I can do no better than quote RT, which covers Peskov’s highly categorical denial:

The WaPo report about a purported phone call “absolutely does not correspond to reality,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not have a phone conversation about the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. The Washington Post claimed on Sunday that Trump called Putin after winning his second, albeit non-consecutive term as US president to discuss his vision regarding how the Ukrainian crisis could be deflated. Peskov said on Monday that the article was a “vivid example of the quality of information published by even some respectable outlets.” “This absolutely does not correspond to reality. This is pure fiction. This information is simply false,” he told the press. Kiev previously denied the claim made by the Washington Post in its piece that the Ukrainian government was informed about the phone call beforehand and gave its consent to the US-Russian engagement. “Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters on Sunday. Trump had claimed while on the campaign trail that he could end the Ukraine conflict “in 24 hours,” if US voters grant him a second term in office. He reportedly intends to leverage US military and financial aid to Ukraine to pressure both Moscow and Kiev to achieve a compromise. Russia, which currently has the advantage on the battlefield, has said that it will only accept an outcome that addresses the core causes of the Ukraine conflict. Those include NATO’s enlargement in Europe and Kiev’s discriminatory policies against ethnic Russians, according to Moscow. The Washington Post reported a phone call between Trump and Putin based on accounts by sources “familiar with the matter,” who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Now, this curious incident took place overnight. 13 Russian Bear strategic bombers—their version of our B-52s—took off from their base and simulated launching missiles from the usual launch sites over the Caspian Sea. This would have constituted an absolutely MASSIVE launch, if it had happened. Instead, it looks rather like a demonstration, a message. So, who was the message directed toward? That launch site could include targets in Ukraine—of course—but also the Middle East. By the same token, those bombers could also change direction and launch at Europe. Presumably Trump was one of the people who received that message, but of course Trump is over two months away from assuming presidential power.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 13 x Russian Tu-95MS Strategic bombers took off from Olenya airfield heading to the launch positions (Caspian Sea)

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ + 3 x MiG-31K in the air too (Kinzhal equipped)

MenchOsint @MenchOsint Not for today, Russian aviation is returning to base

Quote ayden @squatsons All launches were simulated and aircraft are returning to base. 11:44 PM · Nov 10, 2024

Listening now to Alastair Crooke.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ Netanyahu claims he spoke to Trump, and probably begged him for more weapons: "I spoke to President-elect Donald Trump three times last week. They were very good and productive conversations. We will not allow these atrocities to repeat themselves. Trump and I see eye to eye on the Iranian threat."

Crooke, who maintains good sources in both the West and Middle East, states that Netanyahu’s claims of multiple phone calls with Trump since the election are also categorically false—”never happened.” Further, Crooke maintains that Trump despises Netanyahu based on two events: First, Netanyahu’s crazy advice—foolishly followed by Trump at the time—to assassinate Soleimani and, second, the way Netanyahu rushed to congratulate Zhou in 2020. Interestingly, I came across this:

"TRUMP Plans to REMOVE NETANYAHU" - HAARETZ "The US president-elect, despite his friendly relations with Netanyahu, is unlikely to miss the opportunity to REMOVE HIM. Further cooperation with him may be contrary to Washington’s interests."

Now, very interestingly, Alastair Crooke—who has never struck me as particularly keen on Trump—is urging Judge Nap’s listeners to be very careful about the “news” reports they believe.

Crooke pointed out, as we did last week, the fact that Trump’s new son-in-law (Lebanese, from a Christian faction that’s allied with Hezbollah) is involved in Trump’s circle. Crooke maintains that Trump is not on board with the genocide.

What is going on with all this? Here’s some speculation. Trump is running his transition from Mar-a-Lago. It’s privately funded—he’s not accepting money from GSA. This probably has the Ruling Class freaking out, as Trump is, presumably, maintaining tight security and they are being frozen out. This is all a result of what happened during the first transition, when the permanent government leaked everything from the transition. Therefore, could these multiple “news” reports be designed to try to force Trump back into line with government run transition procedures, in order to regain access to the transition to undermine Trump 2.0?

At this point, based on the Kremlin’s categorical and emphatic denial of the Western reports (WaPo, Reuters, etc.) we’ll need to follow Crooke’s advice: wait and see. During the past week I have presented multiple arguments to the effect that carrying out a Neocon foreign policy would inevitably—and probably sooner rather than later—undermine Trump’s more or less domestic (because foreign/domestic is intertwined) policy. A Neocon Trump 2.0 would become a debacle. Trump has to be smarter than that, but the Ruling Class is deploying the best weapons it has at this point—false leaks.

We shall see how this works out. All is not good news, but the apparent false reports suggests that that works both ways.