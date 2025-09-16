Regarding the second murder of Venezuelans aboard a ship/boat …
The video provided by our regime is, to me damning. The ship, a small one, doesn’t appear to be proceeding anywhere—it looks to be loitering, rolling with the waves, much as you would expect from a fishing boat. Then a drone takes them out. This isn’t law enforcement of any recognizable description. It looks like an undeclared blockade, an undeclared war. We should be ashamed as Americans. This wouldn’t be allowed on our streets, ever, but we’re doing it on the high seas.
The U.S. strike announced under the banner of “counter-narcotics” carries none of the qualities of law enforcement; it is state terrorism wrapped in the narcotics pretext, a rehearsal for occupation dressed up as interdiction.
By labeling Venezuelan fishermen or smugglers as narco-terrorists and staging their execution at sea, Washington is laundering assassination into law enforcement.
The language of Trump’s statement, “kinetic attack,” “extraordinarily violent cartels,” “threat to national security”, is the same toolkit used to legalize drone murders in Pakistan and Yemen.
The footage shown, stamped UNCLASSIFIED, is propaganda theater: a blurred skiff, a flare of light, a fireball.
No chain of evidence, no independent verification, no proof of narcotics, only the narrative Washington wants repeated: Venezuela is not a sovereign state but a narco-terror sanctuary that justifies perpetual U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.
This is how empires manufacture consent for aggression.
Step one: redefine economic or political adversaries as terrorists.
Step two: stage “surgical” murders abroad.
Step three: collapse geography into a forward-operating zone.
What happened today is not anti-drug interdiction, it is an extrajudicial execution designed to normalize open war footing against Venezuela.
Also this morning we’re hearing that Trump says he won’t allow Israel to attack Qatar again. What that clearly signals is that Trump understands—too late—that he has enraged the Gulf Arab states by giving free rein to Jewish Nationalists attacks. In spite of Gulf Arab support for our presence in the region and for our military operations. The leaks from the White House are telling. First it was that Trump was never notified, but slowly it’s coming out that, yes, he was. Netanyahu did call him. Scott Ritter is absolutely correct—nothing like this can happen without full US cooperation and de-confliction. That strike took place in US controlled air space that is subject to dense monitoring by multiple means. We and others monitor all flights leaving Israeli bases. Those planes fly into “our” air space—headed directly at our biggest regional base—only with our permission and deconfliction. Trump in 2.0 has lied shamelessly and repeatedly.
So where is Rubio, our two-hatted SoS/NSA? He’s off in Israel giving the green light to massive US supported bombing of one of the most densely populated cities on earth. Murder. Genocide. Increasingly, Trump looks like a front man for this regime.
NEW:
￼ Israeli snipers admit to intentionally shooting starving children in large numbers as they try to get food - Israeli Haaretz
A sniper in the Nahal Brigade said, “Every day we have the same mission: to secure the humanitarian aid in the north of the Strip.” Those waiting for aid try to move forward to get a good spot in line, but there is a boundary in front of them that they can’t see. “A line that if they cross, I can shoot them,” Beni explains. “It’s like a game of cat and mouse. They try to come each time from a different route, and I’m there with the sniper rifle, and the officers yell at me, ‘Take them down, take them down.’ I fire 50–60 bullets every day. I stopped counting Xs. I have no idea how many I’ve killed, a lot. Children.”
I would urge readers to watch Judge Nap and Max Blumenthal, discussing various angles of the Charlie Kirk assassination.
Max Blumenthal Reports: Charlie Kirk and the Israel Lobby!
Max Blumenthal (with Anya Parampil) investigates recent claims that Charlie Kirk, the high-profile conservative commentator and founder of TPUSA, had begun pushing back against pro-Israel influence—and as a result, was being pressured, intimidated, and even offered funding by Israeli leaders or wealthy Zionist backers in exchange for staying in line.
Chas Freeman explains to Judge Nap all the benefits the US derives from Israeli and Jewish Nationalist domination of America:
Q: What does the United States gain from its unique even bizarre relationship to Israel?
Not very much, if anything. over the years, we've seen Israel launch surprise attacks on other countries. For example, the 1967 war. Their independence war was a surprise attack in which they took a great deal more than the UN proposed two-state partition of Palestine had proposed to give them. They have continued a pattern of doing things that get us into trouble. So they are an albatross really around our relations with both the countries of West Asia and more broadly the Islamic world. They do provide brain power for defense research, but that could just as well be done in New Jersey. It doesn't have to be done in Israel. They have invented an enormous array of police state enforcement measures, surveillance systems, drones and this sort of thing. They've taught us how to torture people. Abu Ghraib was a product of Israeli instruction.
But you know on the other side they kill Americans with impunity. They kill other people with impunity. They defy requests from the United States for them to do or not do things. They don't really pay much attention to our interests at all. And of course, they are the principal foreign interference in our election processes. With all of the attention that's been given to Russian alleged intervention in our elections, it's apparently taboo to talk about the far more active overt Israeli effort to skew elections in favor of its interests. And of course, they have a nuclear weapon based on technology stolen from us--unauthorized, unagnowledged, and the federal government won't even admit it.
...
Not only that, but we are actually enforcing Israeli censorship on our campuses. We're arresting people. We're deporting people if they are critical of Israel. We're depriving universities of research funds if they're critical of Israel. This is basically the US government acting on behalf of a foreign government against the protections that Americans are supposed to enjoy under the first amendment. Freedom of speech, academic freedom, freedom to petition the government for a change in policy. In other words, to protest surveillance, and now we have apparently got a visa pro visa policy that we won't give a visa to anybody who's been critical of Israel. We insist on inspecting their cell phones.
