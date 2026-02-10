Well, you have to rinse and repeat because it’s all so dirty. But whatever else you may say about Trump, his presence at the center of the political stage has shone a spotlight on the massive corruption inflicted on what remains of the American republic by the Anglo-Zionist power elite. Most of the global crisis we’re experiencing is tied in to that reality to one degree or another. Today we have some more examples.

Let’s start with Judge Nap and Chas Freeman. After the Judge plays a video clip of a Dem congresswomen excoriating Trump’s coverup of the Epstein files, Freeman begs leave to describe what this is really all about. His presentation is somewhat convoluted, but you’ll get the overall idea. At first he seems to blame Trump, but then he makes it clear that it’s not just Trump that’s the problem:

I want to just say a word about what the subject [of Epstein] really is, because the congresswoman is, of course, representing the Democratic party’s view of this president. But really the Epstein files and the revelations that they contain are an indictment of an entire class of depraved bureaucrats, whom Donald J. Trump, our president, has admitted to impunity in our political system and authority. Apparently these people can get away with anything. And this is precisely the issue, the issue of the abuse of wealth and power that got Donald J. Trump elected. He somehow convinced the public that he was on the side of those who demanded accountability from those in power. It’s interesting to me that the best the Democrats can apparently come up with is an assault on Trump personally, probably reflecting his unpopularity. But this is a broader issue. It’s about our whole political class that is indicted by these revelations.

Anyone who has listened to Freeman will realize that he detests Trump, so I give him all the credit in the world for trying to be balanced here. I’d love to have been able to press him on what he means by “depraved bureaucrats” and “our whole political class.” As far as I can discern, Epstein wasn’t in the business of corrupting bureaucrats—he seems to have been more of a facilitator or networker for the power elite at the head of state, financial power broker, corporate and idea elite level. Call it our ruling class elite—and, above all, his activity was all about Jewish Nationalism. That’s the unmissable reality that Freeman doesn’t seem able to say out loud. Because Freeman—whose career was short circuited at its apex by Jewish Nationalists—can hardly have missed that reality. He surely knows that Epstein’s operation ran parallel to that of the open Jewish Nationalist lobbying of AIPAC and the many other similar organizations—but in the shadows, comparatively speaking. AIPAC and so forth operate openly but nobody is allowed to notice.

So, that left it, for today, to Doug Macgregor to speak truth to the rest of us. I’ve excerpted the beginning and end of his conversation with Danny Davis. The entire video is a bit over an hour long, just to give you an idea of how brief the excerpt is compared to the whole. DD gets things started by noting that Trump and Netanyahu will be meeting tomorrow for what seems like the umpteenth time. Perhaps the twentieth time. Not counting multiple daily phone calls.

Col Douglas Macgregor: What if IRAN’s MISSILE DEFENSE WORKS? DD: Do you think there’s a point at which even the MAGA base will say, ‘Hey, this is a little too cozy.’ Mac: Well, let’s set aside what Americans collectively think or don’t think. What we need to understand is that when President Trump and the Congress are listening to Netanyahu they understand that they’re not just listening to President Netanyahu. They’re listening to international Jewish capital. In other words, the financial power that billionaires here and billionaires in Europe and other parts of the world represent. And so they [US politicians] are going to pay close attention. All of them have been taking money for many years from this Lobby called AIPAC--as well as from other donors that are interested in the same thing. Their job [the political class’ job] is to make the war happen. The issue for President Trump is not, ‘Do I attack or not?’--that decision has effectively been made. The issue is, ‘How do we do it? What do we use, how much do we use?’ The discussion of “what ifs”. And what’s the role that Israel plays? I think Israel wants to finish off the people who live in Gaza, I think there’s some action in Syria and Lebanon that they want to deal with. There will also be a burden sharing discussion--Who will do the lion’s share of bombing and destroying Iran? DD: It boggles the mind to think that all those things you say are true, and they’re self evidently true--by all accounts that’s what’s happening behind the scenes. But then you have to ask, Who benefits from this? Only the wealthy people you just mentioned and certainly the state of Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu personally. I think it’s a fool’s errand, I think they’ll fail, but it is what they want. But why is there even a conversation about the lion’s share of anything falling to the United States when it’s not in our interest at all? I do see us losing troops at the behest and for the purpose of that group of wealthy individuals and of Benjamin Netanyahu. How does that work? Mac: You’ve gotta take into account the psychological conditioning of the American people that’s gone on for 30 years regarding Iran. Americans have been propagandized to believe that Iran is the seat of all evil in the Middle East. Under those circumstances you have a lot of people who say, ‘Sure, sounds like a good idea, let’s destroy Iran.’ President Trump is interested in something that will be short, sharp, and decisive. It may not be the case, but that’s what he wants because he knows that politically it’s a winner.

