Meaning In History

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Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
4h

Simplicius covered this very well also.

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Paul Szymanski's avatar
Paul Szymanski
2h

Usually such operations are planned in advanced. Let’s assume that Nawrocki knew that something is brewing… and he decided to go to Senegal so Tusk and Sikorski could expose themselves and expose all the shadow figures. Now, Nawrocki has a nice picture who is conspiring against him on all levels of administration. We should also ask what role CIA played in this coup? You need to understand that Poland is a Patiomkin Village, it runs on massive credits from global banks mostly from the US, UK and Germany. Always fallow the money and you will see who is behind this crap.

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