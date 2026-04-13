This one’s a two weeker—a sign that Trump expects Iran to think long and hard about it.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼ BREAKING: Trump live from the Oval Office sets a new 2-week deadline for Iran to make a deal, warning the situation “won’t be pleasant” if Iran does not agree by April 27.

The Professor @AhmadaLubega 28m￼ We in for another 2 week deadline. This is the greatest deadline in the world. US: You have two weeks to open the strait or... Iran: or what? US: I will join you and we blockade it together

PP sure blew it on the Hungarian elections. But he may be right that the blockade is a preliminary diversion before Trump gives the TACO tactic another try: Use up the US’ remaining JASSM-ER’s (ER = extended range), declare victory for the umpteenth time, and skedaddle?

treysync ￼@0xtreysync 42m￼ We have won the war 14 times and given Iran 12 extended deadlines to end the war

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 9h￼ It looks like the US is tooling up for Round 2. Expect remaining ammunition to be spent down in the next two weeks. No idea where it goes after that.

Right—then what happens to the blockade? China has warned the US against interfering with its ships. China also, in typical Chinese fashion, backstopped itself—none of that shoot from the lip stuff:

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone￼ CHINA AND IRAN CAN WAIT OUT A BLOCKADE Iran has built a large offshore crude stockpile that could help it and Chinese buyers withstand a Strait of Hormuz disruption for weeks or months. Exports remain elevated at ~1.8–2.1M bpd, with most flows going to Chinese “teapot” refiners, leaving an estimated ~160M barrels of Iranian oil already at sea. The buffer gives Tehran leverage in its standoff with the U.S., despite efforts to pressure oil revenues through blockade threats.

So, two more weeks of business as usual:

War Monitor @WarMonitors 2h ￼Trump: “We have been called this morning by the right people in Iran...and they want to make a deal” Steve Lookner @lookner 2h Bloomberg: “Trump is posting on Truth Social that 34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. It was not clear where the president got that exact figure, as it appears to be higher than the number tracked by Bloomberg.” https://bloomberg.com/news/live-blog/2026-04-12/iran-war-live-updates-hormuz-us-blockade?cursorId=69DD1C7D49C80094… -- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 1h￼ Trump is - again - lying. Pure desperate market manipulation. No Iranian called that shit face.

Wait a minute. We know that Trump never, EVER, apologizes for ANYTHING … but would Trump lie?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ ￼ REPORTER: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ? TRUMP: I did post it and I thought it was me as a DOCTOR.

CNN: Leo +34, Trump -12