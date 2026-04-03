The guess is that this probably has to do with attrition of standoff weapons, which will require USraeli jets to increasingly attempt to venture into Iranian airspace to launch their attacks. Those attacks will increasingly by strictly the stuff of war crimes—civilian targets—because you can basically only bomb what you can see. And Iran’s military infrastructure is largely out of sight, under ground.

IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) @iribnews_irib￼ ￼Minutes ago, American fighter jets targeted one of Iran’s top ten universities, Beheshti University, in Tehran. Previously, the University of Science and Technology, the Pasteur Institute, and the Tofiq Pharmaceutical Research Company were targeted.

The Big Picture:

￼Aaron Maté @aaronjmate 13h￼ Amid the incessant propaganda, sometimes we get an acknowledgment of what the US-Israel war on Iran is actually about. The Wall Street Journal notes that Iran’s government is the “linchpin” of a network across the Middle East/West Asia that serves “as the main challenge to U.S. and Israeli dominance in the region.” This has nothing to do with security. It’s only about U.S. and Israeli dominance.

Here are some views on the military aspects.

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 57m￼ This was a separate incident yesterday CENTCOM attempted to cover it up with the oblique phrasing: “all US fighter aircraft are accounted for” The US has burned through standoff munitions and is putting more fighters in harm’s way

Here’s Will Schryver saying pretty much the same thing:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 9h￼ ￼ General Dan “Raizin” Caine boldly announced two days ago that US jets had finally achieved air supremacy sufficient to fly into Iran without opposition. Yesterday, a US F-15E attempted to fly into Iran and was shot down by Iranian air defenses. . This article has aged very well [from March 6] “What I believe the Iranians have done is to judiciously husband their air defense systems in anticipation of the day when the US and Israel would be compelled to venture into range in order to drop glide bombs.” That day is here.

This is what Schryver wrote on February 22:

I remain convinced that airlift limitations and stockpile depletion will begin to manifest themselves as magazine exhaustion within 2 weeks of high-intensity sortie generation, and become acute within 3 - 4 weeks.

What he’s saying is that the demands of a high intensity air campaign against a huge country at extreme distances from stockpiles of munitions and other needed supplies will result in exhaustion if those war necessities can only be supplied by air.

So here we are after 4 weeks, and it looks like the USAF is attempting to work inside Iran, after using up about as much of the standoff weapons they can afford to blow off. Here’s a chunk of that March 6 article:

Step into My Parlor ￼... Total air supremacy. I am not nearly so sanguine when it comes to this question. Sure, when this war started back up in earnest almost a week ago, Iran didn’t have sufficient breadth and depth of integrated air defenses to defend comprehensively against Tomahawk, JASSM, or the relative handful of Sparrow ALBMs Israel has. So they decided to defend a few very important sites as best they could, but otherwise accept the reality that other targets were going to get hit — at least until the inherent limitations of the strained US stockpiles began to assert their inexorable logic. What I believe the Iranians have done is to judiciously husband their air defense systems in anticipation of the day when the US and Israel would be compelled to venture into range in order to drop glide bombs. That day is either already here, or is very soon approaching. Missiles and bombs are a challenge to shoot down, but aircraft are not. They are all exceedingly vulnerable, including the B-2, F-22, and F-35. If the US flies “stealth” aircraft into Iran to drop short-range munitions, I fully expect some will get shot down, including the devoutly venerated B-2. And if the US flies “non-stealth” aircraft into Iran to drop short-range munitions, I fully expect several to get shot down. Then we’ll have a serious crisis on our hands.

Patty Marins has an interesting take, which mirrors that of Schryver in some respects but also addresses the question of a land campaign.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 2h￼ What Search and Rescue Operations Over Iran Reveal In the last few hours, at least one A-10, two helicopters, one C-130, and one RQ-9 drone were spotted flying with relative freedom over an Iranian province. These are five much easier targets to shoot down than an F-15. Yet none of them were engaged. And that wasn’t by accident, it was a deliberate choice by Iran, which apparently has no intention of escalating the anti-air war against this type of target in corridors leading into the country’s interior. This reminds me of a famous phrase from the Iran-Iraq War: “Iran lets them in.” Iran truly seems to be inviting a ground operation on its territory, and it appears very confident about it. …

I’m listening to Danny Davis and Robert Barnes right now, which I highly recommend. IRAN WAR: Bridges, Electric Power Plants Next /Lt Col Daniel Dav is & Robert Barnes. Barnes claims that a ground action was planned for the Easter weekend (again, with Congress in recess) but that Vance and Tulsi were able to force Wiles to provide intel to Trump that led him to cancel.

Barnes also maintains that Trump is “going down” within 8 months or so. Obviously he’s talking about impeachment after the midterm elections. I continue to wonder whether the damage to the global economy as well as the disasters that Trump is visiting upon the US brand generally—and his increasingly erratic and morally unhinged conduct—could lead the political establishment to take action sooner than November.

Here, again, is Luke Gromen:

Luke Gromen: “The world economy cannot survive a 7 to 11% loss of oil supply. It will not survive” “We can debate: is Europe going to go first and collapse? Is Southeast Asia going to go first and collapse? Will America collapse first? But the global economy, it is a certainty, will collapse if we keep oil supplies down 7 to 11%.”

How long can the GOP wait before they’re forced to do an intervention?

And this from the West Bank:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 7h￼ Israel demands ethnic cleansing in Lebanon. https://nytimes.com/2026/04/01/world/middleeast/lebanon-shiite-israel-evacuation.html…

And finally, something I’ve been wondering about. We’ve seen Taiwan political leaders going to Beijing to meet Xi in the face of Trump’s Anglo-Zionist war on the global economy. Gotta wonder about whether Russia will finally respond. What Diesen is talking about here is the fact that Ukraine has been using Polish and Baltic air space to send drones in the St. Petersburg direction (top right, on the map).

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 7h￼ Are the Baltic States entering the war against Russia without US support? Moscow warned about a response to the recent attacks from the Baltic States. This happens at a time when the US is preoccupied in Iran and Trump has said the US may not come to the defence of Europe

Again, how long can the GOP sit on their hands? We need an intervention—NOW!