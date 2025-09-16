Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

My God--the people on that boat were burned alive!

Mark is correct~that boat was floating on the waves. It was going nowhere

I could not make out people in the boat. If Trump says three were killed, I guess the video released to the public wasn't the same resolution that the Navy and president viewed.

The language in Trump's announcements is maddening and sickening. He is the author of violent fables.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TomA's avatar
TomA
4h

You have diagnosed the problem, and it is of the most serious sort. Our nation is now in the grip of a murderous regime that has been escalating unjustified violence for several months and appears to be pushing relentlessly toward manufacturing a major conflict. Is it enough to utilize our intellect in service to endless diagnosis, or has the time come for good men to begin the task of devising a remedy? Shall we now use our God given intelligence in service to ending this madness? Why is there no protest on the Mall in DC and brave men giving speeches that denounce this horror against humanity? How do we fight this growing menace in which our government and leadership can no longer be trusted? Complaining is not a solution as it serves only to vent emotion. Is it time to get tangible?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture