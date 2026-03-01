Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi￼

We've had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We've incorporated lessons accordingly.

Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end.

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Listening to Crooke and Sharmine Narwani. Crooke asserted that he believes Trump was trapped into this war (I've maintained that this has been long since baked in). Narwani challenged him on this, citing all the advice Trump surely received about how disastrous this would be both politically as well as geopolitically. Crooke struggles with this, IMO.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture