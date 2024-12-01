I have to view this as good news. While Patel may not have a lot of experience running a large federal agency like the FBI, with a very wide range of responsibilities, he has had a very wide range of exposure to most aspects of the Deep State, and especially from a legal standpoint. Read about his career here. He has a strong background not only in criminal law but also in national security and international law. I can’t imagine there are many people with a better understanding of the Russia Hoax—on a very detailed basis—than Patel.