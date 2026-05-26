This is breaking via Danny Davis via The WSJ.

I just picked this up from DD talking with Mac. I’m not sure what this really means, and neither are they. Mac reads this skeptically—that the USN hasn’t “guided” any ship through the strait, it simply radioed instructions once the ship transited the strait along the Omani coast. Another question is, was or will any payment be made to Iran by one means or another? Iran doesn’t appear to be backing down:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 2h￼ UKMTO reports that an Oil Tanker was struck in the Gulf of Oman this morning. My guess: It’s the Oil Tanker that US forces escorted throught the strait of Hormuz last night, before striking Iranian boats.

Trump is also back to demanding turnover of enriched uranium. All of this, along with the US violation of the ceasefire last night, looks to me like a sign of desperation. This looks like Trump trying to strongarm Iran into making concessions that will allow Trump to claim any deal he makes will be better than Obama’s JCPOA. The presumption or hope appears to be that Iran will blink—in the face of a possible renewal of full scale war—rather than defend its sovereignty. Immediately after I wrote that, I heard Mac saying that he believes Trump is “caught up” in “tactics” that he believes will “induce compliance” with what he wants. Apparently, Trump believes Iran inhabits the same world that Trump has lived in all his life. That seems doubtful in the extreme. Iran isn’t about to back down. Instead, it looks like Trump is the one taking a major risk. Again, my guess, it looks like Trump has been talked into taking this action with the idea that he can yank Iran’s chain without a major blowup. That’s a bad bet. All it takes is one attack on a tanker—as above—to cause a crisis for the world.

Incredibly, John Bolton seems to get this:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ ￼￼ Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton says Iran is playing Trump because he’s desperate to make a deal: “He thinks everybody wants to make a deal on just about anything. That’s not what these people are into. And they can see that Trump is so palpably desperate to have a deal that he can declare to be a victory, they’re playing him on that. They’re stretching him out. They’re buying time. All of that works in their advantage.”

In support of that:

Iran is demanding the release of $24 billion in frozen assets as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) - Tasnim News Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup 8h￼ Iran’s leader, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in a statement: The hands of time will not turn back. Regionsl nations & lands will no longer act as shields for US bases. Not only will America lack a safe haven for its mischief & military bases in the region, but its former status is fading day by day.

Meanwhile:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h ￼￼ Trump’s war on Iran is hitting the Americans pretty hard. Americans are falling behind on loan and credit card payments at the fastest pace since the 2008 financial crisis, with credit card defaults hitting near-15-year highs.

Just in:

￼dana @dana916￼ ￼￼￼￼Iran promises to ‘not leave any aggression unanswered’ after ‘ceasefire violation by the US’ — MFA “These aggressive actions, coinciding with ongoing diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, once again revealed the bad faith and breach of promise of the US ruling regime to the Iranian nation”

And this:

Ben Gvir says Israel won’t “let” Trump sign a bad deal with Iran

Meanwhile, Russia is announcing systematic bombing of Kiev, warning NATO to pull diplomats out. And Europe continues its attacks on Russia:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ FSB prevented a terrorist attack on a gas tanker arriving from Belgium ￼Security forces found magnetic mines attached to the outside of the engine room on the ship “Archenius”, which arrived in Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region from Antwerp. ￼The gas tanker could not have been mined in Russia - this was confirmed by experts’ assessment. ￼In Belgium, the ship was held in dock for a day - allegedly due to a strike in the port of Antwerp. ￼The weight of the explosives in each of the mines on the ship from Belgium was about 7 kg. ￼The mined ship was supposed to depart from Ust-Luga to Turkey.

Could be a hot summer.