This is a remarkable and very positive development:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Looks like Russia and the US will work to stop the genocide in Syria. Meanwhile pro-genocide lunatics like @kajakallas and the disgusting, immoral shambles she has reduced EU diplomacy to will be left isolated - where they belong.

In the last few days the Euros have been trying to legitimize jihadi genocide against Christians and Alawites in in Syria. The UK lifted sanctions on the jihadis, Germany’s government was meeting with them publicly.

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: The EU has no moral compass anymore. EU Commission invites HTS leader Al-Julani to a donor conference in Brussels on March 17. He slaughtered thousands of civilians including many women and children in the last couple of days.

This move by America/Russia appears to change the dynamics entirely, after the Anglo-Zionist led overthrow of the Syrian government. It has the potential to bring the two rogue Middle East nations—Israel and Turkey—under some semblance of control.

This American - Russian cooperation follows very likely flows from other developments over the weekend that led Trump 2.0 to decide that Russia is a more reliable geopolitical partner than the remnants of Anglo-Zionist-EU globalism. That insight perhaps resulted from the UK floating the idea of a “Four Eyes” intelligence combine that would exclude America.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk More evidence that Five Eyes is coming to an end. ‘Four Eyes’ needs a rebrand though. It makes me think of Milhouse from the Simpsons.

Yeah, I’m trying to picture the UK, AU, NZ, and CN competing in intel with America and Russia. Obviously the UK will be courting the Euros—Macron’s France and the new Reich in Germany, certainly—to sign on as well. It’s still crazy. America’s crackdown on intel sharing may follow on Trumpian anger over this matter of MI6 defiance (most likely) that Alastair Crooke describes this morning:

Starmer and Macron are desperately now struggling to get Trump to say, 'Yes, I'll restore all the intelligence sharing,' which is the ability to fire missiles into Russia--long distance missiles and even shorter ones like Himars need this intelligence sharing. In fact, just recently [Ukraine] fired missiles towards an oil facility near St Petersburg, and to do that someone must have passed some in intelligence from America. I gather there's a big rumpus about that: Who in Europe passed Five Eyes intelligence to the Ukrainians? And there's now a leading article--I'm not sure what its standing is, but it's in in the Mail newspaper in Britain--suggesting that Europe must now move to Four Eyes and exclude America.

But setting Europe up in hostility to the great world powers seems self defeating. I listened to John Mearsheimer yesterday, and he repeatedly (3x?) stated his new refrain: “Do not underestimate Trump’s contempt for the Europeans.” Looks like someone is doing some unwise underestimating. Nor does the Canadian decision to select arch Anglo-Zionist Mark Carney as PM augur well for Canadian relations with its powerful neighbor to the south. Canada will need more imaginative leadership than Carney’s going forward—reflexive Trump and America hatred on the part of Canadian liberals is simply not a sound basis for any sort of relationship with America.

Meanwhile, in closely related matters, as Trump exerts max pressure on Zelensky and whoever is backing Zelensky, Anne Appelbaum’s husband started yapping at America—and got smacked around for his insolence:

"Be Quiet, Small Man" - Musk & Rubio Wreck Polish FM Over Fake Starlink Scandal Remix News reports that Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated on the X platform that it is Poland that pays for Starlinks for Ukraine, to which SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied: “Be quiet, small man.” “Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitization Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year. The ethics of threatening the victim of aggression apart, if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers,” wrote Sikorski. “Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink,” Musk replied.

This looks like the Euros trying to coordinate with the Dems current ‘demonize Musk’ ploy.

This is all very big. As Crooke is also saying—while I write—Trump wants to get past war with Russia so he can cooperate on other matters that are important for the US—like the Middle East, see above again. Recall that I’ve been stressing that “the Middle East” has ranked high on all of the recent US - Russia meetings. That was a major message. Now this expands the matter:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: U.S President Trump hostage envoy Adam Boehler says Hamas are nice guys after the direct negotiations with them: “They don't have horns growing out of their heads. They're actually pretty nice guys; guys like us and the US is not an agent of Israel” 0:21 / 0:44 5:23 PM · Mar 9, 2025

Tracey Gallagher @asmartbrunette1 Russia maintains diplomatic ties with Hamas’s political wing, a relationship that has been active since at least 2006. That year, after Hamas won legislative elections in Gaza, Vladimir Putin invited its leader, Khaled Meshaal, to Moscow. Are you waking up yet America?

That was a message the entire world. America is waking up.