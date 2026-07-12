According to the Times of Israel:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz until further notice and until the end of US “interference” in the region, after firing a warning shot at a vessel it says attempted to transit along an “unapproved” route, state media reports. The statement says the vessel subsequently stopped. It warns that no vessel will be allowed to cross the waterway, and if the “enemy” uses the decision as a “pretext” to make any “misstep,” this will be met with a “severe response.”

This took place within the past hour or so and I picked up on it immediately after the post on the Omani plan for sharing Hormuz with Iran.

U.S. Central Command @CENTCOM￼ At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage. Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed. In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief. 6:39 PM · Jul 11, 2026

We’ll just have to see whether there is any movement now re the Omani plan.