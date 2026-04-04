Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼

BREAKING: The US is deploying nearly its entire inventory of JASSM-ER stealth cruise missiles for the Iran war, per Bloomberg.

The Pentagon ordered Pacific stockpiles pulled at the end of March. Missiles from the continental US are being moved to CENTCOM bases and RAF Fairford in the UK.

These are the weapons reserved for a China contingency. $1.5 million each. 912 were already fired in the first 16 days of the war.

The US is draining its Pacific deterrent to sustain a war it said would be over in weeks.

Yeon Jae @Sjksll1

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$LMT JASSM-ER production cycle is 24 months. no partial measure, this is an endgame weapon.

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Mark Wauck
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There was a report earlier this evening that the second pilot had been recovered--but no follow up reports. But now there are credible reports of a large battle going on in the area where the F-15E went down. There are said to be 10 tankers in the area and multiple A-10s doing bombing runs. There is speculation that the Iranians captured the 2nd pilot yesterday and let his beacon keep broadcasting to draw rescue assets into an ambush. Fog of war is dense right now.

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