Now we skip all the way to the end. The subject is Russia. DD frames the issue—contrasting Israel and Russia—rather naively, and Mac disabuses him of his misconceptions:

DD: We talked about the Israeli situation at the beginning, and how all the pressure--both internally and externally--on President Trump to do something that’s in Israel’s interest, not ours, is so great that he may not be able to say, ‘No.’ But that’s not the case over here [with Russia]. It’s the Europeans who are trying to push Trump to do more, but they don’t have the same sway over Trump. Why won’t Trump do what makes sense in the case of Russia, when it’s in America’s interest, and he doesn’t have to contend with those countervailing forces? Mac: Because the same people who are pushing the war on Iran are also pushing the war with Russia. I think we have to understand that. So I would not suggest that Trump can easily jettison Ukraine without running into opposition from his donors. The people who have contributed so much to his personal wealth as well as to his election.

Mac finishes by suggesting that Trump somehow believes that things are getting better:

No they’re not. They’re actually getting much worse. The Russians are edging closer and closer, in terms of their frustration and anger, to direct confrontation. By the way, so are the Chinese.

For just one recent example of how things are getting much worse, we have only to note the recent seizure of an oil tanker in the southern reaches of the Indian Ocean by the US Coast Guard—that’s right, our Coast Guard in the middle of the Indian Ocean. MoA has an excellent post on the issue of the Russian (and you can bet the Chinese) reaction to American piracy:

‘Trump Administration Asserts Ambition To Dominate Energy Sector’ The U.S. is trying to dominate the control global energy sector and to control the routes through which energy is delivered to global customers. That accusation is made by Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov in an interview to the TV BRICS media network.

The rest of the world is seeing what we’re seeing—the Anglo-Zionist Empire is hellbent (I think that’s the right word) on coercing the rest of the world to submit and stay in line. This won’t end well.

The topic of energy inevitably leads to the topic of money, and so we have another Sean Foo transcript. He discusses what Mac references in passing—the Chinese, in their own way, are moving closer to open confrontation.

