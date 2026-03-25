Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor

14h

Trump's former envoy to Ukraine, Kellogg, is going nuts. He claims American soldiers are willing to risk their lives to capture Kharg Island.

'We don't necessarily have to send troops into Iran, but we need to capture Kharg Island. We need to do it the way the Romans did. We need to put legions on the ground to secure the territory. I understand it's risky. There's always risk. But these guys, these young men and women, they understand the risk they're taking to capture Kharg and open the Strait of Hormuz. Marine combat teams can open the lower part of the strait. And then I'd call on the 82nd Airborne Division or the Rangers to take Kharg Island. That way, I could essentially control the flow of oil out of Iran.'

For Epstein!

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Mark Wauck
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Megatron @Megatron_ron

2h￼

JUST IN:￼￼￼ The NYT reports total confusion in the White House.

***Trump is desperately looking for a way out of the war to save the markets.***

Countries like Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan are stepping in to mediate because Trump's disastrous war is threatening the entire global economy.

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