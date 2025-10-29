I’m the one that will be trying to go beyond the war in Ukraine. But first, apologies for forgetting the commenter who provided the link to Big Serge’s substack. I get to his stuff on a daily basis, but the link saved time.

Here’s the link:

Living Dangerously Russo-Ukrainian War: Autumn 2025

Big Serge provides a highly detailed, even granular, view of the state of the war in Ukraine. He begins with some observations that track what Armchair Warlord published about a week ago, then moves on to more detailed considerations. If you’re a war nerd, read it all. He focuses on the Kramatorsk - Slavyansk conurbation, which was always going to be the endgame in Donbass. However, what I want to present and discuss is in his concluding paragraphs. What Big Serge is implying—although I’m not sure whether he’s aware of this—is the game that Trump is up to. In my view, this undercuts the opinion of quite a few pundits like Mercouris and Robert Barnes—that Trump somehow wants “peace” with Russia. The war on Russia is very much Trump’s war. Does Trump want, need, to get some sort of pause to this war? In a sense, yes—a pause but not a real end. A pause that could allow a pivot to the more urgent aspects.

Big Serge argues that, at the start of the war and up until about 2024, the Anglo-Zionists nurtured a belief that Russia could be militarily defeated on the battlefield. That hope is now gone, but that has only led to a redefinition of victory over Russia—one that I’ve argued repeatedly: forcing Russia into a ceasefire against its will, which has been the new goal for the past year and a half at least. The way the Anglo-Zionists hope to do this is through a combination of Ukrainian based military strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure combined with global sanctions on Russian energy exports. The concept is to increase the pain on Russia to the point that Russia will cry ‘Uncle!’ And the screws will be turned on all vassal countries to that end. Trump is on board with this, just as he was in Trump 1.0.

I’ll argue that, but here’s Big Serge’s conclusion:

Today, with the Ukrainian army stuck in a permanent state of reactivity and slowly receding defense, it no longer makes any sense to speak of Ukrainian victory in the most straightforward sense, which is to say victory on the battlefield - no matter how tenaciously or bravely the Ukrainian rank and file continues to fight in essentially intolerable circumstances. Instead, Ukrainian “victory” has been transmogrified to mean essentially that Russia absorbs such exorbitant costs that it agrees to some sort of ceasefire without preconditions. The costs to be imposed on Russia are implicitly assumed to be a mixture of battlefield casualties and damage to strategic assets inflicted by Ukrainian air strikes, and in regards to the latter Ukraine seems to be particularly placing its hopes in a strategic strike campaign against Russian oil. Ukraine’s attempts to disable Russian oil production and refining have dovetailed with ever more aggressive sanctions from the United States against Russian fossil fuel exports - although it is worth noting that the limited price response to these sanctions indicates that markets expect that Russian oil will continue to flow. Trump’s suggestion that Tomahawks may be on the table for Ukraine must be seen as a constituent element of this new strategy and theory of victory. ...

The canceling of the Tomahawk scheme only means that some other measure needs to be found.

This is why it is wrong to be surprised that Trump abruptly cancelled his meeting with Putin and instead announced more sanctions. There’s nothing abrupt or erratic about this. Threats to Russian oil are now, without exaggeration, the main lever that the Ukrainian bloc has against Russia. ...

The next paragraph gets to the nub of the problem for the Anglo-Zionists—they are desperate—have an urgent need to at least bring about a pause in the active kinetic phase of the war on Russia. But this has nothing really to do with any sort of victory for Ukraine. That was never the point. The point has always been the maintenance and extension of the Anglo-Zionist Empire by breaking up Russia and bringing China to heel.

The sense of urgency that Washington feels to end the war - mainly by yanking furiously on the oil lever until the Kremlin cries uncle - stems from the fact that this is now the only sort of victory that Ukraine can hope to win. The ground war has been written off as a total loss, and all that remains is to lob missiles and drones at Russian refineries, sanction Russian firms and banks, and harass shadow tankers until the costs become intolerable. The longer the Ukrainian ground forces can hold the line the better, but this is merely a matter of limiting the downside. The fact that Russia can retaliate disproportionately against Ukraine barely factors into this thinking. The key point here, however, is that the concept of Ukrainian victory has been completely transformed. There is now no real discussion of how Ukraine can win on the ground. For the Ukrainian bloc, the war is no longer a contest against the Russian Army, but a more abstract contest against Russia’s willingness to incur strategic costs. Rather than preventing Russian capture of the Donbas, the west is testing how much Putin is willing to pay for it. If history is any guide, a game predicated on outlasting Russia’s strategic endurance and willingness to fight is a very bad game to play indeed.

But, again, a victory for Ukraine was NEVER the point. Ukraine was always a proxy for the Anglo-Zionists—who have no use for Slavs of any sort. A win was always going to be a win for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, as also a defeat. So what’s the urgency for a ceasefire?

Obviously, to regroup, rearm, and prepare for the next phase of war. That’s a given.

However, that will take too long to stave off a complete Russian victory that will alter the geopolitical stage of the world.

Therefore, a strategy to keep Russia pinned down and, hopefully, weakened must be devised, to allow a pivot to other urgent concerns.

