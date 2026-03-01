In the first post this morning—minutes ago—I pointed to two related matters: 1) the fact that the Anglo-Zionist forces are quickly running short of missile interceptors, and 2) that Trump had gambled on a short war, tried to reach out to Iran (via Italy) for a quickie ceasefire, but was told to stuff it. My impression is that Iran is continuing—for the time being—to rely on heavy use of drones and shorter range missiles, rather than its most modern ballistic missiles. That time will come, when the Anglo-Zionists are scraping the bottom of the barrel of their interceptor inventory. Exactly like what happened during the Twelve Day War last June—but with worse results this time.

Here’s what people in the know are saying:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 2h￼ “Amateurs talk tactics; professionals study logistics.” -USMC Gen. Robert Barrow Many rightfully noting US hitting Chinese oil supplies; few noting that US cannot restock weapons without Chinese components. Left headline: Wednesday of last week Right headline: WSJ today

China knows this, Russia knows this, IRAN KNOWS THIS. Iran has absolutely zero incentive accommodate Trump.

You can take this to the bank: The US military warned Trump about this. So, who told Trump he had to do this?