US Panic: China Orders Banks To Cancel Treasuries As FED Plans Forever Money Printing So we have to talk about the treasury market today and why it is now under massive pressure. Treasuries are the backbone of the entire US economy and when the world stops buying US debt, the entire system starts to destabilize. Behind the AI boom, the expansion of the US military and Trump giving the economy an A+++ rating, things are starting to unravel. Real companies, even big tech, aren’t hiring. In fact, they’re starting to fire people in record numbers. Companies have announced over 108,000 layoffs for January. This is a massive amount of job cuts. It’s up 118% from last year and up 200% from December. It’s the highest since 2009, just after the housing collapse. This only happens when businesses can’t expand and trying to keep employees on the payroll is becoming impossible. People are just not spending in a broader economy and revenue is drying up. Normally this wouldn’t be a problem. Even if the outlook for 2026 is horrible, companies could always borrow money right through the crisis. But even that is getting hard. Credit is extremely expensive today. Even top tier companies in the US have to borrow at nearly 5% interest rates. And if you are borrowing long-term, it’s nearly 6%. And these are the numbers for the biggest corporations in the United States. Smaller companies will be borrowing at much higher rates. There’s that immense burden when you have no idea about your business plans. So you cut expenses and, sad to say, that means cutting away employees. You start laying off people. The last thing the US economy needs is for rates to stay high or, god forbid, for rates to go even higher. But once again, we must remember what the Fed can control and what they can’t control. They can slam short-term rates down. Hell, they can even slash it down to negative -5%. But it won’t affect rates in the real economy. The 10 year will move according to supply and demand. The question is: Do global investors and the market desire our debt? If demand for US bonds falls, then rates will have to adjust upwards to attract more buyers. China’s action is going to force rates upwards because this big buyer is getting out of Dodge. US treasuries are falling because China is ordering their banks to limit bond holdings. Even the dollar is crashing because what China does is going to affect how the world in general sees demand for US debt. Beijing is giving their banks marching orders. It’s more of an instruction than anything else. Stop buying treasuries. And if you have a ton of it, it’s time to start cutting down your positions. The US bond market is dependent on foreign buyers. At least 30% of bond demand comes from the charity of global investors. This includes not only central banks, but also foreign commercial banks. The biggest Chinese banks are either state owned or highly controlled by the state. The Chinese government has enormous influence over these entities. They are as important as, say, Chinese national oil companies. Now, Beijing has long been moving to synch their geopolitical goals with the financial sector. The plan has always been to dump treasuries. Once upon a time, the Chinese held over $1.3 trillion worth of US bonds in their reserves. That was back in 2013 and a huge amount was purchased in the wake of the housing collapse. Beijing went in to buy US bonds--and that was despite the Fed dropping helicopter money to top. Despite the Fed bailing out the banks and debasing the dollar, China was doing Washington a solid. They were still buying the bonds. But now they are done. China’s holdings have dropped well below $700 billion and by the end of the year it will probably touch $600 billion or below. Beijing telling their commercial banks to limit their bond holdings is a sign that it’s game over for Washington and de-dollarization is going to hit their commercial sector. Now, Chinese banks today hold nearly $300 billion in dollar denominated debt. A big portion is probably held in Treasury bonds. Beijing eventually wants this amount to collapse. The stars are starting to line up towards a full de-dollarization of the Chinese economy. It started with government reserves and it spread to global trade. When Trump imposed tariffs on China, he just accelerated the plan for non-dollar trade. The Chinese, were going to do it regardless. Bilateral trade with partners was already increasing. But now they have the ultimate excuse to also nudge their financial sector to dump dollar holdings. Why would you hold dollar assets when trade with the US is dropping? China’s exporting less to the US. We all know that, but they are also buying fewer goods as well. At the peak, China’s share of US imports was 22% of the total. We have fallen below the 2000 levels of just 7.5%. When Chinese importers buy less from the US, the need to settle trade in dollars will also collapse. They will need to borrow less from the Chinese banks to fund that trade. China is nudging their banks to face reality. The need to hold huge dollar reserves doesn’t make sense anymore. The official excuse is market volatility. The real reason is simple to de-dollarize and sanction-proof the Chinese financial system. When it comes to global banks, we normally recognize the big US names: JP Morgan, Bank of America, and City Group. But those banks are big in terms of market cap, how much value the market gives them, which is not always objective. Chinese banks are actually the biggest in terms of total assets. This list is 3 years old, but it still holds true today. The four biggest banks in the world are all Chinese. From ICBC to Bank of China, they manage a ton of money compared to other global banks. And because the Chinese economy is still growing fast, their assets under management will continue to balloon. Beijing telling them to stop buying treasuries means future demand for US government debt will dry up. Big