That urgent concern is, of course, China. And in that regard here are two unchangeable facts. First, China will dominate the crucial rare earths sector indefinitely. Second, China will be dependent on energy imports indefinitely. Now, China has the Russian energy sector behind it, but that won’t be scaled up for some years. The Arctic shipping route is vulnerable, going through the Bering Strait, and the new pipelines aren’t completed. China will need the types of heavy oil that it can only get in sufficient quantity from the Persian Gulf—and from Venezuela. But—because of Iran, the Anglo-Zionists are unable to turn off the Persian Gulf spigot to China without also turning it off to themselves. China, of course, is taking no chances. They now have a direct rail link to Iran. That may be a cumbersome way to transport oil, but you do what you have to do. This may also explain the persistent rumors of Chinese air defense with Chinese personnel turning up in Iran.

Venezuela, in the American backyard, is a different matter, and control of Venezuelan oil could provide the US with leverage sufficient to counter Chinese control of rare earths. China’s rise is powering BRICS and is accelerating de-dollarization—which is an existential threat to the Anglo-Zionist Empire. China’s export controls on rare earths threatens to pop the AI bubble in the US. The original Anglo-Zionist plan called for a pivot to China after Russia had been despoiled. Russia has proven to be too tough a nut to crack within the necessary time frame to put off dealing with China. It’s all connected, and this is where we are.

This brings us to a remarkable claim that Larry Wilkerson has made, and a remarkable statement by a high Russian diplomat:

Col. Larry Wilkerson: The U.S. Is Ignoring EVERY WARNING SIGN Walking Into DISASTER Nima: I think the new government in Iran has decided to go East [i.e., throw their lot in entirely with Russia and China]. I look at the Iranian media and the tone has been changing drastically since the war between Iran and Israel happened. And here is what we’ve heard from Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov about the current situation between Iran and Russia. Larry: By the way, before you play it, I heard yesterday that--I don’t know exactly how to say this except that--Iran confided in Putin that they might make a bomb, and Putin didn’t have any objections to it. I have no way to verify that, but it makes sense to me. If you think about the situation right now, it makes sense. Especially if you throw Pakistan into it and some move being made to control what Putin probably thinks, realizes, is inevitable. So he’s trying to control that, because I think the Iranians have made a decision to make a bomb. Nima: Here is what Ryabkov said: Ryabkov: In the world, not just in the US but also in Europe within the European Union, use this as a pretext for bullying, for use of military power against Iran which we strongly condemn. We stand hand to hand, shoulder to shoulder, with Iran. And it will be so further on, and we’re very appreciative of all the support which we receive from Iran politically and otherwise. It’s important during this challenging moment. You know, Russia and Iran ... Larry: And he’s saying that, I think, with respect to Venezuela and Colombia, too. And he should be. He should be, if you talk about bullying. I think, after all, both Iran and Russia are concerned of what’s going on in Venezuela. Because they see what is happening there could significantly influence the whole conflict. And I think Iran has significantly, I think their intelligence--and I’ve been somewhat impressed with their intelligence about, for example, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile. I think they know that Israel is a partner, a big partner, in what we’re doing in Venezuela. That Machado, for example, is in touch with and I would even say probably working with Mossad, and other people around her.

Let me make a few points about what Wilkerson and Ryabkov are saying. First Ryabkov. There has been a long history of bad feelings and conflict between Russia and Iran, going back probably as far as the 18th century—certainly to the 19th. This is why Iran has been very wary about too close relations with and dependence upon Russia. As Nima is saying, Trump’s sneak attack on Iran has changed that equation for Iran. Ryabkov’s statement is a clear sign of that, because Ryabkov would never have made a statement, in such strong terms—shoulder to shoulder—without Iranian approval. This was a statement to the world, and especially to Trump.

Second, note that Wilkerson sees correctly that Israel is heavily involved with the US in Latin America. I’m quite sure that Russian intel tells them the same, as also Iran’s intel. Note Wilkerson’s words: “what is happening [in Venezuela] could significantly influence the whole conflict.” This is a clear sign of the interconnection of all the Anglo-Zionist wars. We’ve arrived at a desperate pass for the Anglo-Zionist Empire. As Big Serge says, betting on Russia to collapse under pressure is a sure sign of a crisis. Venezuela hasn’t folded, and Iran appears stronger and more united than before the war.

I’ll close with some third party observations that seem relevant:

Deep State in control w/ Mel K I believe it was Anthony Russo, a documentary filmmaker, who made a documentary or an interview with the Rockefellers at the time saying that the end goal was to have everyone on basically track and trace surveillance on the global stage. More important, to control all natural resources than actual human beings, but to find a way to what they now say out loud: to own nothing and be happy. I also do believe that it’s able to be defeated because in my work I believe, we’re talking about maybe 6-7,000 people that are actually privy to what is going on on a global scale, that it is all connected, and than in your country and my country it has been one psychological operation after another. I do believe that they have made a lot of strategic errors in the last five years in all of our countries. I don’t think any of these wars--not Israel, not Ukraine--I don’t think that they’re isolated. I don’t think they’re about what they got public opinion for. I think that this is still about an international financial order that is desperately trying to keep control and find a way to extend to another hundred years of debt slavery.