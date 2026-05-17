The question of who controls Trump takes on added importance as we see the latest US negotiating conditions, which are totally unreasonable. Now, what’s interesting about these conditions is that one of them—all enriched material —> US— comes after Putin publicly stated that the US, Israel, and Iran had earlier agreed that the enriched material would be stored in Russia. If the US and Israel agreed to that initially, then who was it who got Trump to back out? Complicated. Anyway, here are the non-starter US demands, which could signal the NYT’s report of a return to war:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 37m￼ BREAKING: The US has sent a list of “conditions” to Iran for a potential ceasefire deal, per Iranian state media. Terms include: 1. Iran will not be compensated for damages incurred in the war 2. Iran transfers 400kg of uranium to the US 3. Only one nuclear facility is permitted to remain active 4. No release of Iran’s frozen assets 5. The ceasefire on all fronts is conditional on holding negotiations It has now been 78 days since the Iran War began. . BREAKING: Iran has responded to the US’ list of “conditions” to reach a peace deal to end the war. Iran’s conditions include: 1. Ending the war on all fronts across the Middle East 2. Lifting of US sanctions on Iran 3. Releasing of all Iranian frozen funds 4. Compensation for war damages 5. Recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz The US explicitly lists two of Iran’s five conditions as NOT occurring in their “pre-conditions” for a deal.

Trump as Mafia operator:

￼Rybar in English @rybar_en￼ Trump the Trader Trump is not a traditional statesman but a classic bazaar trader with a nuclear briefcase. He thinks primarily in terms of profit for his team and supporting clans, [i.e., for The Family, or, La Cosa Nostra] rather than state reputation or long-term strategy. Every move — from a tweet to a strike on Iran — has an economic [financial?] rationale. Foreign policy becomes an extended price list: first look at charts and money, then adjust slogans and flags. This explains both target selection and negotiation style. Trump haggles simultaneously with allies, adversaries, and his own establishment to get the most profitable configuration. Publicly it is sold as “America First,” but in practice it is “Profit First.” For those still seeing the US as a monolithic rational actor, this is an unpleasant revelation. On the other end is a trader who will change the price tag if demand spikes.

One example among many—and not very reassuring. Mafia Don? Classic Trader? Master Spy?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ Trump purchased between $247,000 and $630,000 in Palantir stock during Q1 2026, including at least seven transactions in March alone totaling up to $530,000, weeks before publicly praising the company on Truth Social as its shares hit their worst week in over a year. As the software selloff accelerated amid the Iran war and Michael Burry publicly shorted the stock, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment. Just ask our enemies!!!” Palantir’s tools have been used to identify targets in Iran. The company holds active Pentagon contracts and is among the defense tech firms actively cultivating ties with the White House as Trump pushes military modernization. Trump Organization says all holdings sit in fully discretionary accounts managed by independent third parties via automated systems, with Trump and his family receiving no advance notice of trades. The White House says assets are held in a trust run by his children. “There are no conflicts of interest,” said spokesman David Ingle. Trump’s Q1 tech buying extended well beyond Palantir, with positions in Nvidia ($1M-$5M), ServiceNow, Workday, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Broadcom.

BOND IN BEIJING.