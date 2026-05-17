Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
4h

Two hardcore hagglers doing middle eastern style negotiations with extreme positions and hyperbole. And with a third party, Israel, with huge influence acting as a spoiler, that wants war.

Economic pressure in the U.S. is increasing.

60%+ chance next move is a rate HIKE by the Fed.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
4h

Thanks, Mark, This is like going to a horror movie with a friend who won't let you leave.

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