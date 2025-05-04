MTG nails it again. Patently unconstitutional, but somehow hasn’t made it to the SCOTUS:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene @RepMTG

I will be voting NO.

It is my job to defend American’s rights to buy or boycott whomever they choose without the government harshly fining them or imprisoning them.

But what I don’t understand is why we are voting on a bill on behalf of other countries and not the President’s executive orders that are FOR OUR COUNTRY???