Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
7h

Michael Every @TheMichaelEvery

10h￼

Trump also just said Hormuz could be closed until September 7, in line with the base case I made early last week.

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Mark Wauck
5h

Keep this in mind. Along with Pulte being totally unqualified, Rubio--the SecState--testified yesterday that he has no role in the "negotiations." Trump is obviously trying to rule by executive orders and with an inner "kitchen cabinet" circle that has never been confirmed and never was vetted by the FBI security people. The Congress--and especially the Senate--doesn't like that. A president can get away with that for a while, but it helps to have one or two confirmed people who are competent and not toadies. When things start going wrong, the POTUS will get no support from the Senate. They all know that there's a major crackup baked in.

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