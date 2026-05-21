This is a ceasefire proposal, not a peace proposal. The real question is twofold:

Is this an off-ramp for Trump—would it allow him to draw down US forces in the region? Will Netanyahu and the Jewish Nationalists allow Trump to get away with this, and would they abide by it if Trump insists?

As presented, the details aren’t totally clear, but this is what’s “out there” on the Interwebs. And here’s an important caveat via Judge Nap:

The foreign ministry spokesperson for Pakistan basically says none of the specifications that have been raised in recent days regarding the various aspects of the talks can be confirmed.

So, FWIW, here’s what’s “out there”:

￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ EXPECTED TERMS IN “FINAL DRAFT” OF US-IRAN AGREEMENT: 1. Immediate and comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts 2. All parties mutually agree to refrain from targeting infrastructure 3. Freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is guaranteed under a “joint monitoring mechanism” 4. Sanctions will be “gradually lifted” in exchange for Iran’s compliance with the terms of the deal 5. Negotiations on outstanding issues will begin within a maximum of 7 days 6. Iran’s President Pezeshkian is leading efforts to restrain the IRGC from overstepping on political and diplomatic policy-making The agreement is expected to be announced within the next “few hours.” Pakistani officials are reportedly brokering the deal.

First, “on all fronts” means Lebanon at a minimum—and quite possibly Gaza and the West Bank. Any of those are deal breakers for Jewish Nationalists. Does Trump have the cajones to force the issue? I have a hard time seeing it, but he’s gotta be politically desperate.

Second, who is part of the “joint monitoring mechanism”. Obviously Iran. Is it obvious that the US would also be, or could it be Oman?

Third, does “freedom of navigation” preclude tolls? Does it preclude Iranian monitoring of traffic? Does it allow US military access to Iran’s territorial waters?

Fourth, what are the “outstanding issues”? We know that up till know the “outstanding issues”—as presented by Iran and the US—have proven to be mutually exclusive. What happens if the impasse continues? Will Russia get involved, as custodian of Iran’s enriched uranium, an idea that has frequently been raised in the past? That would be a key “outstanding issue”. Reports are that both Iran and Trump agreed to that in the recent past—the deal was then, presumptively, vetoed by Jewish Nationalists who are opposed to any deal. Trump is undoubtedly, IMO, looking for any deal at this point that would allow him to claim that it’s “better than Obama’s.” But he’ll have to get tough with the Jewish Nationalists—in Israel, but more importantly, in America. But Iran has Trump totally over a barrel. The low info voters in KY may not understand what Trump has done to America—screwed America and Americans good and hard—but Trump knows the position he’s in. And he knows that China and Russia aren’t about to bail him out.

Another hard reality. The damage to the US and the world economy has long since been done. To give you some idea of just how bad things are—and they’re even worse elsewhere. Well, China’s OK:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ US oil inventories are collapsing: Total US crude inventories, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), fell by -17.8 million barrels last week, the largest weekly drawdown in history. Commercial crude inventories fell -7.9 million barrels, the biggest decline since mid-February. Furthermore, the SPR alone shed -9.9 million barrels, the largest weekly drain on record. This marks the 8th consecutive weekly decline, the longest streak in 3 years. Since the Iran War began, 42 million barrels, or 10% of the entire US SPR, have been drained, mostly via exports to Asia. The SPR now stands at 374 million barrels, the lowest since July 2024, leaving the US with a significantly reduced buffer against future supply shocks. The US emergency oil cushion is disappearing faster than at any point in history.

The effects of what Trump has done are still developing, filtering down to ordinary Americans, and spreading around the world. The last report of the PPI was at 6%—and has yet to have its impact on retail prices. It will be many months—likely even years—before things improve. November isn’t that far away in this context.