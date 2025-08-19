Meaning In History

D F Barr
3h

Retired ATT cable splicer here Mark. I feel your pain. Too bad the company ignored your neighborhood and never upgraded it to fiber broadband. The old copper was meant only to be a temporary bridge until they got around to upgrading. Their definition of temporary is similar to the Fed’s definition of temporary and transitory inflation I guess.

History Lass
3h

Judge Nap had great interviews all day today. Right now the information space is so chaotic.

Personally I am VERY skeptical about the reports of a Putin / Zelensky meeting and even DJT cherished Trilateral meeting.

President Putin doesn't even consider Zelensky legitimate.

I think DJT is going to continue the 3 ring media circus and VVP is continuing on course militarily. Bombers are reported airborne now.

