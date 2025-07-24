Meaning In History

Richard C. Cook
2h

The entire Commentariat is ignoring the question of who was giving Obama his orders and why.

Robin Jones
1hEdited

Just listened to some disturbing commentary from John Mearsheimer (w/ Katie Halper). Both made comparisons to what "Nazis" did: "just like the Nazis used food to entice Jews". Mearsheimer made even more such "just like the Nazis" assertions. Tired of it. People seem to make such reflexive comments to ease their consciences; to exonerate outrageous behavior of Israelis.

BUT, if the Nazi analogy is going to be made, than take it to its logical conclusion: Nazis were severely punished; tens of thousands were killed after end of shooting war; German civilians were made to move out of their homes to accommodate Jewish refugees; Germans were subjected to psychological warfare for many years post-war, to "de-Nazify" them; thousands of works of German art and literature were removed from Germany and taken to USA, replaced by more "Americanized" art.

Many "Nazis" were tried and executed, some, like Jules Streicher, for things they wrote.

About those trials, Rabbi Stephen Wise wrote to his children in Summer 1945:

QUOTE: "Lunch with Robert Jackson....[he has] grand and spacious ideas on the Nuremberg trials in mid-October, with Weizmann, Goldmann, or S.S.W. as Jewish witnesses to present the Jewish case ...

"In itself it becomes the greatest trial in history, with what Jackson calls its broad departure from Anglo-Saxon legal tradition. Retroactively "aggressive war-making" becomes criminally punishable--with membership in the Gestapo prima facie proof of criminal participation."

END QUOTE.

In short, Germans, civilians AND 'disarmed enemy combatants' were treated extremely harshly for years post-war.

So, if what zionist Israelis are doing is "just like the Nazis," then isn't it equitable and appropriate that Israelis undergo the same harsh punishment, the same "de-zionization" by psychological warfare, that the German people were forced to undergo?

Being a "zionist" is prima facie proof of criminal participation in war crimes.

Leaders of the Palestinian people would be called as Palestinian witnesses to present the Palestinian case.

Mearsheimer asked, 'where are the Palestinians to go?"

Allies bombed 130 German cities to rubble. Germans were reduced to living in basements or doorways. Jewish refugees were provided shelter in those German homes left standing.

So it seems equitable and appropriate that Palestinians be provided shelter in Israel proper. Let Israeli Jews and settlers scramble to find shelter in the way that Germans were forced to do.

