with a clear policy of taking the country and the world by storm. The tariff shock and awe, the sneak attack on Iran, the continued genocide in Gaza, saber rattling around the world. Much of this is backfiring, and as America’s economy slides into deeper trouble the blowback will only get stronger. It’s not just furriners who look askance at all this. We the People are increasingly dubious, judging by the polling data. They never thought MAGA was about war making. They were more mature than that.