It’s hard to tell exactly what’s up, but here are a few news items—time will tell re accuracy. There does appear to be a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreed to. You may prefer a different acronym for Memorandum of Understanding, something like TACO. This looks like good news so I won’t quibble—pick your own acronym. Overall, as you’ll see, this looks like a rather clever TACO because, while allowing Trump to back down and out, it also allows for an indefinite extension in time of talking.

The details of the MOU, below, appear to be very close to, but not quite identical to, those that we reported earlier.

Here’s a good place to start, since it includes an Iranian bottom line. I believe that, one way or another, Iran will be extracting reparations from its “management” of Hormuz:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: Iran’s Fars News says the Strait of Hormuz will remain under Iran’s management contrary to President Trump’s announcement. Just one hour ago, President Trump said a deal with Iran will be “announced shortly” which would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Al Jazeera, the MOU is a prelude to more negotiating. Here are the terms that Al Jazeera is presenting.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: Trump announces that a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran has been ‘largely negotiated’ He says that final details of the deal are currently being discussed, and they will be announced shortly. Ali Hashem, Al-Jazeera’s correspondent in Iran, on the details of the final MoU draft. End of regional war on all fronts, including Lebanon .

Freeing several billions of dollars of Iran’s frozen assets.

Lifting the U.S. naval blockade.

Opening the Strait of Hormuz under ‘Iranian management’ (unclear if there will be tolls)

Withdrawal of the majority of American forces from the Middle East. After this, the two sides will have 30 days to find an agreement on the nuclear issue, but this timeframe can be extended if mutually agreed.

This post claims to clarify the details a bit more on two central issues:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 57m￼ BREAKING: The deal between Iran and the US includes the withdrawal of the U.S. Navy from the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Arabian Sea, and the release of more than $12 Billion worth of Iranian assets – Al Mayadeen

Note the difference. Al Jazeera speaks rather generally of the withdrawal of most US forces from the region, whereas Al Mayadeen speaks more specifically of the withdrawal of US naval forces from the vicinity of Iran. That leaves air and ground forces unspoken for. In an important way, either or both of these could be very good for Trump, because maintaining the current force levels in the region is simply unsustainable on a long term basis. At the same time, however, it’s perfectly clear that the US military has been forcibly ejected from the Persian Gulf region. Look for major changes in relations among the regional states. Centcom, by the way, is reported to be moving to Israel.

The Daily Mail is reporting on Netanyahu’s response:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ JUST IN: ￼ Netanyahu’s hair is on fire, per Daily Mail Netanyahu reportedly ‘beside himself’ after furious phone call with President Trump over Iran that left the Israeli leader ‘with his hair on fire,’ per Daily Mail.

Two important points here.

First, the MOU calls for a ceasefire on “all fronts”—including Lebanon. That alone would be enough to set Netanyahu’s hair on fire. The question remains, Is Palestine—Gaza and the West Bank—included in that term, “all fronts”?

Second, you can see why I’ve tried to carefully distinguish among the Anglo-Zionist Empire, Jewish Nationalism, and Israel. We see from the “all fronts” proviso that the interests of the first two are doubtless related to those of Israel, but are not necessarily identical with Israeli interests. It should be crystal clear that what’s driving this TACO is Iran’s non-nuclear nuke: Hormuz, and the chokepoint over the world economy. We’ve been hammering away at the dire economic consequences Trump has brought upon the world—and, don’t kid yourselves, there will be no quick return to “normal”—Iran’s “toll” (under whatever name) will mean more expensive oil. The Anglo-Zionist Big Money saw all this, too. Trump tried every ploy he could think of, but he—and his Big Money backers—were well and truly trapped. That’s the story here. It boiled down to some form of peace—mostly on Iranian terms—or a global depression. Big Money made the tough call.

Now, that doesn’t mean that the Art of the Double Cross won’t be deployed at some point in the future, but this little “excursion” has taught the Anglo-Zionists a very painful lesson. I doubt that BRICS will be taking their victory for granted, and Iran will surely use its revenue from Hormuz to solidify its defenses and strategic position.

Here’s how Danny Davis sees this. Note, again, another slightly different version of the terms of the MOU, although the basics seem to be pretty much the same:￼

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 1h￼ If these details are true, this will make Washington long for the return to the Obama-era JCPOA. This is far better for Iran than anything that existed in 2015, and leaves Israel in a far weakend position, and Iran in a stronger position than it has been in its entire 47 year history - and never would have been in this position, had Trump not foolishly started this unnecessary war of choice. All that being said, I am still for this deal, because the alternative – returning to conflict and war – would profoundly worsen the situation for us, and inflict a major strategic defeat, instead of just an embarrassing strategic defeat. That, and returning to war would almost certainly plunge the world into an economic depression. Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman￼ DETAILS OF U.S & IRAN AGREEMENT ￼ End of war on all fronts including Lebanon

￼ Unfreezing several billion dollars of Iran’s blocked funds

￼ Lifting the U.S. naval blockade and opening the strait of Hormuz

￼ Withdrawal of American forces from the immediate vicinity of Iran

￼ Parties will have 30 days to agree on the nuclear issue

￼ Iran will commit to not building a nuclear weapon in the MoU, but it’s enrichment and uranium will not be discussed until later.

￼ 30 days can be extended by mutual agreement.

￼ During these thirty days, passage will be facilitated through the strait.

￼ According to Iran, management of the Strait of Hormuz will be an Iranian-Omani issue, and is being negotiated with Muscat. Source: Al Jazeera

Now, DD also warns:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 2h This is exactly what I’ve been warning about all along: President Trump is desperately trying to find a way to get out of this war, and I support him in that endeavor. But all the Warhawks will now bare their teeth to try and destroy it, because they don’t want a deal that everyone can live with, they only Iran destroyed. There’s a greater chance that these war-lovers find a way to sabotage this deal than Iran.

However, if I’m correct that Big Money was behind Trump’s deal, then the Warhawks will have no real say. I simply don’t believe that Trump did this deal without stronger backing than the Warhawks can muster. Note that Lindsey! speaks his concerns in relatively moderate language:

Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC 5h￼ If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force requiring a diplomatic solution. This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability the inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel. Also, it makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate. I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability. It is important we get this right.

Some random reactions:

Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) @adamscochran￼ Trump will have: * Torn up Obama’s deal * Spent billions * Depleted US critical supplies * Cost tens of billions in US Gulf infrastructure damage * Lost American lives All to get: * A worse deal than the one he tore up And MAGA will screech and shout “TDS” if you question it.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 33m￼ And if China doesn’t let US gain access to rare earth minerals, the replenishment may never come for those depleted weapons.

Dan Collins @DanCollins2011 6h￼ Looks like a good deal but there will be no peace while the Epstein videos are still out there. We need younger leadership that have not yet been honey trapped.

￼Turnbull @cturnbull1968￼ Iran gets $20B from Trump, gets to keep their ballistic missiles and will negotiate nuclear material at a later date. In short, much worse than the Obama nuclear deal. The 4D chess master strikes again.

And finally, about those tolls (under whatever name):

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 57m￼ But we are unfreezing their assets. It’s an L for Team USA. But, if it lasts longer than a few weeks, then it’s the least worst outcome of bad outcomes. Quote￼ Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal· 2h NYT JUST SAID IRAN AGREED TO NOT CHARGE A TOLL IN THE STRAIGHT OF HORMUZ IF TRUE, THIS IS A MASSIVE WIN FOR TRUMP!

There are all sorts of ways to finesse the tolls issue.