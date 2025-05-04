MTG nails it again. Patently unconstitutional, but somehow hasn’t made it to the SCOTUS:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene @RepMTG
I will be voting NO.
It is my job to defend American’s rights to buy or boycott whomever they choose without the government harshly fining them or imprisoning them.
But what I don’t understand is why we are voting on a bill on behalf of other countries and not the President’s executive orders that are FOR OUR COUNTRY???
Thomas Massie @RepThomasMassie￼
I agree with @RepMTG.
I’ll be voting No on this bill as well.
The text of the bill is here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/867/text
The bill amends a previous law, "Anti-Boycott Act of 2018". The bill does not mention Israel.
Accd to Massie, the bill was pulled from consideration for this week.
Horrible that they would even consider this. What's next? Secret Police? Or maybe we have that already.