Meaning In History

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Joe's avatar
Joe
1h

Pete Hegseth, at today's Christian Prayer & Worship Service at the Pentagon,

prays for Almighty God to "pour out your wrath" and "break the teeth of the ungodly." He begs the Almighty to sanction "overwhelming violence" against "those who deserve no mercy"

https://x.com/mtracey/status/2036951986109641083?s=20

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Doug Morse's avatar
Doug Morse
1h

I wonder how many are fake?

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