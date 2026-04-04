That’s what Larry Johnson was suggesting to The Duran guys as of yesterday: ￼￼Iran war: Special Ops vs. Special Forces w/ Larry Johnson. That view is based on the steady stream of C-17 flights headed in the direction of Iran from the CONUS. Based on the air debacle later yesterday, I would have expected any such plans to be put on hold—insertion of ground forces can only be accomplished via intensive air support, and it looks like that would involve heavy losses. LJ specifically says that it is likely that the plan is for Special Ops forces to “hit Bushehr”—the nuclear power plant. LJ foresees disaster.

Nevertheless, James R. Webb—a former Marine—is warning of just such a scenario, as of yesterday evening, while warning of the likely disastrous results:

James R. Webb @JamesWebb_16 14h￼ I just heard from a source very close to top of the White House that, following today’s shootdown of an F-15, an A-10, and the successful hits on multiple helicopters and other aircraft, the WH is choosing further escalation, including US troops on the ground. This would be madness. I truly hope that someone in the Pentagon or elsewhere can prevent this from happening. If anything was proven today, it’s that Iranian AD is still very capable and very intact. Any US ground operation will be heavily reliant on helicopters and other slow-moving airframes. Despite the assertions of both the Pentagon and POTUS, it is crystal clear that we have not reduced Iranian AD to the point where a ground operation is even a remotely wise decision. Let alone potentially inserting by air and then being exclusively reliant on an air corridor for things such as resupply and CASEVAC. History is replete with examples where this reliance has been disastrous. Further, the hard part would be after troops were on the objective. Our lack of manpower leaves little room for maneuver, and once static (which would be required), Americans will become a stationary target for the entire inventory of Iranian indirect fire capabilities on Iranian soil, and it is a recipe for failure. Simply put, this is not an existential war for the US’s survival. It’s a war of choice that should never have happened in the first place, and POTUS should be finding a way out, rather than clumsily and recklessly sacrificing America’s finest.

“Reign down” [sic]:

The possible effects of another attack on Bushehr include the danger of a worst case scenario major release of radioactivity. In typical Trumpian fashion, that would likely affect the UAE most heavily: