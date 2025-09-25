Meaning In History

Antipodes
2h

That meeting of all senior officers is ominous.

Manul
2h

Perhaps the precious metals market is sensing that something is afoot with the unplayable debt and dollar devaluation. Gold is at a new high. Silver may be there soon and Platinum and Palladium are on an upward tear. Bitcoin isn’t participating in this move by the metals and is well off its all time highs.

Can’t print the metals.

