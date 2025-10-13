Meaning In History

wattyalanreports
Excellent read, Mark. You’ve caught the rhythm of this era — where policy feels improvised and markets move faster than diplomacy. Beneath the noise, your piece highlights the deeper truth: power today isn’t projected, it’s performed. Few are mapping that shift as clearly as you are.

Richard C. Cook
The Trump administration is thrashing about indeed, but the end game is clear--a multipolar world with the US astride the Americas and outposts on the Pacific rim and in Western Europe. In order to get there safely, the US must abolish the Federal Reserve and gain control of its own indigenous currency, currency the globalist bankers stole in 1913. A big job, but it must and will be done. I don't believe the US is finished.

