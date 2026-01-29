But we all know how jealous Trump is of anyone being the “xxx-est ever” in virtually any regard. Trump just HATES being outdone—ever!

How dumb is it not to listen to Putin? Really dumb:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ Friendly reminder of what Putin said when the loony Biden administration froze Russian FX reserves. The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: Copper prices surge to their highest level on record, now up another +9% this month. When everything is at record highs, it should tell you something.

Here’s something else Putin just said:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ Putin said the creation of a fully-fledged Palestinian state is a fundamental principle.

Is it possible that Trump is giving Slow Zhou a run for the title? Don’t try to take this one to the bank—I know the kind of people who got polled:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ Probably the fakest poll ever published in the history of polls. We might call it… “the WMD of polls”.

One way Trump could make people forget Slow Zhou would be to hire a Soros protoge as SecTreas and then debasing King Dollar. Done and done!

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ The debasement trade is back for 2026. 2026 looks like it’ll be a big year for debasers.

Debasement means the dollar is doing GREAT—just ask Trump, as someone did, just the other day. Don’t try this when you’re the world’s reserve currency—it’s why Bessent is sweating bullets these days, while Trump embarks on new and ever crazier Jewish Nationalist adventures abroad. Bessent is resisting, but how long can he? Remember those heady days when Bessent and Soros broke the pound? Situation reversed. Nemesis is a bitch, and she wants to bite him in the ass. None of this will end well.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ Markets are basically demanding that the US Treasury turbocharge the debasement trade by printing USD to prop up the yen. They’re saying that even if the Japanese liquidate USD reserves and buy yen this is insufficient. The US must debase USD to stabilise the yen.

Well, except for asset holders:

As Sean Foo likes to say, it’s GOING TO THE MOON! And the Iranians seem to be backing Trump over Biden:

Shehzad Qazi @shehzadhqazi 14h￼ “More than half of China’s cross-border transactions are now settled in yuan, from almost none 15 years ago, while nearly half of China’s overseas bank lending is now in renminbi, according to the latest data from the PBOC and SAFE.”

‘Pivot to China’ gathers pace as Starmer lands in Beijing China strengthens ties with key partners amid U.S. tensions

British PM latest to seek new trade relationship with China

China’s exports to non-U.S. markets rise significantly in 2025

Yuan usage rises as China pushes for global currency influence

Critics caution about China’s economic coercion despite new trade pacts

Momentum shifting?

Right Angle News Network @Rightanglenews 21h BREAKING - Numerous prominent Republican figures are now floating the idea of broad amnesty for illegals, with Newt Gingrich saying it’s time to “have a national conversation” about illegals who “obey the law,” claiming very few Americans want to see them deported.

I know, I know—everyone will start shouting ‘RINOs, RINOs!’ on cue. And there’s truth in that. But in all the polling that shows Americans want illegals deported, is the question ever asked: Do you want illegals deported if it means shutting down operations at meat processing plants? And would you want your children to replace illegals at those or similar jobs? All I’m saying is, like most things in running a huge country and economy, these things are more complicated than many suspect. Opening your borders is definitely NOT the answer, but what is the answer? And what was the question, anyway? Did the problem really start with turning a republic into an empire?

Ed Dowd is thoughtful:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 13h￼ Gold among many things is frequently described as unique among financial assets because it is not someone else’s liability or counterparty risk. It could be discounting a major credit event, series of credit events or possibly a major war. Whatever it is these moves are not normal and portend a major regime shift.

F*ing Gold Bugs! Or whoever it is who’s buying all that gold. Like, central banks? Remember: Tariffs are a tax:

￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ What he meant to say was that the deflationary impacts will accelerate into 2026. ￼ Quote￼ zerohedge @zerohedge 18h *POWELL: ESTIMATE TARIFF INFLATION WILL DROP OUT IN MID-2026 did it ever rise? ￼Jonathan Stephens @EquityNY 14h￼ If taxes were inflationary we would have sunk many years ago. It’s not the taxes it’s the spending spending graft upon graft. That’s how gold goes from 35 bucks to 5000 plus in my lifetime.

This is called a warning or a clue or something like that:

JustDario ￼@DarioCpx 12h￼ BREAKING: $MSFT made a subtle but big change in its disclosures I see nobody noticed so far. As per its revised disclosure, $MSFT is stating they will “continue” to invest in AI, but won’t be “scaling” its AI investments anymore. Translated: $MSFT is going to scale back CAPEX. . In order to book one-off gains on its OpenAI investment and not disappoint Wall Street, $MSFT changed its accounting method to HLBV. Small problem? - It had to disclose assets’ liquidation privileges vs other investors - Is disclosing the true value of OpenAI is ~100bn$

2026 is going to be wild.