The geopolitical chaos generated by Trump 2.0 continues, threats of war, escalation via Tomahawks, prep for war. Let’s start with China.

Trump attempted the ruler of the world approach at first—recall how he said he early on that he was “having a good time ruling the world?” In line with that Trump slapped 100% tariffs on China—apparently under the delusion that China hadn’t gamed that out before setting export controls on rare earth related stuff—and stated he saw “no reason” to speak with Xi in a scheduled meeting a month down the road. Whoops! Not smart, as the markets made painfully clear. Not the statements or actions of a “stable genius.”

Today—just before markets opened—we learn that the Anglo-Zionists have done a hard reverse:

￼First Squawk @FirstSquawk￼ BESSENT ON CHINA TRADE: EVERYTHING’S ON THE TABLE || BESSENT ON CHINA TRADE: CONFIDENT THIS CAN BE DE-ESCALATED 6:10 AM · Oct 13, 2025

That, coming from a would be world bestriding ruler, is a major climbdown that tells the rest of the world who has the leverage, who’s really calling the shots. But here’s the problem. China is pissed off, big time. They don’t see a reason to deal with goofballs and liars who disrespect them. China doesn’t take actions without thinking it all through from every conceivable angle—the long term effects and implications—so it may not be easy for Trump to walk this back:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Oct 12 If the export controls the Chinese just put in place really do tank the NASDAQ - which in turn will unwind what is left of USD hegemony - historians are going to surely note how dry the MOFCOM statement was that launched the economic nuclear weapon. 22h￼ Can someone explain to me how a Truth Social post reverses these controls? Until now it has been very hard to get China to reverse gear on any controls it has put in place. MOFCOM Spokesperson’s Remarks on China’s Recent Economic and Trade Policies and Measures

PP in the wake of the climbdown—still hard to get a full walkback. Why? Because China is playing a different game than Trump, with his goofball policy and rhetoric swings. The Chinese message seems to be that they only deal on an equal basis with adults, but not with knuckleheads who don’t even, or can’t even, control their subordinates. Spoiled brats get spanked. Do not expect China to be impressed with attempts to condescend:

China declined a US phone call after export controls announcement - Bloomberg

S.L. Kanthan @Kanthan2030 8h￼ China’s exports in September were UP 8.3% - to $328 billion. Although Chinese exports to U.S. were DOWN 27% ￼ How? China’s exports to E.U., ASEAN, Africa, and Latin America were up 14%, 15%, 15% and 56%. A world beyond Trump’s America.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h Trump admin in hard reverse as we approach market open. I think the messaging might just about work. But the AI bubble has taken another credibility hit. Only dumb money and money that is forced to be there is invested in Mag 7 these days As expected, the emergency TACO posts seem to have prevented further deterioration. But the market isn’t rallying - gold is. If you want to gradually break the confidence in the market over time, do whatever it is the admin is doing on trade.

Brief sample of Twitter/X commentary coming out this morning in the wake of the Big Climbdown:

Bessent needs to first rein in that nutjob Lutnik, whose department of commerce launched the 50% rule on September 29, 2025 which the Chinese saw as the final straw that broke the Madrid truce and consequently triggered China to respond. Did he even inform the orange geezer and Bessent that they were going to do that?

Not content with that shit show, Trump is now trying to threaten Russia with Tomahawk escalation:

Dmitry Medvedev was quick to respond—just another empty Trump threat:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Dmitry Medvedev Comments on Trump’s Tomahawk Threats: “Trump said that if the Russian leader doesn’t resolve the conflict in Ukraine, “it will end badly for him.” In other words—another empty threat, the hundred and first one. If the self-proclaimed “business peacemaker” was referring to Tomahawk missiles, then the statement is wrong. Delivering those weapons could end badly for everyone—and first of all, for Trump himself. It’s been said countless times, in a way even the stars-and-stripes uncle could understand: it’s impossible to tell in flight whether Tomahawks carry conventional or nuclear warheads. Their launch wouldn’t come from the Banderite regime in Kiev, but directly from the United States. Meaning—from Trump. So how should Russia respond? Exactly. Let’s hope this is just another hollow threat, born out of drawn-out talks with the coke-sniffing clown. Much like those theatrical gestures with “nuclear submarines getting closer to Russia.” You know how it goes—next thing you know, a sub surfaces somewhere in the Ukrainian steppe.” 4:08 AM · Oct 13, 2025

One gets the impression that Xi and Putin are getting exasperated. The emptiness of Trump as a frontman is well summarized by Alastair Crooke and Chas Freeman this morning. The “peace in the Middle East” is a tactical retreat for Israel—in preparation for more war, probably on Iran:

Trump? No shame:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h￼ ￼￼ “We have the strongest military in the history of the world… we have the best weapons… we gave a lot to Israel, but you used them well…” Trump boasts that U.S.-made weapons were “well used” in the genocide in Gaza.

He also called for a pardon for Netanyahu, calling him “one of the greatest war time presidents.” I’ll refrain from further comment beyond: Trump’s a frontman who does what he’s paid to do.