Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
4d

Bondi is out. Is Trump cleaning house with the distraction of the war?

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
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I think you are absolutely right, Mark. The Constitution was written in a totally different world.

It is good guidance but has to be re-interpreted to work with today's realities.

I came over here when I was 18 and I've been a good contributor over the years but it took me a year of heavy prepping before I was allowed in. I didn't just follow the crowd and walk over the border.

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