Russia Truth is providing updates that indicate that Russia is definitely preparing to take Odessa—not a surprise. What Russia is doing, in addition to the naval blockade, is destroying all rail junctions that connect Odessa to the rest of Ukraine. That type of isolation is doable for Russia, given Odessa’s geographical position in a corner of Ukraine that is relatively distant from the interior. This is a brief excerpt from a much longer substack.

Russia Cuts Off Odessa The artificial euphoria that sustained Western policy and Ukrainian public perception over recent months has definitively vanished. Facing an absolute collapse of domestic air defense capabilities, steady territorial losses along the Donbass front, and the complete disruption of Black Sea maritime trade, the geopolitical initiative has shifted decisively toward Moscow. … Russian forces have intensified the physical isolation of Odessa, expanding precision missile and drone strikes against maritime vessels, port terminals, and the primary rail junctions linking southwestern Ukraine to the interior: The Threshold Crossing: Russian forces crossed a critical diplomatic threshold by striking and severely damaging a Turkish-owned commercial ship inside the harbor of Odessa. Despite previous objections to Black Sea interdictions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has remained completely silent —a tactical neutrality driven by regional energy dependencies and broader security instability across the Middle East.

Logistical Isolation: By combining vessel strikes with the systematic destruction of rail bridges and highway hubs in western Odessa Oblast, Russian forces are actively isolating Odessa from the rest of Ukraine, establishing the structural conditions for a complete land and sea blockade.

In addition, Russia is developing multiple cauldrons, encircling key Ukrainian strongholds.

How about this. Is it possible that Trump told the Pentagon to keep quiet about casualties? I suspect the references here are to the Iranian attack on Tower 22 that I mentioned in the previous post:

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone 14h PENTAGON WITHHELD DOZENS OF U.S. MILITARY INJURIES IN IRAN WAR: NYT