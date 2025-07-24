Tulsi’s not a lawyer. And, for that matter, neither is Trump. Yeah, we kinda knew that. Claiming Obama or anyone else had committed treason in the Russia Hoax was pretty much a dead giveaway that we had non-lawyers speaking—no chance of them being laughed out of court. Of course, legal accuracy wasn’t the point. Now that the real point has been made, Tulsi is repositioning. I get it. That’s fine. This is about politics, too. You can’t get away from that:

Reporter: The President, yesterday, and you’ve inferred that the former president operated a coup. Based on what you now see, do you believe that President Obama is guilty of treason? Gabbard: I’m leaving the criminal charges to the Department of Justice. I am not an attorney, but as I’ve said previously, when you look at the intent behind creating a fake, manufactured intelligence document that directly contradicts multiple assessments that were created by the intelligence community, the expressed intent and what followed afterward can only be described as a years-long coup and treasonous conspiracy against the American people, our Republic, in an attempt to undermine President Trump’s administration.

Creating a fake intel doc. Sure sounds like a fraud to me.

Meanwhile, in related matters …

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley￼ I have been skeptical that, after all of these years, [Ghislaine] Maxwell would be sitting on anything new. The expiration date on this milk has long since passed. It has been three years since she was sentenced in federal court in New York City to twenty years’ imprisonment. If she had the “goods” on anyone, she would have presumably shopped the evidence to secure a better deal. Yesterday, I was surprised to learn from a member of Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team that she has never been interviewed by either state or federal prosecutors. Despite news reports to the contrary, it appears that Maxwell may be an untapped source of information on the scandal. I will be writing on this tomorrow on the blog, but it changes the dynamic for her potential testimony before Congress. Many assumed that Maxwell was interviewed as part of various investigations through the years. Her counsel is saying that that is not the case. The Mystery of Ghislaine Maxwell: Does Epstein’s Associate Have an Untold Story?

What a surprise that the feds had so little interest in talking to a person—Robert Maxwell’s daughter—who could tell them what the whole Epstein op was all about. As if it were all simply about kind hearted billionaire Jewish Nationalists throwing huge sums of money at this guy so he could indulge his perversions. And yet that’s what Turley seems to think it was. I hope he’s not a poker player.