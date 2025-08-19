First a personal note. After several days of flawless connecting, the internet tech guy came out to fix everything today. A few minutes the fix we were plunged back into in and out performance. The problem lies with the old copper wire that ATT still uses in our area. We’ll just have to see how this situation develops.

One aspect of the Alaska meeting that puzzled people was Trump and Witkoff touting that Putin had agreed to “security guarantees” for Ukraine. What did that mean? Was Putin giving away the store? I think the best explanation was provided by Alastair Crooke this morning, speaking to Judge Nap. It all goes back to Istanbul, upon which basis the agreements with Putin are clearly based:

Judge: What do you think is meant by an American-assured, not NATO-assured, security agreement [for Ukraine]? What could that be? American troops on the ground, more American military equipment in Western Ukraine? I know they haven't worked that out, but it's almost inconceivable to me that Trump would want American personnel there. AC: It is inconceivable. And, as I say, the Istanbul plan from 2022 did provide guarantees, but they were only to come into being if the guarantors would insist on limitations of treaty agreements [by Ukraine] with other countries, of foreign forces on the ground—in those circumstances there would be a guarantee of the security of Ukraine.

IOW, according to Istanbul1, security guarantees for Ukraine would be contingent on Ukraine abiding by its commitments to neutrality and no alliances with NATO or other foreign countries.

I don't know exactly what was discussed [between Putin and Trump]. I think much of the details have been left out, but the main point I've been trying to make is, I think in a sense what Trump is doing--as Putin pursues finding an outcome of the conflict militarily--Trump is flooding the information space. Trump and Witkoff are flooding the information space in order to baffle and also to try and get out from under the other pressures on him. The Senate and the proposal to sanction Russia and the Europeans, who are going to come this afternoon and will be telling Trump at great length how America must give guarantees, must put European forces [into Ukraine] as soon as a ceasefire [is in place] and they want him to go back--because, basically, what is all this about? This is about what Brzezinski said back in 1976: 'Russia with Ukraine in its sphere of influence is a major power in the heartland, in the Asian heartland. Russia without Ukraine in its sphere of influence is just a regional power. And what we want to do is to make sure Ukraine stays outside of Russia's sphere of influence. And Russia of course wants to keep Ukraine--or much of it--inside its sphere of influence, because that does make a difference and make [Russia] a big power.'

Doug Macgregor made the underlying fundamentals absolutely clear today. Trump—meaning, the Anglo-Zionists—have no leverage over Russia. Trump will do what he can to put on the best face possible, but Russia wins and Trump badly wants to move on.