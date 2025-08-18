Amid the buzz about the Alaska meeting between Putin and Trump it’s important to keep a central fact in mind: This doesn’t signal an end to the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. There are urgent signals that a renewed attack on Iran is in the works, and Azerbaijan could—once again—be a key in such an attack. Russia is sending strong messages to Azerbaijan to back off.

For the duration of Russia’s Special Military (SMO) Azerbaijan has been one of the main suppliers of oil to Ukraine. To understand why Russia did not act on this sooner you have to remind yourself that the SMO is a legal status that is not a declaration of war of another sovereign state. Russia did declare an embargo on shipments of military equipment into Odessa, but not a total blockade. The straw that broke the camel’s back appears to have been the twofold discovery that:

Azerbaijan was complicit in the CIA/MI6/Mossad/Ukraine drone attack on the strategic bomber portion of Russia’s nuclear triad, and

Azerbaijan was also a key enabler of the US/Israel sneak attack on Iran, a key Russian strategic partner—again, not only through the use of its air space for stand off attacks on Iran but also through its long cooperation with the CIA/MI6/Mossad Deep State nexus.

Azerbaijan’s complicity in the pressure against a land link, through Armenia, between Russia and Iran—the Zangezur corridor initiative that has come under Iranian pressure as well.

Russia is seriously angered so, despite peace breaking out in Alaska, Russia understands that Trump’s initiative is limited—that the war on Russia is likely to continue by other means, including on the Southern Front that I’ve long described, which targets Russia and all of BRICS by targeting Iran. Thus, Russia is continuing its pressure on Azerbaijan:

Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast￼ Geran strikes in Odessa. Apparently, one of the targets was a SOCAR terminal. SOCAR being the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Hitting the Azeris where it hurts (SOCAR is like 15% of Azerbaijan's GDP, and directly impacts at least 50%) without technically escalating or expanding the theater of conflict is smart and cool. SOCAR is also an incredibly corrupt tentacle monster of a corporation, they're responsible for Azeri lobbying in the US and Germany, including some noteworthy corruption scandals, they're engaged in criminal activity all over under Baku state protection (again - Azerbaijan is basically a mafia conglomerate masquerading as a nation-state). Google "Azerbaijani laundromat" if you want an interesting rabbit hole. Do you remember that woman who was car bombed for her role in the Panama Papers? She was almost certainly murdered by SOCAR, and then they tried to bribe the Maltese government to cover it up. 6:02 PM · Aug 17, 2025

There’s more, in addition to the purely military strikes:

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771 Coupled with this news, seems Russia is really neutering Azerbaijan: "Kazakhstan has suspended deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan [BTP] pipeline because of dirty Azerbaijani oil. Astana [capital of Kazakhstan] has decided to direct all its export flows through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, that is, through the territory of the Russian Federation, temporarily abandoning deliveries via the BTP. Kazakhstan took this step because of problems with Mediterranean oil pipelines, which were contaminated with Azerbaijani "Azeri Light" oil with chlorine." 2:08 AM · Aug 18, 2025

I pasted in the map from Wikipedia, which shows the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in red, skirting the northern shores of the Caspian Sea, terminating at the major Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. This is another major economic blow to Azerbaijan.

It’s all a useful reminder that the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia hasn’t ended. Putin knows this.