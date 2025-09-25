I’m busy working on a transcript, but two items in the news today play into that. I can’t go into much depth right now, so I’ll have to recommend, strongly, following the links. The background we need for understanding what’s going on in the world is that America is, essentially, a mob run country, a proxy of a terrorist run country, Israel. This mob run Anglo-Zionist Empire is in crisis because it’s reaching the limits of the protection racket it’s been running for decades, and the military rise of China, Russia, and to a lesser extent, Iran means that the Empire has reached the limits of its potential for muscling everyone else. BRICS is leading that pushback. Trump came into the White House with the plan prepared for him, as frontman.

The $37 trillion debt we’ve run up is unpayable—unless we lean on the world to force them to pay tribute. That’s what the tariff shock and awe was supposed to force countries to do—deals to avoid the tariffs by paying tribute in the form of “trade deals” they don’t really want to do. The tariffs aren’t the point because they won’t solve our debt problem. The tribute—enforced investment in the US—is the point.

BRICS is leading that pushback, and now others are “considering their options,” as the phrase goes. The Anglo-Zionists pushed Russia and Iran into an alliance with China, and now it looks like they’ll push other Asian powerhouse economies into China’s arms. I mean, you know that Japan and Korea are talking to China about all of this.

We start with Korea:

Basically what we’re talking about here is the US raising the tribute we’re demanding, and the Koreans are balking, just like the Japanese. Despite the talk, none of these deals are really written in stone or anything like that.

A little over a month ago, we joked that Trump was throwing around such ridiculous trade deal numbers - investments in the hundreds of billions if not trillions from countries for whom said promises were multiples of their GDP... ... the while impressive sounding, the whole house of trade cards would crumble the moment someone does anything more than cursory due diligence, or merely peeks behind the curtain to try to understand what was just signed. It appears that South Korea just peeked. According to the WSJ, Trump’s trade deal with South Korea - announced with so much fanfare - is on shaky ground, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick taking a tough line in talks as some Seoul officials privately argue to allies that the White House is moving the goal posts. As a reminder, in late July Trump said the U.S. had agreed to lower South Korea’s reciprocal tariffs, plus levies on autos, to 15% from a proposed 25%. In exchange, South Korea pledged $350 billion in U.S. investments, plus another $100 billion in American energy purchases. Well, it appears that Trump is altering the deal (and pray he doesn’t alter it further). Lutnick, in recent conversations with South Korean officials, has discussed with Seoul the idea of increasing the $350 billion they had previously guaranteed to the U.S. in July and suggested the final tally could get closer to the $550 billion pledged by Japan. Furthermore, the commerce secretary has also told South Korean officials in private that Trump is looking for more of the funding to be provided in cash rather than loans, a recurring joke by those who first pointed out that the deal is, in a word, ridiculous as the $350BN represents a fifth of the country’s entire gross domestic product. According to the WSJ, the fate of the Trump administration’s trade pact with South Korea represents a key barometer for the U.S.’s broader tariff dealmaking with dozens of countries. Many of those deals, including the one with Seoul, have been verbal, not signed, agreements. That has left a gulf between the U.S. and some of its key trading partners over what it would take to cross the finish line.

There’s quite a bit more, including discussion of the “deal” with Japan, so I do recommend following the link. The point is that the deals are not done deals and the rest of the world is beginning to coordinate against this mobster scheme.

The other big story is about how America plans to use its remaining military muscle:

This is deeply disturbing and speculation is running rampant. Is this part of a plan to redirect, or is it a prelude to war? War on a major scale.

There’s intense, ongoing rampant speculation in the aftermath of breaking news reports saying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called top US military leaders from across the globe to gather at a meeting next week at Marine Corps base Quantico - which lies some 30 minutes south of Washington D.C. Washington Post cited over a dozen people familiar with the matter who described all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or above have been summoned, including all Navy admirals, which will amount to some 800 top commanders being gathered. No explanation has been given by the Pentagon chief. … These are tense and very on edge times, and so “The unexpected confab has created confusion and alarm, as there has not been a defense secretary in recent history who has ordered such a large number of the military’s top officers to gather like this,” The Hill points out. … It’s become clear that all of these top commanders, even those stationed at far-flung bases overseas in Europe, the Middle East or across the Pacific, are expected to be there in person - again, making this highly unusual. Some outlets asked the Pentagon to clarify whether some will participate remotely but there was no response. … Will a new force posture related to Russia and the Ukraine war be announced? Is this brink of WW3-related stuff? … Will Hegseth roll out more on his prioritizing China within DoD intelligence in readiness? Or will this meeting concern more drastic changes at top command ranks? After all, there has been a significant amount of firings, hirings, and reshufflings within the DoD. ... There’s been plenty of other movement and ‘house-cleaning’ happening at the Pentagon and within the DoD of late. This is either a meeting that could have been an email (amid Russian incursions on NATO territory, including Alaska) or something ominous. https://t.co/8Da1SAgKzZ — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 25, 2025 …

Hopefully we’ll be able to place both stories in perspective tomorrow using the transcript.