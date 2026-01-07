Breaking: US Forces Attempting To Board Russian Flagged Tanker In North Atlantic
My best advice—don’t try this at home, don’t try this in the North Atlantic. Just don’t do it. Via Fox, citing “sources”. This doesn’t happen without Trump’s go ahead:
U.S. forces are attempting to board the Russian-flagged Marinera oil tanker in the North Atlantic Sea, sources told Fox News.
The news, first reported by Reuters, comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval assets to escort the tanker.
The vessel, previously operating under the name Bella 1, has spent more than two weeks attempting to slip past U.S. enforcement efforts targeting sanctioned oil shipments near Venezuela, the outlet reported.
This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.
What in God’s name is the Anglo-Zionist Deep State up to? No doubt we’ll be hearing much more later today. My off the cuff opinion: Trump has been persuaded that by this attempted humiliation of Russia and Putin one or more eventualities can come into play:
Regime change in Russia by hardliners to oust Putin;
Putin forced to “negotiate” with Trump and accept a bad deal;
Russia/China warned to butt out of upcoming Anglo-Zionist military ops, especially re Iran.
Take your pick, one or two or all. We the People get no say.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
42m￼
BREAKING! U.S. Regime forces are trying to board the Russian-flaged oil tanker “Marinera” in Northern Atlantic!
The airborne operation to seize the tanker Marinera is being supported by a U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135T Stratotanker refueling aircraft, a U.S. Air Force Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, and a British Boeing Poseidon MRA1. Operating nearby is an entire chain of U.S. special-mission aircraft, including the Pilatus U-28A Draco.
Russia has deployed a submarine and other naval units into the North Atlantic to protect the tanker Marinera from a possible seizure by U.S. forces, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The tanker, previously known as Bella 1, has been followed by the U.S. Coast Guard for the past 17 days since leaving the Venezuelan coast and has now reached waters near Iceland and the United Kingdom.
Megatron @Megatron_ron
37m￼
BREAKING:
￼￼ Possible direct clash between the US and Russia over BELLA 1 (now Marinera) oil tanker
The US forces boarded the Russian-flagged civilian tanker ‘Marinera’ RIGHT NOW — RT
Russian submarine is about to arrive there as well.
Spetsnaℤ 007 ￼
@Alex_Oloyede2￼
￼The Russian Navy has arrived.
44m
￼The US military has boarded the vessel. x.com/Alex_Oloyede2/…
-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT·
5m
￼U.S. military forces seized the Russian-flagged tanker despite Moscow’s request to stop the pursuit.
Russian warships and a submarine were near the tanker when the seizure happened but took no action.
(told you - Trump does not want the war top stop)
The tanker Bella 1 is not the only one that has changed its flag to Russian off the coast of Venezuela, as reported by the New York Times, several ships have recognized Russian jurisdiction since the beginning of January.
According to the publication, four more tankers, including a vessel named Hyperion, have raised Russian flags off the coast of Venezuela. They were also included in the Russian registry and received ports of registration in Sochi and Taganrog.
One of the tankers, as NYT writes, “disappeared” from the territorial waters of Venezuela, whose coast is blocked by the USA.
At the moment, various conflicting information is coming in, we are waiting for clarification of the situation with the “seizure” of the tanker “Mariner”...
REZERSVO TG
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I will be busy much of the morning.
https://x.com/Sarahhuniverse/status/2008856416610926949