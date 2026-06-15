I’ll be taking at least the morning off. Judging from comments, there is deep skepticism about Trump’s “deal” actually taking hold. As I wrote the other day, Cynicism Abounds. Most of it centers around the Jewish Nationalist campaign to prevent the deal from taking effect on Friday.

That skepticism is obviously warranted. Nevertheless, whatever else actually transpires, my view is that it’s necessary to keep the fundamentals firmly in mind. What are those fundamentals?

First, the US suffered a military disaster and ended up—within days, really—in a quagmire against a type of foe that they had never faced before. Iran demonstrated that they could duke it out with the USraeli military on a conventional, industrial scale level. Further, this disaster for the US military followed the disaster in Ukraine—the massive attrition of US military systems. Russia and China have been going from strength to strength while this has been going on, and Iran has been the beneficiary.

Second, Iran—as promised—quickly deployed their nuke. The closure of Hormuz. The effects have been absolutely as expected. The military disaster is compounded by economic disaster, with the real bite due to hit within a month or so—give or take a few weeks. Which is to say, the economic disaster will become painfully apparent to everyone by then. What Trump probably understands—but which his supporters surely do not—is that the emerging reality is that there’s no going back to what they all thought was “normal”. The disruption to energy markets is already too serious, and that will have additional serious effects yet to be apparent, on top of the other resource disruptions.

Iran has been firm in presenting the terms by which Trump can end the conflict. Those terms have been basically accepted by the negotiators—they were accepted at least weeks ago. Trump has been twisting and turning, delaying while he desperately seeks a better deal. But his pathetic blockade has fallen flat. Iran’s terms are firm, and Trump knows he has to accept them and then try to sell them to Americans.

What about Israel and the Jewish Supremacy Project?

Here’s Alastair Crooke this morning—in his own way stressing the fundamentals, the hard realities facing Israel. He discussed the continuing Israeli political consensus that genocide and ethnic cleansing inflicted on non-Jews is non-negotiable. Then:

What this is signaling is basically that Israel has yet to digest the fact that America lost the war in Iran--and that, therefore, Israel has lost the war in Iran. They haven’t come to terms with that reality, and they cannot come to terms with the fact that [the project] to destroy Iran just cannot be done without the United States as an active supporter. And they have just lost Trump to this project.

This marks the first time that a US president has been destroyed by the Jewish Supremacy Project. Desperate efforts are under way to salvage Jewish control over the US military and intel establishment—it remains to be seen whether that can be brought off. But a return to war on Iran doesn’t appear to be in the cards. The cost has simply been to extreme and will continue to worsen economically. This reality won’t change.

Now, that doesn’t mean that the Jewish Nationalists won’t precipitate crazy crises. But these fundamentals aren’t going to change. Anglo-Zionist military, financial, and economic global hegemony have taken a massive hit. The task for the Anglo-Zionist establishment is a salvage operation, not another military offensive.

Here’s what we’re seeing. Iran will continue enriching uranium—to one level or another. Hormuz will be controlled by Iran, and Iran will derive enormous financial benefits from that control. Many sanctions against Iran will be ending, and the pressure in this direction will increase—the world will want integration of Iran into the global community and Anglo-Zionists will be pressured to go along. That also means Iranian control over the Persian Gulf and increased Shiite dominance over the Gulf Arabs. Some of the financial arrangements will be done by subterfuge, but they will be done.