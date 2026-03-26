I’ll keep this short. Yesterday Patty Marins provided an informative few tweets, with links and photos, that explain Iran’s continued ability to conduct a devastating missile campaign:

These entrances are built with 45–150 cm of Iranian UHPC (Ultra-High Performance Concrete), which gradually increases in thickness and can reach up to 7.5 meters of UHPC in domes reinforced with heavy rock protection. They are virtually impenetrable and designed to withstand nuclear attacks.

Iran rolls out launchers from mountains, fires missiles, retreats back into mountain before they can be struck from the air. The US and Israel response is to bomb the entrance, but that can be cleared in days.

What we are seeing is one of access points of the base. There are other similar points, connected by tunnels that emerge on different sides, and certainly several of them have not even been discovered yet.

She also took a detailed look at Iran’s electric infrastructure and concludes that attacking it would be very unlikely to force Iran into negotiations:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64

15h￼

Bombing Iran’s Electric Infrastructure

In many countries, this would create chaos and constitute a terrifying threat. In Iran, however, the task is far more difficult.

The Iranian electric grid is one of the most decentralized in the world, with around 130 to 150 power plants, primarily gas-fired thermal plants.

No individual plants dominate large portions of the country’s electricity generation.

The largest power plant in the country, Damavand, located near Tehran, has a capacity of approximately 2,868 MW, representing only about 2.9% of the total installed capacity.

Other major plants, such as Shahid Salimi Neka, Rudeshur, Kerman, and several hydroelectric facilities on the Karun River (such as Karun-3), range from 1.6 to 2.2 GW each.

Even taken together, the 5-10 largest plants account for only a modest share, probably less than 15–20% of the total. The rest of the capacity is spread across dozens of smaller and medium-sized facilities.

Iran appears to have been designed for this kind of battle against the world’s leading military power and the strongest air force in the Middle East.

Attacks on its electrical infrastructure would take several days to have a significant effect and would almost certainly be followed by a retaliation that could leave the Gulf in the dark.

I see very few options powerful enough to genuinely force the Iranians into negotiations.

After 26 days of war, Iran continues to launch between 30 and 40 missiles daily while deploying additional air defenses, leading to a gradual increase in incidents of aircraft being hit.

The country has effectively absorbed the coalition’s strikes. Meanwhile, the coalition’s strategic options are dwindling as stockpiles of both offensive and defensive munitions reach critical levels.

If Washington’s political thinking ever drew a parallel, I would say there is virtually nothing similar between Iran and Venezuela other than oil production.