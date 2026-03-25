Just an early morning heads up is all. I’ll quote from the same thread, which has proven reliable. Not a surprise:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 50m￼ BREAKING: Iran has rejected US ceasefire talks and says US talks are “illogical.”

Well, yes.

1h￼ BREAKING: Iran has “tightened control” over the Strait of Hormuz and is now demanding detailed crew, cargo, and voyage information from ships seeking safe passage. Details include: 1. Approvals for ships seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz are being handled by the IRGC 2. Tolls to pass through have hit $2 million, mainly for high-value vessels like oil and gas tankers 3. The increase in control signals Iran’s “growing grip” on the key trade route 4. Traffic remains limited, mostly involving Iranian or China-linked ships hugging Iran’s coast Asia’s energy crisis is intensifying. 1h￼ IRAN ON POTENTIAL US GROUND INVASION: “We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments. What the generals have broke, the soldiers can’t fix; instead, they will fall victim to Netanyahu’s delusions. Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”

No doubt with Sino-Russian assistance.

1h￼ BREAKING: Pakistan says it has received President Trump’s “15-point peace plan” and shared it with Iran, per Al Jazeera. 5h￼ BREAKING: A preliminary list of Iran’s demands for a potential ceasefire with the US and Israel has been compiled, per Reuters. Terms include: 1. Reparations and compensation for wartime losses 2. Iran obtains formal control of the Strait of Hormuz 3. Security guarantees against future military action 4. No limitations on Iran’s ballistic missile program We await a response from the US.

Probably a smart move by Iran to negotiate with Trump in public, to keep Trump on the hot seat instead of allowing him to gaslight the American public. Iran must read American polling.

6h￼ BREAKING Iranian officials have told Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey that US military movements have increased their suspicion that Trump’s proposal for peace talks is “just a ruse,” per Axios. Details include: 1. Trump’s decision to deploy major troop reinforcements is “suspicious” to Iran 2. Several fighter jet squadrons and thousands of troops are set to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days 3. Officials say another two to three weeks of war is planned even if talks take place Iran continues to demand reparations. 8h￼ BREAKING: Iranian officials have told mediators that they have now been tricked twice by President Trump and “we don’t want to be fooled again,” per Axios. In the two previous rounds of talks with Iran, Trump “green lit” surprise attacks while claiming to be seeking a deal.

Alastair Crooke and his wife have a new roundup of Israeli Hebrew language media:

Israel warns in closed talks: ‘No cracks in Iran’s leadership; IRCG holding the helm’ / …The Israeli establishment believes that the takeover of Kharg by American forces is not a militarily unfounded idea ... The question is whether Trump will want American soldiers stationed there for a long time, and there is no clear answer to this in Israel. And this line sums up the entire discussion. In Jerusalem, they say there is really no comfortable middle ground. Either a much more difficult move, which would take away Iran’s assets, control, and ability to play in the Gulf - or a diplomatic path … “Washington in shock” — ‘Iran demands dramatic geopolitical change in the Persian Gulf’ / The WSJ revealed this morning (Wednesday) the list of maximalist demands that Iranian representatives conveyed to the Trump administration, as a condition for returning to the negotiating table on a ceasefire agreement. According to the report, which relies on sources familiar with the details, the government in Tehran has set an exceptionally high bar, … that would mean recognition of full Iranian sovereignty over the world’s most critical maritime trade route for energy. … The Iranian document also directly refers to the Lebanese arena [—] Immunity for Hezbollah: Demand for American guarantees to stop Israeli attacks against Hezbollah, and a promise that the war will not be renewed against [Hizbullah]; … ‘The Kingdom of Hormuz’ — ‘The die has been cast; Hormuz closed only once before -- in 1951 by Britain’ / “Well, shit, Sherlock. A War of Plunder Without Strategy … An Orgy of Assassinations” Senior Intelligence-linked Israeli commentators push narratives of negotiations — with “[Ayatollah] Mojtaba’s consent and blessing” / [Aragchi confirmed:] “I am here after we received the consent and blessing of Mojtaba Khamenei to close the story as soon as possible, as long as our conditions are met.”

Yeah, and now we know those conditions. Not the “gift” Trump naively thought he was getting.

Ronen Bergman: How Mossad’s decades-long strategy for regime change in Iran failed / “Netanyahu already preparing an alibi to tell investigation committee that residents of Iran to blame for coup plan failing”

Following up on Trump’s 36% “approval” rating:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 11m￼ BREAKING: President Trump is set to appoint Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Jensen Huang to a new “technology council,” per WSJ. This council could include 24 people, will be co-chaired by David Sacks, and will be focused on AI policy.