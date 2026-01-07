Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

I will be busy much of the morning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

https://x.com/Sarahhuniverse/status/2008856416610926949

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture