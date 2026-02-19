I’ll be a bit busy today, but here’s a sort of informational update. First, perhaps most importantly, Thomas Massie is doing what he can to force Congress to accept accountability for this war. They key here is that polling consistently shows that Americans oppose another Anglo-Zionist war, just as they opposed the sneak attack last June. Congress folk will not want to take a stand against the people who pay to get elected—war mongering Jewish Nationalists—but at the same time they may hesitate to vote against the people who actually cast the votes, who oppose crazy wars. They would prefer for Trump to do whatever he does and then shape their response depending on the results—no accountability:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 43m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Rep. Tomas Massie is trying to prevent Trump to take the United States to war with Iran in the name of Israel Rep. Tomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna will force the U.S. Congress to hold a vote on a War Powers Resolution next week, to prevent Trump from attacking Iran without prior approval from Congress

Here are two informational tweets from Patarames that show how difficult this war could actually be. Patarames, by the way, is a bit of an outlier, in that he maintains the huge, ongoing military buildup is, in essence, a negotiating/pressure tactic. The first of these tweets emphasizes the key role that radar will play. Yes, I know that sounds like a bit of a no-brainer, but he point is that the Anglo-Zionist onslaught, when it comes, as well as its defense, will rely—as in the past—on a literal handful of radar installations that will be highly vulnerable to Iran’s ballistic missiles.

Patarames @Pataramesh 5h￼ It’s an open secret that Iran will knock-out the 4 American AN/TPY-2 radars in Turkey, KSA, Qatar, UAE,￼ if they fail to rein in Trump ￼ Another open secret that without the high-resolution of these rare, key radars, missile-defense will become very problematic Watch video below to understand...

Now, of course these sites will be heavily defended, but the last war showed that Anglo-Zionist missile defenses will probably not be able to stop any determined ballistic missile attack. Note that the radars are all located fairly close to Iran, well within the range of drone, cruise missiles, as well as a wide range of ballistic missiles. Defense will not be easy. While I can’t pretend to understand all the technicalities, this is an illustration of the difficulties involved in any war on Iran. Without full functioning of those radars the war on Iran is called into question.

The second tweet has to do with Iran’s anti-ship missiles that would target the Lincoln CSG. In the past Iran built well fortified anti-ship sites all along their Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea shores. These sites mostly housed cruise missiles. You’ve been hearing what a vast country Iran is, with large areas of rugged mountains and deserts. With the advent of effective ballistic anti-ship missiles—not just cruise missiles—with extended ranges, Iran is now able to secrete those missiles in those vast, relatively empty, regions. Attacking—much less even locating—those protected sites, again, will not be easy. And, of course, these missiles will be used in coordinated attacks involving drones and cruise missiles to overwhelm Anglo-Zionist defenses.

Patarames @Pataramesh 1h￼ Americans are aware of it, but for those who are not: Iran will display its capability to conduct anti-shipping operations deep from its heartland ￼ Good luck for world economy (Strait of Hormuz) Spotting such cruise-missile launchers in the middle of nowhere is... ‘demanding’

Now, I don’t want to minimize the threat posed by Iran’s cruise missile inventory. That inventory continues to expanded and to be upgraded. The new generations of anti-ship cruise missiles are supersonic and highly capable. Just do a search on ‘iran’s supersonic anti ship cruise missiles‘ to get some idea, but here’s a very recent article: