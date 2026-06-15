Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
3h

Great post.

Crooke is always insightful.

I particularly enjoyed you pointing out the changing dynamics with our military. Will everyone still buy our weapons? Does it make sense to have a U.S. base on your soil? Will you be safer hosting one?

Looking at Israeli influence I recall PCR discussing how the U.S. was already conquered by Israel. If they control Congress, are we not essentially Israel itself?!?!

Seeing the activity in other places like Argentina makes me feel like Israel in the Middle East may just be a blunt force tool that can be abandoned to further an Oligarch agenda. It seems there are backstops in place via other locations.

You really do a great job of touching on very poignant topics not seen other places!🙌🏻

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Tamsin's avatar
Tamsin
41m

"This marks the first time that a US president has been destroyed by the Jewish Supremacy Project."

Does getting shot in the head also count as "destroyed"?

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