Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

So many weird things going on:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson

1h￼

￼BREAKING: Another tanker was just struck. Which is weird because just yesterday, Trump said, “We control the Strait. They don’t control anything”

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susan mullen's avatar
susan mullen
1h

It would be great if Russia could save Odessa from further US intervention. The 2014 Odessa massacre which burned dozens alive was a uniquely cruel part of US violent overthrow of Ukraine's government. Re: recent US deaths vs Iran, even Mark Levin today made the point that several of the deaths were due to "accidents," ie, mistakes by US personnel.

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