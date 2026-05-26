Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/05/war-on-iran-netanyahoo-blocked-imminent-deal.html

Perhaps the renewed attacks on Iran were a peace offering to Trump's controllers.

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Mark Wauck
3h

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen

1h￼

The geopolitical version of drunkenly sucker-punching a much smaller guy at a bar because your girl told you the smaller guy was looking at her funny...only to discover the much smaller guy knows Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and has taken you down to the ground & begun to choke you out￼

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Department of State @StateDept

6h

SECRETARY RUBIO: The straits have to be open. What’s happening there is illegal. It’s unsustainable for the world and it’s unacceptable.

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