buyers, or whales, are now gone. Beyond this, we also have to address the risk of sanctions or retaliation. China has seen what has happened to Russia. When you buy or hold Treasury bonds, they are not physically in your possession. It’s either held by a custodian bank within the United States or it’s held with the Federal Reserve. Either option means your holdings can be frozen or confiscated. In Davos, Trump already warned bond holders that the US can always retaliate. If you dare to dump or sell your treasuries, the US can always take action against you. Q: Pension fund said that they’re going to exit US treasuries, $100 million treasuries at the end of December. European countries hold trillions of stocks and bonds from the US. Do you worry that they would start selling those in retaliation? Trump: If they do, they do. But you know if that would happen there would be a big retaliation on our part and we have all the cards. In a way, China is just sanction-proofing themselves. Why would you hold an asset that can be weaponized against you? If China doesn’t hold Treasury bonds or doesn’t buy more, then there’s no risk, is there? That’s why the US just handicapped themselves with that statement. If you want the world to even consider buying your debt, the very least you could do is not threaten them. China not buying is just an external threat. But I’ve always said the biggest threat to the US isn’t Beijing. It isn’t Russia. It isn’t BRICS. It’s actually the US itself, which is treating its own currency and bond market horribly. Now, the incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has a new radical idea that might just destroy the value of US bonds. He’s calling for a new Fed Treasury Accord that could literally blow up the $30 trillion debt market. If you think money printing is bad enough in the United States, you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet. This will make Powell’s QE of $40 billion a month look like a piece of cake. The bond buying will be epic. The 1951 Treasury Accord is simple to understand. It was done immediately after World War II to prevent an inflation crisis from hitting. Before the accord, the Fed was forced to buy government debt to prevent yields from exploding. They basically printed money for the president to spend. The accord was implemented to separate monetary policy and government debt management, basically to prevent them from doing endless money printing. Well, Warsh is thinking of drawing up a new accord. This could be disastrous for the US dollar and bonds. Trump will be overjoyed 100%. Finally, the Fed will help him as Scott Bessent goose up the numbers. Now, this plan is truly nefarious. It’s basically copying Japan’s yield curve control where the central bank will buy up a ton of government bonds to forever suppress yields to artificially lower borrowing costs in a country. If this happens, we could enter an era of eternal money printing where the dollars in your pocket lose meaning and lose value. It’s taking debasement to a whole new level. The Fed today holds $4.2 trillion of US treasuries. That’s how much they have bought over the years. Most of the holdings are over 8 years in duration. In other words, they were buying long-term bonds more or less. But the ideal scenario Trump wants is for the Fed to not just lower rates, but to buy short-term bonds as well. Shift all the buying towards T bills, finance the Treasury directly without any hesitation. This would be literally insane. You have the Fed setting dirt cheap rates and also buying up what Bessent issues. They would literally become a living, breathing money printing machine. Now when you shift buying to T bills, you are directly injecting money into the economy. You increase the money supply directly and inflation will rise faster than ever before. It gets worse, because the Treasury will have to rely on the Fed to forever buy bonds. It will be a forever stealth QE where any shortfall will be fueled by the Federal Reserve printing money. But this won’t give Trump what he thinks he’ll get. Despite the fact of cutting rates from 2024, bond yields on a 10-year have not moved. It is still elevated, which tells us that the real economy is shunning US bonds. Why? Because the value of the underlying asset, which is the dollar, is collapsing. It’s not that hard to understand, especially for foreign buyers. The market is demanding a higher return to hold US debt for years. Even if the Fed cuts rates to zero and buys only T bills, long-term rates could stay at 4.5% or even rise much higher. What will change is the value of the dollar. It will crash even faster against other currencies. China ordering a sell-off is only a symptom of the bigger problem. The origin of the crisis lies in Washington itself. Bessent can’t stop borrowing and Trump can’t stop spending. Roping in the Fed to buy T bills might save the federal budget, but it would collapse the entire debt market structure. The value of the dollar would also plunge. Then more countries would want to dump the bonds even further. Here are the biggest buyers and sellers of US bonds. The top three dumpers are countries in the BRICS. China, Brazil, and India. They have dumped almost $200 billion worth. But if you take the top five buyers, continued buying is not guaranteed going forward. Europe is being threatened if they dump existing bonds. Japan is also facing a currency crisis. They could in fact turn into net sellers if things get nasty enough. Meanwhile, Canada is moving away from the US. They will be selling more oil and gas, more commodities to Asia and China. They would also likely reduce their treasury buying. Trying to destroy the 1951 accord will be the last straw. If the Fed starts to backstop the Treasury, if they are connected once again, currency debasement will get worse. And if you think gold at 5 grand was bad enough, if you think inflation was bad, it would reach new epic levels.