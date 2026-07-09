Actually, there is some doubt as to whether the US actually “bombed” multiple railway bridges in Iran, in the usual sense of attacking the bridges with airplane launched munitions. But that’s how it’s being reported.

Here’s the basic story. Bridges on the rail lines connecting Iran to Russia (running along the east coast of the Caspian Sea) and on the rail link that runs to Xian, in China, were attacked. That last rail line—perhaps not coincidentally—also connects to Mashhad, where Khamenei’s funeral will be held (today?). So, an attempt to disrupt the funeral, which is proving to be an embarrassment for Trump?

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h￼ The United States struck two railway bridges last night along the key rail routes connecting Iran to Russia and China.

Axios says it was told that these attacks were done by the US. Others aren’t so sure. It is possible that the attacks could have taken place from planes over the Caspian Sea, utilizing Azerbaijan’s air space. However, …

Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup Among the targets of the US last night was interestingly on the transit bridge and railway line in Aqqala, which is Golestan Province of Iran, all the way northeast, close to Turkmenistan. It’s unclear what type of weapon was used (doesn’t look like a cruise missile) and from where it was launched. Couple of theories that currently exist: • Launched from Turkmenistan • Sabotaged by saboteurs

Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup 3h￼ The China-Kazakhstan-Iran railway is quite an important strategic railway for Iran It’s also a railway that connects Iran with Russia via the east corridor. This route was used by Russia to transport its goods since last November, and the volume of freight trains from China had tripled after the naval blockade. This damage is nothing significant and can be rebuilt in 1-2 days. But it’s a message from the US. Iran has shown that it can send these types of messages as well.

But if this is the US sending a message to Russia, China, and Iran, all of those countries know all about sending messages right back. My guess is that none of them will take kindly to this kind of message, which is essentially: Trump rules the world, so you—Putin and Xi—better listen to what he says. In fact, I think they’ll be angered in a serious way. And that anger gets worse because they all realize that Trump never keeps his word. This is a bad place for the US to be headed as it faces economic, energy, and military turbulence (military, because of—especially—the depletion of critical munitions and the wear and tear on critical systems). The US has been at war with Russia (and, by indirection, China) for years now, using Ukraine as its proxy. Russia and China are unlikely to see any reason why they shouldn’t be returning that favor—which they have been doing—via Iran. But the US action here, in the heart of Central Asia, makes all of this much more direct. There’s no way that this has come as any surprise to Iran, so it won’t deter them.

Now, regarding the Gulf region, Iran is beginning to respond to the US strikes. Reports say that Iran is—in addition to the usual Gulf targets, US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain—US bases in Jordan are also under attack. Prof Pape is warning of an imminent ground attack by the US:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 3h￼ With talk of ground ops swirling, it is important to see how Stage 3 of Escalation Trap may begin Look at the map of US blockade Ground ops would likely begin by restoring the blockade and taking Iran’s coastal cities east of Hormuz Think weeks, not days— and casualties ABC confirms with Trump officials that the new ongoing US strikes on Iran are bigger and hitting —Coastal radar sites —ant-ship missile sites — IRGC C2 Exactly targets relevant for the Marines to seize Qeshm or Kharg in Gulf

I’m frankly skeptical. I don’t think the timing (the height of summer) is right, and I don’t think the heavy munitions delivery systems that would be needed are in place (Larry Johnson reports that B-52s have been returned to CONUS). Nor do I believe that the light infantry units sweltering aboard ships in the Arabian Sea would be sufficient for “taking cities” or islands and holding them. But crazy is as crazy does.

To me it seems more likely that Trump, as usual, believes that threats and strikes will lead to a deal on his terms. He can’t seem to get away from that delusion. We saw that yesterday when he openly said that we are escalating against Russia to force Russia into negotiations. Crazy. And this is being confirmed. I expect a major backfire there. And then there are the multiple times—teens of times?—Trump has announced that someone, mostly Iran sometimes China, “badly wants a deal but they don’t know how to do it.” That hasn’t worked in the past and I certainly don’t expect it to work this time. All that yackety yack is for his base back home, to tell them he’s the strong man.

Doug Bandow @Doug_Bandow￼ This is what he always says when HE wants to make a deal. He knows he has to get the oil flowing again. He knows the US has used up many of its missiles. He knows that all his claims about victory have been false. Al Jazeera Breaking News @AJENews 8h BREAKING: US President Donald Trump claims Iran called him “a while ago” and has told him it wants to make a deal, according to Reuters. ￼ More at http://Aljazeera.com

Bandow is absolutely correct—the fundamentals simply haven’t changed. All the flummery hasn’t led anyone to make a deal, and in the meantime our SPR keeps going down, faster than before. What can’t continue won’t. For a good overview of the oil situation, the first portion of this video: