My best advice—don’t try this at home, don’t try this in the North Atlantic. Just don’t do it. Via Fox, citing “sources”. This doesn’t happen without Trump’s go ahead:

U.S. forces are attempting to board the Russian-flagged Marinera oil tanker in the North Atlantic Sea, sources told Fox News. The news, first reported by Reuters, comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval assets to escort the tanker. The vessel, previously operating under the name Bella 1, has spent more than two weeks attempting to slip past U.S. enforcement efforts targeting sanctioned oil shipments near Venezuela, the outlet reported. This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

What in God’s name is the Anglo-Zionist Deep State up to? No doubt we’ll be hearing much more later today. My off the cuff opinion: Trump has been persuaded that by this attempted humiliation of Russia and Putin one or more eventualities can come into play:

Regime change in Russia by hardliners to oust Putin;

Putin forced to “negotiate” with Trump and accept a bad deal;

Russia/China warned to butt out of upcoming Anglo-Zionist military ops, especially re Iran.

Take your pick, one or two or all. We the People get no say.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 42m￼ BREAKING! U.S. Regime forces are trying to board the Russian-flaged oil tanker “Marinera” in Northern Atlantic! The airborne operation to seize the tanker Marinera is being supported by a U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135T Stratotanker refueling aircraft, a U.S. Air Force Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, and a British Boeing Poseidon MRA1. Operating nearby is an entire chain of U.S. special-mission aircraft, including the Pilatus U-28A Draco. Russia has deployed a submarine and other naval units into the North Atlantic to protect the tanker Marinera from a possible seizure by U.S. forces, according to The Wall Street Journal. The tanker, previously known as Bella 1, has been followed by the U.S. Coast Guard for the past 17 days since leaving the Venezuelan coast and has now reached waters near Iceland and the United Kingdom.

