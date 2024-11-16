This morning in a comment I linked to a TGP story about alleged sexual misconduct by Pete Hegseth in 2017. Hegseth is 44 years old and has already been married three times, so this hardly comes as a surprise—I expected this. Apparently the story will be featured in Vanity Fair which, from time to time, does investigative reporting. That was this morning. This evening the report is that the Trump team is reconsidering. That’s fine, but this is an appointment that never should have been considered.

Anyway, this afternoon Judge Nap had a lively conversation with Colonel Larry Wilkerson—a guy who knows a thing or two about the military, about the State Department, and about how the federal government runs, er, operates. Here are a few brief excerpts:

LW: I've said this repeatedly over the last few days as these names have come out. I do not think that a single one of the principal cabinet officers or reasonable facsimiles thereof--such as the DNI--will be in place 12 months from the time he appoints them.

Judge: Can I tell you who agrees with you? I hope he doesn't mind me saying it on air--he told me this privately. Colonel Macgregor agrees with you 100% on that. He said six to nine to twelve months these characters--if they're even confirmed--will be done.

...

Judge: Senator John Thune was just elected the majority leader in the Senate--he's the leader of the Republicans in the Senate. Colonel Wilkerson, can you take a guess to whom he made his first phone call after he was elected majority leader? It was not Donald Trump. It was not JD Vance. It was not Joe Biden. It was not Chuck Schumer. Bibi Netanyahu. Interesting. Tells you where we are.

...

LW: The Pentagon is probably right now sweating bullets with the idea that this 44 year old Princeton, Harvard, Special Forces guy with the tats on his arm [Hegseth] is coming over there to--as he has said, as I understand it--"clean house." There are so many things that need to be done at the Pentagon. Cleaning house is not one of them. I would get rid of some of the flags--no question about it. Some of the admirals and generals, and I would shake things up a bit ... but this is absurd. What I'm hearing from him, and the biggest problem at the Pentagon, Judge, is they can't pass an audit. They lose $20 to $30 billion dollars of the tax payers' money every year, by their own admission! And they can't pass an audit. That's a huge problem that's just draining money away. And along with these wars and support of Israel, for example, it's draining money away at an alarming rate. Trump's going to find that out when he gets into the office again, and finds out just how deeply we are in debt.

Judge: Can a person with no administrative or managerial experience manage a budget of $860 billion and a team of human beings numbering close to three million, talking about military and civilian, the largest not for-profit organization on the face of the Earth, and this guy's going to manage it?

LW: No. No way he's going to do that. He can cause chaos, he can cause a drop in morale that's so significant that people do begin to abandon him, but I don't think he can manage it. And I would say, of the people Trump is appointing, he'll be one of the first to depart.