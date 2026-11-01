Larry Johnson has an article that presents an overview of the Polish coup crisis within the overall geopolitical context. It’s a bit of a deep dive. However, within the fairly lengthy article,

is a brief paragraph that could turn out to be very important as the situation in Poland develops. There’s no citation to a source within the paragraph, but I’ll go with it:

Not everyone in the coalition is cheering. Szymon Hołownia said Poland should be ashamed and that forcing a fix only deepens the decline. Hołownia and the PSL are now attending Nawrocki’s talks. When your own partners start taking meetings with the other side, the roadmap has a pothole.

Here’s what this means.

Szymon Hołownia, to the best of my knowledge, remains the leader of Polska 2050, considered to be a center right party. The PSL—usually translated not totally accurately as the Polish People’s Party—is also considered to be center right. While Hołownia doesn’t belong to the PSL, the two parties are close enough in their ideologies that before the 2023 parliamentary elections they formed a coalition called The Third Way. Despite their center right positions The Third Way coalition joined the Tusk ruling coalition—they are easily the largest bloc in the government outside Tusk’s own Civic Coalition party. My understanding is that, whatever the public explanation, The Third Way refusal to form a government with Jarosław Kaczyński’s PiS (Law and Justice)—the leading right party—was because of personal dislike for Kaczyński. That’s a dislike that’s shared by many Polish politicians on the right, including, for example, the firebrand Grzegorz Braun.

Yesterday I expressed the view that the thing to be watching is whether Tusk’s coalition can hold together after this coup attempt. The Third Way coalition has been slipping in popularity, probably due to their identification with the reckless fiscal policies of Tusk’s government as well as its embrace of the usual EU oriented social policies. To give some idea of why that would be so, it’s enough to consider the past history of the PSL. The PSL dates all the way back to 1895 and has its roots in agrarian movements, to better the lot of peasants, and is aligned with traditional Catholic social thinking. This is why I expressed the view that the PSL is a much better fit for a coalition with the PiS rather than with Tusk. The sticking point was Kaczyński.

So now you can see the importance of the two Third Way parties distancing themselves from Tusk’s coup attempt. The support of the two Third Way parties with their 60 seats is what allowed Tusk to form a government, since his own Civic Coalition is outnumbered by the PiS 180 - 137. So this also explains why I said that for Tusk’s coup to work it probably needed to work, like, overnight. It didn’t, and that puts Tusk and his circle in a very dicey position. Also of significance, the Police Union published an open letter criticizing what went on, which required a weasely response from the head of the police. That was prompted by evidence that the police management had colluded with Tusk, and the rank and file are now very unhappy about that. They take an oath of loyalty to “the nation”, not to the government per se. That, in my view, has a special significance in Poland and that distinction could also affect the position of the armed forces.

By the way, for those who participated in comments regarding Doug Macgregor’s views on what the future could hold for Europe, Polish events are a good example of what I surmise he had in mind. Perilous times for Poles. But Poland is a strategically important country in Europe, once again.