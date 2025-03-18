I’ll be heading out again soon, but it appears that the Putin - Trump phone call is over … after at least two hours.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT ￼Phone call ended minutes ago... Quote￼ 1h 2h now... (I guess Putin just finished the history lesson and is now slowly explaining the Russian culture)

Don’t know whether this is the sum total:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 7m Putin Trump call - exchange of 175 POW - handing over 2 dozen wounded Ukrainians - setting up "expert groups" (LOL) - US RUS relationship will improve - perhaps a mutual halt of targeting "infrastructure"

If this is it, Trump has to view this as a huge fail. No doubt there will be more coming out.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 3m ￼If you want to know "how well" the talks went - just compare the coming "official read outs" from both sides. If the text is similar - the talks were good - no matter how few they agreed on to give to the public. - You are welcome. 5m be sure there was more - that is only what both agreed on to publish.

In past meetings between lesser officials, the Middle East has been high on the agenda. Seems impossible to me that recent developments were not discussed. The Middle East is very important to Russia. Putin cannot afford to be seen as allowing Trump to run roughshod over the region.

Michael Tracey @mtracey￼ One might reasonably wonder how Trump’s willingness to blow up his own ceasefire in Gaza, for which he was initially showered with “credit,” might affect perceptions of the sustainability of a US-mediated ceasefire in Ukraine 10:00 AM · Mar 18, 2025

MenchOsint @MenchOsint According to Trump's logic that "If Yemen fires a Missile, Iran bears responsibility," Americans are directly responsible for today's Massacre in Gaza that claimed the lives of more than 174 Children & 89 Women.

