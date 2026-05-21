Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Mac: people don't understand how much damage already has been done. It's going to take two, three, four, even five years in many cases to recover from the damage in the Gulf.

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Mark Wauck
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Nap: there is still that report that you got, a verbal report of the tense conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. And then we have this nonsense from President Trump himself, which was probably intended either to tamp that down or to remind everybody that in his view in that relationship he's the dominant person. I don't think that's so but that's obviously what he thinks.

Mac: I don't think so either. And I think that again we have to journey back down this horrible road to the Epstein files. We don't really know what's in those things, but we could speculate and it's probably no good news. And it probably involves far far too many people in Washington. And I think the people that are in the files are all hostage to the Mossad and Israeli influence and control.

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