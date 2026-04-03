Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3d

BREAKING: After today’s disaster in Iran, Trump’s national security team is gathered at the White House right now - ABC.

The A-10 Warthog that was shot down by Iranian air defenses today is the same A-10 that was spotted in search and rescue operations earlier today, - per CBS.

NBC News now reports not one but TWO U.S. Black Hawk helicopters were hit today over Iran.

All crew members are safe.

Megatron @Megatron_ron

1h￼

BREAKING:

￼￼ Within 48 hours of Trump's claims about destroying Iranian air defenses, the following happened:

- Downed F-15 plane

- Downed A-10 plane

- Damaged F-16 plane

- Damaged Two Black Hawk helicopters

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Will Schryver @imetatronink

5h￼

￼ Are we now at the point where the US is being compelled to attempt to resurrect retired boneyard KC-135s to replace losses in the Middle East?

It is the functional equivalent of the Germans arming elderly men in 1945 to face the oncoming Red Army.

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CorreaPhotography @CorreaPhtgphy·

21h

KC-135 58-0011 being flown from the boneyard over to Tinker AFB to be restored into service. Explains why the landing gear was down for most of the flight.

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