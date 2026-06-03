This is breaking news, so there aren’t a lot of details:

NBC:

On Wednesday, it passed 215-208, with four Republicans joining all Democrats in voting yes. Those Republicans were Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan and Warren Davidson of Ohio. The resolution directs Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities with Iran, unless Congress votes to declare war or authorizes the use of military force against the Middle East nation. It would not force him to end the conflict, however, and is a symbolic expression of disapproval of Trump’s war with Iran. Earlier this year, Republicans had rejected three other attempts to pass a war powers resolution. The most recent vote ended in a 212-212 tie, and Democrats celebrated, saying more Americans are turning against the war and it was only a matter of time before they would be successful. Wednesday’s vote gives momentum for the resolution in the Senate, which had already advanced its own war powers resolution on the floor last month but had not yet held a final vote. The Senate version has teeth, however, and would require Trump to end the war without congressional approval. But it would need to pass the House, and then Trump could veto it.

CBS:

The war passed the deadline on May 1, but the administration has argued that a fragile ceasefire stopped the clock in early April, though both sides have carried out attacks since then. Republicans who have voted in favor of limiting Mr. Trump’s military powers in Iran have been uncomfortable with the lack of congressional authorization on the war and a strategy to end it. Some fear the war’s unpopularity and the economic fallout could harm the GOP’s chances at keeping control of Congress after the midterm elections in November. GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa, who is running for Senate, said in a private exchange at a campaign stop last week that the war could be a “political liability“ if it continues beyond “the next couple of weeks,” according to audio obtained by CBS News. But Mr. Trump said last month he was in “no hurry” to make a deal with Iran ahead of the midterms. “Everybody’s saying, ‘Oh, the midterms, I’m in a hurry.’ I’m in no hurry,” he said.

Politico gets this right:

House votes to halt Iran war in stinging loss for Trump The vote, while symbolic, underscores Republican concern about the U.S. military campaign. House lawmakers delivered a stunning bipartisan condemnation of the Iran war on Wednesday, dealing President Donald Trump his most significant political setback since the conflict began. Four Republicans joined Democrats in a vote to effectively halt military operations in the Middle East unless Congress authorizes it, the clearest sign yet of frustration within the GOP as the war stretches on and gas prices skyrocket — and the latest in a series of recent losses for the president. The 215-208 bipartisan vote is largely symbolic, as Trump would almost certainly veto any legislation that restricts his authority. But the politically damaging vote underscores dissent within his own party on key aspects of the president’s agenda, and could be a catalyst as the Senate considers similar legislation that advanced in a surprise initial vote last month.

This puts Trump openly at odds with Congress on a deeply unpopular issue that will only become more unpopular as time goes on and the damaging consequences for Americans become even more apparent.