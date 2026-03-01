Big Picture Stuff
In the first post this morning—minutes ago—I pointed to two related matters: 1) the fact that the Anglo-Zionist forces are quickly running short of missile interceptors, and 2) that Trump had gambled on a short war, tried to reach out to Iran (via Italy) for a quickie ceasefire, but was told to stuff it. My impression is that Iran is continuing—for the time being—to rely on heavy use of drones and shorter range missiles, rather than its most modern ballistic missiles. That time will come, when the Anglo-Zionists are scraping the bottom of the barrel of their interceptor inventory. Exactly like what happened during the Twelve Day War last June—but with worse results this time.
Here’s what people in the know are saying:
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
2h￼
“Amateurs talk tactics; professionals study logistics.”
-USMC Gen. Robert Barrow
Many rightfully noting US hitting Chinese oil supplies; few noting that US cannot restock weapons without Chinese components.
Left headline: Wednesday of last week
Right headline: WSJ today
China knows this, Russia knows this, IRAN KNOWS THIS. Iran has absolutely zero incentive accommodate Trump.
You can take this to the bank: The US military warned Trump about this. So, who told Trump he had to do this?
Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi￼
We've had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We've incorporated lessons accordingly.
Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end.
Listening to Crooke and Sharmine Narwani. Crooke asserted that he believes Trump was trapped into this war (I've maintained that this has been long since baked in). Narwani challenged him on this, citing all the advice Trump surely received about how disastrous this would be both politically as well as geopolitically. Crooke struggles with this, IMO.